September 4, 2020

Spot Plays September 5

September 4, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Arlington (2nd) Chrome Attack, 4-1
(8th) Huey Attack, 3-1
Charles Town (5th) Native Courage, 5-1
(6th) Kentucky Dancer, 6-1
Churchill Downs (5th) Parkland, 5-1
(9th) Echo Town, 7-2
Del Mar (4th) Golden Doughnut, 8-1
(7th) Run Like Kona, 5-1
Delaware Park (3rd) Enjoy the Music, 3-1
(7th) We Hap Now, 6-1
Golden Gate Fields (7th) Moonlight Blue, 6-1
(10th) Cool Hunter, 10-1
Gulfstream Park (6th) Avant Garde, 7-2
(9th) Grace’s Drama, 5-1
Hastings (1st) Master Ewen, 3-1
(3rd) La Belle Fleur, 7-2
Laurel (6th) Infuriated, 5-1
(11th) Ribbon Winner, 7-2
Louisiana Downs (1st) Flash Copy, 8-1
(3rd) Cryptozonic, 5-1
Monmouth Park (3rd) Railmaster, 6-1
(9th) Beach Traffic, 5-1
Prairie Meadows (6th) Swingin’ Sam, 3-1
(9th) Girls in Charge, 7-2
Remington Park (1st) Tommy’s Lexus, 9-2
(5th) Nicky Numbers, 5-1
Saratoga (2nd) Vincero, 10-1
(8th) Good Old Boy, 4-1
Thistledown (3rd) Dream Fever, 3-1
(8th) Time to Shoot, 7-2
Woodbine (4th) News Flash, 10-1
(11th) Sing Your Life, 6-1

