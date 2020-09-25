September 25, 2020

Spot Plays September 26

September 25, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Arlington (2nd) Wary Carrie, 6-1
(4th) Minister’s Glory, 6-1
Belmont Park (5th) Masked Marauder, 9-2
(9th) Share the Ride, 6-1
Charles Town (1st) Masterdancer, 7-2
(5th) Ask Me How Iknow 10-1
Churchill Downs (5th) Cantrell Hill, 3-1
(8th) New Roo, 7-2
Delaware Park (5th) Plane Drunk, 8-1
(7th) It’s a  Journey, 9-2
Golden Gate Fields (2nd) Cash Limit, 9-2
(10th) Earlynthemorn, 10-1
Gulfstream Park (5th) Dardanellos, 5-1
(9th) Top Boss, 8-1
Louisiana Downs (1st) Sienna Breeze, 5-1
(4th) Dream Twister, 7-1
Monmouth Park (7th) Timed Out, 6-1
(11th) Champagne Horizon, 7-2
Pimlico (2nd) Cajole, 7-2
(10th) Inside the Box, 8-1
Prairie Meadows (5th) Mahomes, 7-2
(12th) Oscar Winner Wally, 8-1
Remington Park (1st) Bold Legend, 5-1
(6th) Mizoney, 3-1
Santa Anita (1st) Biddy Duke, 8-1
(2nd) Kristi’s Tiger, 4-1
Woodbine (9th) Spanish Ballerina, 6-1
(10th) Ann of Cleves, 8-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2020 | Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions