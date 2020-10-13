October 14, 2020

Antoinette holds the class edge in 12-filly Valley View

Antoinette
Antoinette wins the Saratoga Oaks (Coglianese Photos)

Scratched from last weekend’s Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup (G1), Antoinette and Lucky Betty will instead take their place among a dozen 3-year-old fillies in Friday’s $150,000 Valley View Stakes (G3) at Keeneland over 1 1/16 miles on the turf.

The most accomplished filly in the field based on a wire-to-wire victory in the Aug. 16 Saratoga Oaks over Stunning Sky, Antoinette is also Grade 1-placed on both turf and dirt. Although a clear second in the Belmont Oaks (G1) last time to Magic Attitude, the form of that run is potentially murky following that rival’s third-place effort as the favorite in the Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup.

Lucky Betty would have been one of the longest shots in the Queen Elizabeth, but has fared will since trying the turf over the summer. A winner at first asking on the surface in an Ellis Park allowance, the daughter of Munnings then outran expectations when third in the Edgewood (G3) behind division leader Sharing.

Inconsistency is a negative mark on some of the other Valley View hopefuls. Outburst has been unplaced three times since taking the Florida Oaks (G3) narrowly over Walk In Marrakesh, who herself has placed only once in four subsequent outings. Front-runner In Good Spirits, meanwhile, has clung to only small shares in her last three stakes appearances, including a third to Harvey’s Lil Goil in the Regret (G3).

The Ian Wilkes-trained Witez has also been hit-or-miss at placing in her stakes attempts, but does exits a narrow loss in the Lake George (G3) and was a rallying second in the Jessamine (G2) over this course a year ago.

Stakes newcomer Duopoly will likely attract play due to the Chad Brown angle. The daughter of Animal Kingdom and Grade 3 heroine Justaroundmidnight has won back-to-back starts in overnight company, while Princess Grace steps up in class after opening her career with victories at Colonial Downs at Monmouth for Mike Stidham.

9th Race – Keeneland – Friday, October 16th, 2020

STAKES. 1 1/16 Miles Turf. Purse $150,000. Pin Oak Valley View S.. FOR FILLIES, THREE YEARS OLD. (05:30PM) (12)
PPHorseA/SM/EJockeyTrainer
1Duopoly3 FL118Gaffalione TylerBrown Chad C.
2In Good Spirits3 FL118Mena MiguelStall, Jr. Albert M.
3Princess Grace3 FL118Bridgmohan ShaunStidham Michael
4Walk In Marrakesh (IRE)3 FL118Hernandez, Jr. Brian JosephCorreas, IV Ignacio
5Witez3 FL118Leparoux Julien R.Wilkes Ian R.
6How Ironic3 FL118Bejarano RafaelOliver Victoria H.
7Pranked3 FL118Cohen DavidAmoss Thomas M.
8Lucky Betty3 FL118Cannon DeclanVanMeter William B.
9Sugar Fix3 FL120Beschizza AdamJoseph, Jr. Saffie A.
10Outburst (GB)3 FL120Geroux FlorentKenneally Eddie
11Stunning Sky3 FL118Santana, Jr. RicardoMaker Michael J.
12Antoinette3 FL120Franco ManuelMott William I.

