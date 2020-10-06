Brisnet Delaware Speed by Circuit Sept. 27-Oct. 3

|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Militiaman
|4G
|1m (ft)
|DEL 9/28
|96
|Zaya
|4G
|1 1/16m (ft)
|DEL 10/3
|93
|Brutus
|4G
|1m 70y (ft)
|DEL 10/3
|84
|Day
|4G
|1 1/16m (ft)
|DEL 10/1
|83
|Dance and Dance
|4F
|1m 70y (ft)
|DEL 10/3
|82
|Stakes On a Plane
|5M
|1m 70y (ft)
|DEL 9/28
|80
|Take Charge Tina
|5M
|1m (ft)
|DEL 9/28
|80
|Muhlenberg
|3G
|1m (ft)
|DEL 10/1
|78
|Thunder Day
|3G
|1m (ft)
|DEL 9/30
|78
|I Am It
|3G
|1m (ft)
|DEL 10/1
|77
|Don’t Charge It
|5M
|1m 70y (ft)
|DEL 9/28
|76
|Trappe Me Later
|5M
|1m (ft)
|DEL 10/3
|72
|Bambino
|3G
|1m 70y (ft)
|DEL 10/3
|71
|Martini Lane
|5G
|1m (ft)
|DEL 9/30
|71
|Victory Time
|4F
|1m 70y (ft)
|DEL 10/3
|71
|Betts
|3C
|1 1/2m (ft)
|DEL 9/28
|68
|Malibu Mischief
|4F
|6f (ft)
|DEL 9/30
|95
|In the Loop
|4C
|6f (ft)
|DEL 9/28
|92
|W W Springtime
|4G
|6f (ft)
|DEL 9/30
|91
|Phish Fan
|10G
|5 1/2f (ft)
|DEL 9/30
|90
|Majestic Jazz
|4G
|6f (ft)
|DEL 10/3
|86
|Otis Otis Otis
|3G
|5 1/2f (ft)
|DEL 10/1
|83
|Allende
|3F
|6f (ft)
|DEL 9/28
|81
|Tisdale
|7G
|6f (ft)
|DEL 9/28
|80
|Heather Hills
|6M
|5 1/2f (ft)
|DEL 10/3
|76
|R True Sensation
|4F
|5f (ft)
|DEL 9/30
|76
|Warm
|4F
|5 1/2f (ft)
|DEL 10/1
|76
|Barley Jack
|6M
|6f (ft)
|DEL 10/1
|75
|David’s Prospec
|3G
|5 1/2f (ft)
|DEL 10/1
|73
|Drive In
|3F
|5 1/2f (ft)
|DEL 9/30
|69
|Alwaysinahurry
|2G
|6f (ft)
|DEL 9/30
|87
|Omati
|2C
|1m (ft)
|DEL 10/1
|77
