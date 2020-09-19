Spot Plays September 20

|Belmont Park
|
|(3rd) Malibu Pro, 3-1
|
|
|(10th) Central Exit, 10-1
|Churchill Downs
|
|(1st) Beauty Day, 3-1
|
|
|(7th) K W Captain Flint, 3-1
|Emerald Downs
|
|(5th) Jacana, 5-1
|
|
|(6th) Midnight in Maui, 5-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|
|(3rd) The Pet, 10-1
|
|
|(7th) Candy Shopper, 4-1
|Gulfstream Park
|
|(4th) Castillete, 8-1
|
|
|(9th) Legal Deal, 6-1
|Hastings
|
|(7th) La Belle Fleur, 3-1
|
|
|(9th) Dew Tell, 6-1
|Monmouth Park
|
|(2nd) Roselba, 7-2
|
|
|(11th) Pure Rhythm, 7-2
|Mountaineer
|
|(1st) Runaway Posse, 8-1
|
|
|(6th) Tormenta de Oro, 5-1
|Prairie Meadows
|
|(6th) Polar’s Grace, 10-1
|
|
|(7th) Mean Erika, 3-1
|Woodbine
|
|(2nd) Robusto, 8-1
|
|
|(11th) Awesome Yet Again, 3-1
Leave a Reply