Spot Plays September 7

For Labor Day Monday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Del Mar
|(2nd) Keystone Field, 7-2
|(7th) N. K. Rocket Man, 10-1
|Delaware Park
|(2nd) Indian Lake, 4-1
|(7th) Deciding Vote, 6-1
|Finger Lakes
|(1st) Pippi, 8-1
|(2nd) More Than Striking, 5-1
|Fort Erie
|(3rd) Get My Gist, 4-1
|(4th) Drena’s Bullet, 8-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(4th) Hold Me Close, 6-1
|(6th) Top of the Game, 4-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) High Deff, 3-1
|(10th) Light Fury, 8-1
|Indiana Grand
|(6th) Strella’s War, 7-2
|(8th) Sea Admiral, 8-1
|Kentucky Downs
|(1st) Mr. Matuschek, 6-1
|(2nd) Corruze, 9-2
|Laurel Park
|(1st) Souper Cohiba, 8-1
|(3rd) Sailingintothewind, 4-1
|Louisiana Downs
|(3rd) Distractor Factor, 3-1
|(6th) Allthewaywithtaye, 4-1
|Monmouth Park
|(4th) Snow Forecast, 9-2
|(8th) Miss Wild, 6-1
|Mountaineer
|(1st) Eagle Keeper, 3-1
|(7th) Two L’s Meow, 9-2
|Parx
|(1st) E T’s Night Ranger, 5-1
|(12th) Crazy Bea, 3-1
|Prairie Meadows
|(5th) Mahomes, 9-2
|(6th) Mayan Sky, 9-2
|Presque Isle
|(5th) Bush Latte, 9-2
|(8th) Enthroned, 7-2
|Saratoga
|(6th) Chateau, 7-2
|(12th) Succeedandsurpass, 9-2
|Thistledown
|(3rd) Producer, 8-1
|(7th) Going with Style, 9-2
|Woodbine
|(5th) Bay of Rum, 8-1
|(9th) Samuel H, 5-1
