Spot Plays September 29

September 28, 2020

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Tuesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra Park (2nd) Maybetheday, 4-1
(5th) B N a Native Girl, 5-1
Finger Lakes (5th) Saloon Girl, 7-2
(6th) La Rubia, 8-1
Fort Erie (3rd) It’snicetobenice, 7-2
(7th) Kilkenny Prospect, 7-2
Indiana Grand (5th) Docs Seven, 7-2
(6th) Heart Rhythm, 9-2
Mountaineer (2nd) Truffles and Gold, 10-1
(3rd) Easy Tiger, 4-1
Parx Racing (5th) Our Philly Special, 8-1
(10th) March Screamer, 10-1
Presque Isle Downs (2nd) Foot Rub Love, 3-1
(6th) Get Sassy, 3-1
Thistledown (1st) Bar Cat, 8-1
(2nd) Colorincolonel, 7-2

