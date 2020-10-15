North American Allowance Results Oct. 15

|KEE, 6TH, ALW, $72,950, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2FT, 10-15.
|9—
|ELLE Z, f, 3, City Zip–Court Appeal, by Candy Ride (ARG). ($7,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-M Bar O LLC, B-W S Farish & Lazy F Ranch (KY), T-Chris A. Hartman, J-Mitchell Murrill, $43,800.
|3—
|Dance Rhythms, m, 5, Algorithms–Dance Over, by Hard Spun. O-Tagg Team Racing and Exelby, Randy, B-Marvin Little Jr (KY), $14,600.
|12—
|Originator, m, 5, Artie Schiller–Costume Designer, by Capote. ($70,000 2017 OBSJUN). O-Denholtz Stables, West Point Thoroughbreds and Head of Plains Partners LLC, B-George Krikorian (KY), $7,300.
|Winning Time: 1:02 1/5 (fm)
|KEE, 7TH, ALW, $71,000, 3YO/UP, 1 3/16M, 10-15.
|9—
|SPA CITY, c, 3, Street Sense–Sara Louise, by Malibu Moon. O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Manuel Franco, $42,600.
|10—
|Friar’s Road, c, 3, Quality Road–My Sugar Bear, by Giant’s Causeway. ($500,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Warren, Jr, Mr and Mrs William K, B-Robert Low & Lawana Low (KY), $14,200.
|5—
|Letmeno, c, 3, Twirling Candy–Wicked Mizz, by Mizzen Mast. ($70,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Bloch, Randall L and Six Column Stables, LLC, et al, B-Gainesway Thoroughbreds Ltd (KY), $7,100.
|Winning Time: 1:58 4/5 (ft)
|LRL, 6TH, ALW, $58,128, 3YO/UP, 1M, 10-15.
|6—
|THE POSER, g, 3, Bandbox–Heavenly Moon, by Mojave Moon. O-Greene, Deborah S, Greene, Jr, Fred A and Smith, Hamilton A, B-Fred A Greene Jr & Deborah Greene & Hamilton Smith (MD), T-Hamilton A. Smith, J-Victor R. Carrasco, $31,122.
|2—
|Plot the Dots, c, 3, Uncle Mo–Lady of Gold, by Medaglia d’Oro. O-The Elkstone Group, LLC (Stuart Grant), B-The Elkstone Group LLC (MD), $11,466.
|7—
|Miami Mumbles, g, 4, Hard Spun–Fevered Kiss, by Smart Strike. ($130,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Dubb, Michael, Simon, David and Bethlehem Stables LLC, B-Mt Brilliant Farm, Orrin Ingram &Marette Farrell (KY), $4,620.
|Winning Time: 1:36 (ft)
|DEL, 8TH, AOC, $55,718, 3YO/UP, 6F, 10-15.
|2—
|GOLDEN CANDY, c, 3, Goldencents–Be My Candy, by Candy Ride (ARG). O-A Delaperriere Stables, LLC, B-A Delaperrier Stable LLC (PA), T-Anthony Pecoraro, J-Carol Cedeno, $35,250.
|6—
|Woodland Walk, g, 9, Orientate–Arboreta, by Empire Maker. ($12,000 2014 FTKJU2). O-Dawghouse Stable, B-Juddmonte Farms Inc (KY), $9,400.
|8—
|Aspect, c, 4, Astrology–Circumspect, by Discreet Cat. ($7,000 ’17 FTMDEC; $10,000 ’17 FTMOCT). O-Tim F Ritchey Racing Stables, Inc, B-Blackstone Farm, LLC (PA), $6,463.
|Winning Time: 1:10 (ft)
|LRL, 7TH, ALW, $38,850, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 10-15.
|1—
|FIFTEEN ROYALS, f, 3, Palace Malice–Fifteen Moons, by Malibu Moon. ($50,000 ’18 FTSAUG). O-Country Life Farm, B-Country Life Farm & Fifteen Moons LLC (MD), T-Michael J. Trombetta, J-Victor R. Carrasco, $19,950.
|2—
|Elegant Gal, f, 4, El Padrino–Hedge Proxy, by Silver Deputy. O-Stephen A Glessner, B-Stephen Glessner & Donna Tullner (MD), $7,350.
