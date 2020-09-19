September 20, 2020

Spot Plays September 20

September 19, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (3rd) Malibu Pro, 3-1
(10th) Central Exit, 10-1
Churchill Downs (1st) Beauty Day, 3-1
(7th) K W Captain Flint, 3-1
Emerald Downs (5th) Jacana, 5-1
(6th) Midnight in Maui, 5-1
Golden Gate Fields (3rd) The Pet, 10-1
(7th) Candy Shopper, 4-1
Gulfstream Park (4th) Castillete, 8-1
(9th) Legal Deal, 6-1
Hastings (7th) La Belle Fleur, 3-1
(9th) Dew Tell, 6-1
Monmouth Park (2nd) Roselba, 7-2
(11th) Pure Rhythm, 7-2
Mountaineer (1st) Runaway Posse, 8-1
(6th) Tormenta de Oro, 5-1
Prairie Meadows (6th) Polar’s Grace, 10-1
(7th) Mean Erika, 3-1
Woodbine (2nd) Robusto, 8-1
(11th) Awesome Yet Again, 3-1

