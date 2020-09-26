Spot Plays September 27

|Belmont Park
|
|(3rd) Cold Hearted Pearl, 9-2
|
|
|(7th) Time Leverage, 5-1
|Century Mile
|
|(6th) Flat as a Pancake, 10-1
|
|
|(10th) At Attention, 6-1
|Churchill Downs
|
|(1st) Funnybet, 3-1
|
|
|(7th) Irish Willow, 3-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|
|(1st) Seventh Wave, 7-2
|
|
|(8th) Hong Kong Cowboy, 4-1
|Gulfstream Park
|
|(1st) Herculina, 5-1
|
|
|(7th) Hero Tiger, 9-2
|Hastings
|
|(6th) Slew’s Da Boss, 3-1
|
|
|(7th) Rox Star Kidrun, 7-2
|Monmouth Park
|
|(5th) Crafty Don, 7-2
|
|
|(9th) Eights and Aces, 3-1
|Mountaineer
|
|(4th) Andres Roman, 6-1
|
|
|(6th) Mad Luther, 4-1
|Prairie Meadows
|
|(5th) King Deuce, 7-2
|
|
|(8th) Mingo Magic, 5-1
|Remington Park
|
|(8th) Final Form, 6-1
|
|
|(10th) Avant Garde, 6-1
|Santa Anita
|
|(1st) With Due Cause, 8-1
|
|
|(6th) Cem Sultan, 4-1
|Woodbine
|
|(7th) Sunsprite, 3-1
|
|
|(11th) Breathlessnthesand, 8-1
