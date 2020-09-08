Spot Plays September 9

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belterra Park
|(3rd) Candy Mover, 4-1
|(6th) Half Trick, 7-2
|Canterbury Park
|(2nd) Candy Prince, 4-1
|(3rd) Rosehill Road, 4-1
|Delaware Park
|(3rd) Felix the Fox, 3-1
|(6th) Zabracadabra, 6-1
|Emerald Downs
|(2nd) Streetlightromance, 3-1
|(3rd) True Regards, 3-1
|Finger Lakes
|(2nd) Union Banks, 4-1
|(5th) Ginger and Jingle, 7-2
|Indiana Grand
|(3rd) Flowerpecker, 7-2
|(4th) Kitten Rocks, 5-1
|Kentucky Downs
|(2nd) Knights Key, 3-1
|(4th) Fooch, 9-2
|Louisiana Downs
|(1st) Sarah’s Vision, 9-2
|(4th) Humor Controller, 4-1
|Mountaineer
|(3rd) Lazzarella, 7-2
|(5th) Daily Feature, 4-1
|Parx
|(2nd) Mighty Electrica, 6-1
|(4th) Livin a Dream, 7-2
|Penn National
|(1st) New Found Treasure, 3-1
|(2nd) Morgans Melody, 6-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|(1st) Carolyn, 6-1
|(3rd0 Don’t Make Me Beg, 5-1
|Thistledown
|(2nd) Ibelieveinmiracles, 6-1
|(3rd) Kennedie Sky, 3-1
