Spot Plays September 21

For Monday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Delaware Park
|(3rd) Sundrenched, 8-1
|(4th) Credit Cycle, 7-2
|Finger Lakes
|(2nd) Deficit Hawk, 7-2
|(4th) Flattering Eyes, 10-1
|Fort Erie
|(3rd) Seal Team Two, 6-1
|(8th) Red Frog, 6-1
|Indiana Grand
|(3rd) Artemus Eagle, 6-1
|(5th) Twobirdsonestone, 5-1
|Louisiana Downs
|(3rd) Wicked Rebel, 7-2
|(5th) Beyond d’Oro, 7-2
|Mountaineer
|(1st) Si Es Goya, 8-1
|(2nd) Desirade, 7-2
|Parx
|(5th) Thatta Boy Girl, 7-2
|(9th) Monaco Princess, 5-1
|Prairie Meadows
|(6th) Shimmering Dream, 5-1
|(7th) Herzen, 7-2
|Presque Isle
|(6th) Lacee, 5-1
|(8th) Mission Driven, 6-1
|Thistledown
|(3rd) Cosi Momosi, 9-2
|(5th) Bucket Beat, 9-2
