September 3, 2020

Spot Plays September 3

September 2, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Arlington Park (1st) Strong Will, 4-1
(2nd) Riv, 4-1
Belterra Park (1st) Sister Lulu, 4-1
(2nd) California Sun, 9-2
Canterbury Park (3rd) Wannaplaybigchief, 3-1
(7th) Mischievous Mo, 3-1
Charles Town (2nd) Whose That Lady, 3-1
(3rd) Dubai Was Lit, 3-1
Churchill Downs (4th) Riverboat Gambler, 3-1
(5th) Angel of Mischief, 3-1
Delaware Park (1st) Team Tim, 8-1
(3rd) Cam’s Carter, 3-1
Emerald Downs (2nd) Halo Hero, 8-1
(3rd) Dudley Studley, 6-1
Golden Gate Fields (4th) Fairy Tale Bliss, 5-1
(6th) Sweetly Spoken, 4-1
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Commanding Lady
(3rd) Emolga, 9-2
Indiana Grand (1st) Little Mason, 6-1
(2nd) Lend It Tewmey, 4-1
Laurel Park (3rd) Netti Girl, 7-2
(5th) Eldritch, 9-2
Presque Isle Downs (1st) Saint Adorable, 5-1
(3rd) Josephine, 7-2
Remington Park (1st) Dance Doctor, 3-1
(6th) Tiz Showbiz, 3-1
Saratoga (1st) Holy Emperor, 7-2
(7th) Music of Life, 3-1
Thistledown (1st) Warrior Empress, 9-2
(3rd) Answer Quietly, 7-2
Woodbine (1st) Jill, 3-1
(2nd) Show Some Skin, 4-1

