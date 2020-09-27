September 27, 2020

Spot Plays September 28

September 27, 2020

BRIS Spot Plays

For Monday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra Park (3rd) Congrats This, 4-1
(8th) Jamming Cameron, 8-1
Delaware Park (5th) Dancingwithpaynter, 9-2
(7th) Bella Pierina, 9-2
Finger Lakes (6th) Miss Comedian, 3-1
(7th) Missalpha, 6-1
Fort Erie (5th) Orbiting the Sky, 4-1
(8th) Constantino, 8-1
Indiana Grand (4th) Bluegrass Belle, 9-2
(6th) Secretary at War, 7-2
Mountaineer (5th) Holly Justice, 6-1
(7th) Explosive Storm, 8-1
Parx (7th) Hockey Puck, 4-1
(9th) Sweet Blame, 9-2
Prairie Meadows (5th) Oopsy Daisy, 6-1
(6th) Beto 6-1
Presque Isle (1st) Faith Factor, 4-1
(2nd) Front Line Paige, 4-1
Thistledown (4th) Turn Back Time, 8-1
(7th) Baritone, 5-1

