September 7, 2020

Spot Plays September 7

September 6, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Labor Day Monday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Del Mar (2nd) Keystone Field, 7-2
(7th) N. K. Rocket Man, 10-1
Delaware Park (2nd) Indian Lake, 4-1
(7th) Deciding Vote, 6-1
Finger Lakes (1st) Pippi, 8-1
(2nd) More Than Striking, 5-1
Fort Erie (3rd) Get My Gist, 4-1
(4th) Drena’s Bullet, 8-1
Golden Gate Fields (4th) Hold Me Close, 6-1
(6th) Top of the Game, 4-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) High Deff, 3-1
(10th) Light Fury, 8-1
Indiana Grand (6th) Strella’s War, 7-2
(8th) Sea Admiral, 8-1
Kentucky Downs (1st) Mr. Matuschek, 6-1
(2nd) Corruze, 9-2
Laurel Park (1st) Souper Cohiba, 8-1
(3rd) Sailingintothewind, 4-1
Louisiana Downs (3rd) Distractor Factor, 3-1
(6th) Allthewaywithtaye, 4-1
Monmouth Park (4th) Snow Forecast, 9-2
(8th) Miss Wild, 6-1
Mountaineer (1st) Eagle Keeper, 3-1
(7th) Two L’s Meow, 9-2
Parx (1st) E T’s Night Ranger, 5-1
(12th) Crazy Bea, 3-1
Prairie Meadows (5th) Mahomes, 9-2
(6th) Mayan Sky, 9-2
Presque Isle (5th) Bush Latte, 9-2
(8th) Enthroned, 7-2
Saratoga (6th) Chateau, 7-2
(12th) Succeedandsurpass, 9-2
Thistledown (3rd) Producer, 8-1
(7th) Going with Style, 9-2
Woodbine (5th) Bay of Rum, 8-1
(9th) Samuel H, 5-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2020 | Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions