September 23, 2020

Spot Plays September 24

September 23, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Arlington (5th) Joey B, 8-1
(6th) Stolen Glance, 6-1
Belmont Park (2nd) Cara’s Dreamer, 5-1
(8th) Bad Guy, 8-1
Belterra Park (5th) Heavenly Mine, 3-1
(6th) Yield, 9-2
Charles Town (4th) Quite Suggestive, 7-2
(7th) Good Karma, 5-1
Churchill Downs (1st) Spend Benjamins, 4-1
(5th) Buffalo Shuffle, 3-1
Delaware Park (3rd) Single Mom, 8-1
(7th) Double Down Dare, 9-2
Emerald Downs (1st) Lansky, 7-2
(5th) Adjudged, 6-1
Golden Gate Fields (4th) Prorika, 9-2
(6th) Busy Paynter, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (1st) Sheza Happy Girl, 8-1
(6th) Irish Paul, 5-1
Hastings (4th) Peppermint, 4-1
(8th) Texas Kid, 7-2
Indiana Grand (6th) Mackenzie’s Girl, 6-1
(8th) Tiz Wish, 3-1
Pimlico (1st) Lucky Ramsey, 7-2
(6th) Closertotheheart, 9-2
Presque Isle Downs (3rd) Midnight Pirate, 3-1
(4th) Black Patent Shoes, 4-1
Remington Park (2nd) Awe Shackle, 4-1
(8th) Play At the Plate, 5-1
Thistledown (1st) Plus Size Value, 7-2
(5th) Seeking a Jewel, 6-1
Woodbine (4th) Ima Beast, 6-1
(7th) Crumlin Queen, 8-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2020 | Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions