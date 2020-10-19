October 19, 2020

Emerald Downs At a Glance October 19

EMERALD DOWNS AT A GLANCE
Avg. Winning Odds: 5.47 – 1
Favorite Win%: 35%, Favorite Itm%: 72%
EXOTICS PAYOFF
Exacta 74.50
Daily Double 92.57
Trifecta 454.07
Pick 3 758.41
Superfecta 2,453.24
Pick 4 5,476.79
Pick 5 22,499.27
Pick 7 Jackpot 36,205.68
TRACK BIAS MEET(06/24 – 10/15)
Distance #
Race		 %
Wire		 Best
Style		 Best
Posts
6.0fDirt 131 40% E Inside
6.5fDirt 51 37% E Rail/Ins
1 MileDirt 57 18% S Rail/Ins
1 1/16mDirt 13 31% E Rail/Ins
TRACK BIAS WEEK(10/09 – 10/15)
Distance #
Race		 %
Wire		 Best
Style		 Best
Posts
6.0fDirt 9 44% E Rail/Ins
6.5fDirt 4 0% P Rail/Ins
1 MileDirt 2 0% E/P Rail/Ins
1 1/16mDirt 1 100% E Middle
Who’s HOT, Who’s NOT
HOT TRAINERS Starts Wins Place Show Avg.
Odds		 Winning
Favorites		 ’19-‘ 20
Win%
Ross Sharon 6 3 1 1 6.72 0 16%
Cooper Kay Penney 7 3 1 1 4.33 1 16%
Velasquez Rigoberto 7 3 0 1 11.86 2 17%
Ortiz, Sr. Manuel 9 3 2 0 10.31 1 19%
Bullock Steve 6 2 0 1 4.30 2 13%
HOT JOCKEYS Starts Wins Place Show Avg.
Odds		 Winning
Favorites		 ’19-‘ 20
Win%
Mawing Leslie 12 6 2 1 9.53 2 10%
Matias Javier 7 3 0 1 2.80 1 20%
COLD TRAINERS Starts Wins Place Show Avg.
Odds		 Beaten
Favorites		 ’19-‘ 20
Win%
Toye Joe 11 0 1 2 16.51 0 13%
COLD JOCKEYS Starts Wins Place Show Avg.
Odds		 Beaten
Favorites		 ’19-‘ 20
Win%
Zunino Jose Luis 13 0 0 3 29.28 0 10%

