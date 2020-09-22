Tiz the Law to pass on Preakness, point to Breeders’ Cup Classic

Multiple Grade 1 winner Tiz the Law, the beaten odds-on favorite in the Kentucky Derby (G1) earlier this month, will not pursue a shot at this year’s third leg of the Triple Crown, the Oct. 3 Preakness (G1) at Pimlico.

“Disappointing that Tiz will not be able to run in the Preakness, our primary interest is doing what’s right for the horse & in this case he’s not ready,” wrote owner Jack Knowlton of Sackatoga Stable on Twitter.

Tiz the Law’s defection was not unexpected as the colt reportedly showed signs of stiffness in post-Derby gallops. Rather than seek a rematch with Derby winner Authentic in Baltimore, Tiz the Law will be trained up to the Breeders’ Cup Classic (G1) at Keeneland on Nov. 7.

A stylish winner of the Belmont S. (G1), Travers (G1), and Florida Derby (G1) this season, Tiz the Law was the first odds-on Kentucky Derby favorite in nearly 30 years when the delayed 2020 renewal was held Sept. 5. However, he was turned back in the stretch by the Bob Baffert-trained Authentic, whose leading opponent for the Preakness now appears to be Blue Grass (G2) winner Art Collector. The latter came down with a minor foot ailment right before Derby entries were drawn and did not compete.

Tiz the Law’s defection might pave the way for the addition of the filly Swiss Skydiver into the Preakness field. A four-time graded stakes winner this year coast-to-coast, Swiss Skydiver was most recently second in the Kentucky Oaks (G1) on Sept. 4.