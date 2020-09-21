September 21, 2020

Spot Plays September 22

September 21, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Tuesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra Park (2nd) Mr Zydeco, 7-2
(6th) Kaleidoscope Kid, 4-1
Finger Lakes (2nd) Microgram, 3-1
(8th) Macho Miah, 3-1
Fort Erie (1st) Chick Bear, 9-2
(6th) Jack Beanstalk, 4-1
Indiana Grand (4th) G as in George, 5-1
(5th) Greeley and Ben, 5-1
Louisiana Downs (1st) That’s a Song, 6-1
(4th) G’s Mine, 6-1
Mountaineer (2nd) General Direction, 6-1
(4th) Mushaboom, 3-1
Parx Racing (2nd) Tiberian Empress, 10-1
(8th) Jerusalem Gates, 3-1
Presque Isle Downs (2nd) Wedding Day Kitten, 9-2
(4th) No Limit Babe, 3-1
Thistledown (1st) Annmaria, 6-1
(2nd) Belton Ave, 6-1

