September 27, 2020

Spot Plays September 27

September 26, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (3rd) Cold Hearted Pearl, 9-2
(7th) Time Leverage, 5-1
Century Mile (6th) Flat as a Pancake, 10-1
(10th) At Attention, 6-1
Churchill Downs (1st) Funnybet, 3-1
(7th) Irish Willow, 3-1
Golden Gate Fields (1st) Seventh Wave, 7-2
(8th) Hong Kong Cowboy, 4-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Herculina, 5-1
(7th) Hero Tiger, 9-2
Hastings (6th) Slew’s Da Boss, 3-1
(7th) Rox Star Kidrun, 7-2
Monmouth Park (5th) Crafty Don, 7-2
(9th) Eights and Aces, 3-1
Mountaineer (4th) Andres Roman, 6-1
(6th) Mad Luther, 4-1
Prairie Meadows (5th) King Deuce, 7-2
(8th) Mingo Magic, 5-1
Remington Park (8th) Final Form, 6-1
(10th) Avant Garde, 6-1
Santa Anita (1st) With Due Cause, 8-1
(6th) Cem Sultan, 4-1
Woodbine (7th) Sunsprite, 3-1
(11th) Breathlessnthesand, 8-1

