Happy Saver stays unbeaten with rail-skimming Jockey Club Gold Cup win

You can add Happy Saver to a list of viable 3-year-old contenders for next month’s Breeders’ Cup Classic (G1) as the lightly-raced son of Super Saver won for the fourth time in many starts with a successful, rail-skimming stretch bid in Saturday’s $250,000 Jockey Club Gold Cup (G1) at Belmont Park.

Off quickly but content to be rated in third behind odds-on favorite Tacitus until the top of the stretch, Happy Saver was joined by fellow sophomore Mystic Guide in attacking the long-time leader from both sides in upper stretch. Mystic Guide poked a head in front, but Happy Saver’s rally on the inside under Irad Ortiz Jr. proved too strong.

The winning margin was three parts of a length for the Wertheimer and Frere homebred, who covered 1 1/4 miles over a fast track in 2:02.09 and paid $6.70. Mystic Guide had 1 1/4 lengths on Tacitus, while Prioritize and Name Changer never factored.

The Gold Cup was a “Win & You’re In” Breeders’ Cup Challenge qualifier for the Classic at Keeneland on Nov. 7, where Happy Saver will now presumably join classic winners Authentic and Tiz the Law. However, those two currently have deeper resumes in the race for Eclipse Award honors.

In contrast, Happy Saver will head to Kentucky with further room to grow but with only two stakes wins. Debuting on June 20, the same Tiz the Law won the Belmont S. (G1), Happy Saver beat maiden foes by 5 1/2 lengths going 7 furlongs, and then stretched out nicely to win a 9-furlong allowance at Saratoga a month later.

Happy Saver earned an automatic bid to the Preakness (G1) by winning the Federico Tesio S. at Laurel by 1 1/2 lengths on Sept. 7, but bypassed last week’s third leg of the Triple Crown in favor of the Gold Cup.

Happy Saver more than doubled his career earnings to $273,400. Bred in Kentucky, Happy Saver was produced by the stakes-placed Happy Week, by Distorted Humor. His third dam was the influential Broodmare of the Year Weekend Surprise.