North American Allowance Results Oct. 14

ZIA, 9TH, ALW, $20,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 10-13.

4— PEGGY B FAST, f, 4, Mr. Gold Mover–Oh So Grand, by Grand Reward. O-Henderson, Charles C and Rust, Blake, B-Mike Rust, Peggy B Rust & CharlesHenderson (NM), T-Terri Rust, J-Shane Laviolette, $12,000.

8— Diabolical Wildcat, f, 3, Diabolical–Wildcat Diva, by Forest Wildcat. O-Robison, J Kirk and Judy, B-J Kirk Robison & Judy Robison (NM), $4,000.

7— Delightful Hips, f, 3, Delhomme–Rock Those Hips, by Rocky Bar. O-Gaylon McGee, B-Allen Farm, Inc (NM), $2,000.

Winning Time: 1:10 1/5 (ft)