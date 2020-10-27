Brisnet Trainer/Jockey Stats last 60 days Oct. 27

|Trainer/Jockey Combo
|
|Starts
|
|Wins
|
|Win %
|Jonathan Wong/Kyle Frey
|
| 15
|
| 9
|
| 60%
|Christopher Davis/Jose E. Lopez
|
| 21
|
| 11
|
| 52%
|Jason DaCosta/Yarmarie L. Correa
|
| 22
|
| 11
|
| 50%
|Steven M. Asmussen/David Cabrera
|
| 18
|
| 9
|
| 50%
|Chris A. Hartman/Mitchell Murrill
|
| 21
|
| 10
|
| 48%
|Hugh H. Robertson/Francisco Arrieta
|
| 17
|
| 8
|
| 47%
|Brandon L. Kulp/Edwin Gonzalez
|
| 18
|
| 8
|
| 44%
|Nancy Summers/Duane Lee Sterling
|
| 33
|
| 14
|
| 42%
|Peter Miller/Flavien Prat
|
| 26
|
| 11
|
| 42%
|Joseph R. Martin/Huber Villa-Gomez
|
| 24
|
| 10
|
| 42%
|James S. Acquilano/Luis E. Perez
|
| 17
|
| 7
|
| 41%
|Mark Cloutier/Amadeo Perez
|
| 17
|
| 7
|
| 41%
|Michael L. Reavis/Constantino Roman
|
| 17
|
| 7
|
| 41%
|Saffie A. Joseph, Jr./Edgard J. Zayas
|
| 35
|
| 14
|
| 40%
|Eric R. Reed/Isaias Ayala
|
| 15
|
| 6
|
| 40%
|Kelsey Danner/Angel S. Arroyo
|
| 18
|
| 7
|
| 39%
|Wilfrido Montano/Isaias Ayala
|
| 18
|
| 7
|
| 39%
|Timothy C. Kreiser/Edwin Gonzalez
|
| 39
|
| 15
|
| 38%
|Glen Todd/Efrain Hernandez
|
| 24
|
| 9
|
| 38%
|Kelly R. Von Hemel/Kevin Roman
|
| 16
|
| 6
|
| 38%
|Joel Berndt/Ry Eikleberry
|
| 27
|
| 10
|
| 37%
|Kelly J. Breen/Joe Bravo
|
| 27
|
| 10
|
| 37%
|Timothy E. Hamm/Erik Barbaran
|
| 19
|
| 7
|
| 37%
|Jamie Ness/Ruben Silvera
|
| 47
|
| 17
|
| 36%
|Chad C. Brown/Tyler Gaffalione
|
| 25
|
| 9
|
| 36%
|Brittany A. Vanden Berg/Christopher A. Emigh
|
| 25
|
| 9
|
| 36%
