Spot Plays September 5

|Arlington
|
|(2nd) Chrome Attack, 4-1
|
|
|(8th) Huey Attack, 3-1
|Charles Town
|
|(5th) Native Courage, 5-1
|
|
|(6th) Kentucky Dancer, 6-1
| Churchill Downs
|
|(5th) Parkland, 5-1
|
|
|(9th) Echo Town, 7-2
|Del Mar
|
|(4th) Golden Doughnut, 8-1
|
|
|(7th) Run Like Kona, 5-1
|Delaware Park
|
|(3rd) Enjoy the Music, 3-1
|
|
|(7th) We Hap Now, 6-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|
|(7th) Moonlight Blue, 6-1
|
|
|(10th) Cool Hunter, 10-1
|Gulfstream Park
|
|(6th) Avant Garde, 7-2
|
|
|(9th) Grace’s Drama, 5-1
|Hastings
|
|(1st) Master Ewen, 3-1
|
|
|(3rd) La Belle Fleur, 7-2
|Laurel
|
|(6th) Infuriated, 5-1
|
|
|(11th) Ribbon Winner, 7-2
|Louisiana Downs
|
|(1st) Flash Copy, 8-1
|
|
|(3rd) Cryptozonic, 5-1
|Monmouth Park
|
|(3rd) Railmaster, 6-1
|
|
|(9th) Beach Traffic, 5-1
|Prairie Meadows
|
|(6th) Swingin’ Sam, 3-1
|
|
|(9th) Girls in Charge, 7-2
|Remington Park
|
|(1st) Tommy’s Lexus, 9-2
|
|
|(5th) Nicky Numbers, 5-1
|Saratoga
|
|(2nd) Vincero, 10-1
|
|
|(8th) Good Old Boy, 4-1
|Thistledown
|
|(3rd) Dream Fever, 3-1
|
|
|(8th) Time to Shoot, 7-2
|Woodbine
|
|(4th) News Flash, 10-1
|
|
|(11th) Sing Your Life, 6-1
Leave a Reply