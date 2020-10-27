October 27, 2020

Brisnet Trainer/Jockey Stats last 60 days Oct. 27

Trainer/Jockey Combo   Starts   Wins   Win %
Jonathan Wong/Kyle Frey 15 9 60%
Christopher Davis/Jose E. Lopez 21 11 52%
Jason DaCosta/Yarmarie L. Correa 22 11 50%
Steven M. Asmussen/David Cabrera 18 9 50%
Chris A. Hartman/Mitchell Murrill 21 10 48%
Hugh H. Robertson/Francisco Arrieta 17 8 47%
Brandon L. Kulp/Edwin Gonzalez 18 8 44%
Nancy Summers/Duane Lee Sterling 33 14 42%
Peter Miller/Flavien Prat 26 11 42%
Joseph R. Martin/Huber Villa-Gomez 24 10 42%
James S. Acquilano/Luis E. Perez 17 7 41%
Mark Cloutier/Amadeo Perez 17 7 41%
Michael L. Reavis/Constantino Roman 17 7 41%
Saffie A. Joseph, Jr./Edgard J. Zayas 35 14 40%
Eric R. Reed/Isaias Ayala 15 6 40%
Kelsey Danner/Angel S. Arroyo 18 7 39%
Wilfrido Montano/Isaias Ayala 18 7 39%
Timothy C. Kreiser/Edwin Gonzalez 39 15 38%
Glen Todd/Efrain Hernandez 24 9 38%
Kelly R. Von Hemel/Kevin Roman 16 6 38%
Joel Berndt/Ry Eikleberry 27 10 37%
Kelly J. Breen/Joe Bravo 27 10 37%
Timothy E. Hamm/Erik Barbaran 19 7 37%
Jamie Ness/Ruben Silvera 47 17 36%
Chad C. Brown/Tyler Gaffalione 25 9 36%
Brittany A. Vanden Berg/Christopher A. Emigh 25 9 36%

