Spot Plays September 8

|Belterra Park
|
|(1st) Plate It Up, 3-1
|
|
|(6th) Annoula, 5-1
|Canterbury
|
|(5th) Appealing Audrey, 7-2
|
|
|(8th) Fayette Warrior, 4-1
|Finger Lakes
|
|(2nd) La Rubia, 3-1
|
|
|(3rd) Once Is Forever, 6-1
|Fort Erie
|
|(4th) Trebek, 4-1
|
|
|(7th) Red Frog, 4-1
|Indiana Grand
|
|(6th) Not Now Rand, 8-1
|
|
|(7th) Ever Wonder, 3-1
|Louisiana Downs
|
|(4th) Miss Notorious, 3-1
|
|
|(7th) Alex’s Turn, 5-1
|Mountaineer
|
|(6th) My Time to Shine, 5-1
|
|
|(7th) Free Dancer, 9-2
|Parx Racing
|
|(2nd) Driven by Speed, 5-1
|
|
|(6th) Pharaoh’s City, 8-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|
|(1st) West Burke, 5-1
|
|
|(3rd) Ridge Defense, 9-2
|Thistledown
|
|(3rd) Astro Jak, 7-2
|
|
|(5th) Spice It Up, 10-1
Leave a Reply