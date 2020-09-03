September 4, 2020

Spot Plays September 4

September 3, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Arlington Park (3rd) No Quarter, 4-1
(6th) Little Snip, 4-1
Charles Town (2nd) K’s Machen Em, 6-1
(4th) Mary’s Listed Next, 12-1
Churchill Downs (6th) Strike That, 3-1
(13th) Diamond Oops, 8-1
Del Mar (8th) Tacoflavoredkisses, 5-1
(9th) Va Va Voom, 8-1
Golden Gate Fields (1st) Mon Camo, 9-2
(5th) Miss Ski, 8-1
Gulfstream Park (3rd) Uncle Andrew, 7-2
(7th) Brookes All Mine, 4-1
Laurel Park (3rd) Successful Zip, 8-1
(9th) Hard Sting, 5-1
Monmouth Park (6th) Honorable Service, 9-2
(8th) Littlebitalily, 9-2
Penn National (4th) Eyes on Me, 10-1
(7th) Downhill Racer, 7-2
Prairie Meadows (9th) S C Angel, 9-2
(11th) Baydar, 6-1
Remington Park (1st) Unforeseen, 3-1
(7th) Johnny Longboat, 5-1
Saratoga (6th) Tercero, 8-1
(8th) Light in the Sky, 3-1
Woodbine (3rd) Celebratory, 8-1
(6th) Go Gigi Go Gigi Go, 6-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2020 | Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions