Emerald Downs At a Glance October 19

|EMERALD DOWNS AT A GLANCE
|Avg. Winning Odds: 5.47 – 1
|Favorite Win%: 35%, Favorite Itm%: 72%
|EXOTICS
|PAYOFF
|Exacta
|74.50
|Daily Double
|92.57
|Trifecta
|454.07
|Pick 3
|758.41
|Superfecta
|2,453.24
|Pick 4
|5,476.79
|Pick 5
|22,499.27
|Pick 7 Jackpot
|36,205.68
|
|
|Who’s HOT, Who’s NOT
|HOT TRAINERS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|Winning
Favorites
|’19-‘ 20
Win%
|Ross Sharon
|6
|3
|1
|1
|6.72
|0
|16%
|Cooper Kay Penney
|7
|3
|1
|1
|4.33
|1
|16%
|Velasquez Rigoberto
|7
|3
|0
|1
|11.86
|2
|17%
|Ortiz, Sr. Manuel
|9
|3
|2
|0
|10.31
|1
|19%
|Bullock Steve
|6
|2
|0
|1
|4.30
|2
|13%
|HOT JOCKEYS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|Winning
Favorites
|’19-‘ 20
Win%
|Mawing Leslie
|12
|6
|2
|1
|9.53
|2
|10%
|Matias Javier
|7
|3
|0
|1
|2.80
|1
|20%
|COLD TRAINERS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|Beaten
Favorites
|’19-‘ 20
Win%
|Toye Joe
|11
|0
|1
|2
|16.51
|0
|13%
|COLD JOCKEYS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|Beaten
Favorites
|’19-‘ 20
Win%
|Zunino Jose Luis
|13
|0
|0
|3
|29.28
|0
|10%
