Spot Plays September 24

|Arlington
|
|(5th) Joey B, 8-1
|
|
|(6th) Stolen Glance, 6-1
|Belmont Park
|
|(2nd) Cara’s Dreamer, 5-1
|
|
|(8th) Bad Guy, 8-1
| Belterra Park
|
|(5th) Heavenly Mine, 3-1
|
|
|(6th) Yield, 9-2
|Charles Town
|
|(4th) Quite Suggestive, 7-2
|
|
|(7th) Good Karma, 5-1
|Churchill Downs
|
|(1st) Spend Benjamins, 4-1
|
|
|(5th) Buffalo Shuffle, 3-1
|Delaware Park
|
|(3rd) Single Mom, 8-1
|
|
|(7th) Double Down Dare, 9-2
|Emerald Downs
|
|(1st) Lansky, 7-2
|
|
|(5th) Adjudged, 6-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|
|(4th) Prorika, 9-2
|
|
|(6th) Busy Paynter, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|
|(1st) Sheza Happy Girl, 8-1
|
|
|(6th) Irish Paul, 5-1
|Hastings
|
|(4th) Peppermint, 4-1
|
|
|(8th) Texas Kid, 7-2
|Indiana Grand
|
|(6th) Mackenzie’s Girl, 6-1
|
|
|(8th) Tiz Wish, 3-1
|Pimlico
|
|(1st) Lucky Ramsey, 7-2
|
|
|(6th) Closertotheheart, 9-2
|Presque Isle Downs
|
|(3rd) Midnight Pirate, 3-1
|
|
|(4th) Black Patent Shoes, 4-1
|Remington Park
|
|(2nd) Awe Shackle, 4-1
|
|
|(8th) Play At the Plate, 5-1
|Thistledown
|
|(1st) Plus Size Value, 7-2
|
|
|(5th) Seeking a Jewel, 6-1
|Woodbine
|
|(4th) Ima Beast, 6-1
|
|
|(7th) Crumlin Queen, 8-1
