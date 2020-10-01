Mo Forza faces six in City of Hope Mile

A smashing 4 1/4-length winner of the Aug. 23 Del Mar Mile (G2), Mo Forza will make his final prep for the Nov. 7 Breeders’ Cup Mile (G1) when he lines up for Saturday’s $200,000 City of Hope Mile (G2) at Santa Anita.

The 4-year-old colt has captured 5-of-6 turf starts since breaking his maiden 12 months ago, posting wins in the Hollywood Derby (G1), Mathis Brothers Mile (G2), and Twilight Derby (G2), and his lone setback came when trying to stretch to 1 3/16 miles in the Pegasus World Cup Turf (G1). Peter Miller trains the son of Uncle Mo, and Flavien Prat rides.

Sharp Samurai is the main challenger. Winner of the 2018 City of Hope, the 6-yar-old gelding missed by only a half-length when second in the Eddie Read (G2) two back and exits a respectable effort on the main track in the Pacific Classic (G1), finishing a clear second to Maximum Security. Juan Hernandez has the call for Mark Glatt.

Del Mar Mile runner-up Restrainedvengence returns to turf after shipping to New Mexico to win the $200,000 Downs at Albuquerque H. on Sept. 29. A six-time stakes victor, the 5-year-old gelding is conditioned by Val Brinkerhoff and will have Ruben Fuentes up.

Brazilian Group 1 winner Royal Ship will make his second U.S. start after a third in the Del Mar Mile. Grade 3 scorer Majestic Eagle is also part of the seven-horse field.

Earlier on the 10-race program, six fillies and mares will square off in the $70,000 Swingtime S. at a mile on turf. Top contenders include Cordiality, Muchly, and Sedamar.