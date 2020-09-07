September 7, 2020

Spot Plays September 8

September 7, 2020

BRIS Spot Plays

For Tuesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra Park (1st) Plate It Up, 3-1
(6th) Annoula, 5-1
Canterbury (5th) Appealing Audrey, 7-2
(8th) Fayette Warrior, 4-1
Finger Lakes (2nd) La Rubia, 3-1
(3rd) Once Is Forever, 6-1
Fort Erie (4th) Trebek, 4-1
(7th) Red Frog, 4-1
Indiana Grand (6th) Not Now Rand, 8-1
(7th) Ever Wonder, 3-1
Louisiana Downs (4th) Miss Notorious, 3-1
(7th) Alex’s Turn, 5-1
Mountaineer (6th) My Time to Shine, 5-1
(7th) Free Dancer, 9-2
Parx Racing (2nd) Driven by Speed, 5-1
(6th) Pharaoh’s City, 8-1
Presque Isle Downs (1st) West Burke, 5-1
(3rd) Ridge Defense, 9-2
Thistledown (3rd) Astro Jak, 7-2
(5th) Spice It Up, 10-1

