September 20, 2020

Spot Plays September 21

September 20, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Monday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Delaware Park (3rd) Sundrenched, 8-1
(4th) Credit Cycle, 7-2
Finger Lakes (2nd) Deficit Hawk, 7-2
(4th) Flattering Eyes, 10-1
Fort Erie (3rd) Seal Team Two, 6-1
(8th) Red Frog, 6-1
Indiana Grand (3rd) Artemus Eagle, 6-1
(5th) Twobirdsonestone, 5-1
Louisiana Downs (3rd) Wicked Rebel, 7-2
(5th) Beyond d’Oro, 7-2
Mountaineer (1st) Si Es Goya, 8-1
(2nd) Desirade, 7-2
Parx (5th) Thatta Boy Girl, 7-2
(9th) Monaco Princess, 5-1
Prairie Meadows (6th) Shimmering Dream, 5-1
(7th) Herzen, 7-2
Presque Isle (6th) Lacee, 5-1
(8th) Mission Driven, 6-1
Thistledown (3rd) Cosi Momosi, 9-2
(5th) Bucket Beat, 9-2

