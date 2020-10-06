October 6, 2020

Brisnet Delaware Speed by Circuit Sept. 27-Oct. 3

October 6, 2020

Top Winning Speed Ratings (9/28-10/4) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Militiaman 4G 1m (ft) DEL 9/28 96
Zaya 4G 1 1/16m (ft) DEL 10/3 93
Brutus 4G 1m 70y (ft) DEL 10/3 84
Day 4G 1 1/16m (ft) DEL 10/1 83
Dance and Dance 4F 1m 70y (ft) DEL 10/3 82
Stakes On a Plane 5M 1m 70y (ft) DEL 9/28 80
Take Charge Tina 5M 1m (ft) DEL 9/28 80
Muhlenberg 3G 1m (ft) DEL 10/1 78
Thunder Day 3G 1m (ft) DEL 9/30 78
I Am It 3G 1m (ft) DEL 10/1 77
Don’t Charge It 5M 1m 70y (ft) DEL 9/28 76
Trappe Me Later 5M 1m (ft) DEL 10/3 72
Bambino 3G 1m 70y (ft) DEL 10/3 71
Martini Lane 5G 1m (ft) DEL 9/30 71
Victory Time 4F 1m 70y (ft) DEL 10/3 71
Betts 3C 1 1/2m (ft) DEL 9/28 68
Top Winning Speed Ratings (9/28-10/4) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Malibu Mischief 4F 6f (ft) DEL 9/30 95
In the Loop 4C 6f (ft) DEL 9/28 92
W W Springtime 4G 6f (ft) DEL 9/30 91
Phish Fan 10G 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 9/30 90
Majestic Jazz 4G 6f (ft) DEL 10/3 86
Otis Otis Otis 3G 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 10/1 83
Allende 3F 6f (ft) DEL 9/28 81
Tisdale 7G 6f (ft) DEL 9/28 80
Heather Hills 6M 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 10/3 76
R True Sensation 4F 5f (ft) DEL 9/30 76
Warm 4F 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 10/1 76
Barley Jack 6M 6f (ft) DEL 10/1 75
David’s Prospec 3G 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 10/1 73
Drive In 3F 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 9/30 69
Top Winning Speed Ratings (9/28-10/4) – 2 year olds (Dirt)
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Alwaysinahurry 2G 6f (ft) DEL 9/30 87
Omati 2C 1m (ft) DEL 10/1 77