|6—
|Stickingtogether, f, 3, Great Notion–Who Did It and Run, by Polish Numbers. O-Richard L Golden, B-Sycamore Hall Thoroughbreds, LLC (MD), $3,850.
|Winning Time: 1:03 2/5 (ft)
|PID, 8TH, ALW, $37,820, 3YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 10-14.
|5—
|IN IT TO WIN, g, 5, Dunkirk–Jellyberry, by With Approval. O-John E Teas, Jr, B-John E Teas Jr (PA), T-S. Matthew Kintz, J-Mario G. Pino, $22,800.
|7—
|Bummer, g, 3, Talent Search–Run Patty Run, by Aisle. O-Short Straw Stable, Horton, Kaci J and Hackman, Anita, B-Flint W Stites (PA), $7,600.
|2—
|Savage, g, 3, Commissioner–Star in the Corner, by Holy Bull. ($160,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Patricia’s Hope LLC, B-John R Penn (PA), $3,800.
|Winning Time: 1:41 4/5 (ft)
|GPW, 7TH, AOC, $36,700, 3YO/UP, 1M, 10-15.
|4—
|YOUCANTCATCHCURLIN, c, 3, Curlin–Youcan’tcatchme, by The Daddy. ($170,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Alter’s Racing Stable Inc and Bridlewood Farm, B-Martha Jane Mulholland & Candyland Farm (KY), T-Happy Alter, J-Samy Camacho, $21,600.
|8—
|Town Classic, g, 7, Speightstown–Potra Clasica (ARG), by Potrillon (ARG). ($200,000 ’14 KEESEP). O-Mercy Man Racing, B-Ballycroy Training Centre (ON), $7,560.
|7—
|R U Lucky, c, 3, Itsmyluckyday–Rosie Red, by Exchange Rate. O-Rancho Alegre, B-Trilogy Stable & Plesa (FL), $4,660.
|Winning Time: 1:37 4/5 (ft)
|WO, 6TH, OCL, $34,143, 3YO/UP, 7F, 10-15.
|6—
|FINALIST, g, 3, Tonalist–Val Marie, by Coronado’s Quest. ($200,000 ’18 FTSAUG). O-John C Oxley, B-Rustlewood Farm, Inc (FL), T-Mark E. Casse, J-Emma-Jayne Wilson, $19,390.
|2—
|Tricky Magician, g, 4, Magician (IRE)–Proximity (GB), by Nayef. ($125,000 ’16 KEENOV). O-Alpine Stable Ltd, B-Gunpowder Farms LLC (ON), $6,463.
|1—
|True Dat, g, 4, Yes It’s True–On Balance, by Stephen Got Even. O-Malta Manors Stables, B-Dr Brett C Anderson (ON), $3,555.
|Winning Time: 1:22 3/5 (ft)
|IND, 7TH, AOC, $32,500, 3YO, F, 1 1/16MT, 10-14.
|4—
|POSITIVE DANGER, f, 3, Uncle Mo–Preemptive Attack, by Smart Strike. O-Seltzer, Edward A and Anderson, Beverly S, B-Edward A Seltzer & Beverly Anderson (KY), T-Anthony J. Granitz, J-Marcelino Pedroza, $19,500.
|9—
|Bankruptonthebeach, f, 3, Temple City–Part of the Charm, by Tapit. ($105,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Dubb, Michael, Simon, David and Bethlehem Stables LLC, B-Spendthrift Farm, LLC (KY), $6,500.
|5—
|Liraz, f, 3, American Pharoah–Jemima’s Pearl, by Distorted Humor. ($33,000 2019 KEEJAN). O-Rosedown Racing Stables, LLC, B-Hunter Valley Farm (KY), $3,250.
|Winning Time: 1:43 3/5 (fm)
|RP, 8TH, AOC, $32,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1MT, 10-14.
|6—
|HOLIDAY TIME, m, 5, Lemon Drop Kid–Dixie Holiday, by Dixieland Band. O-Peter E Blum Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Peter E Blum Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Stewart Elliott, $19,149.
|7—
|Quick Quick Quick, m, 5, Tiago–Quick Town, by Cape Town. O-Boyer, Richard, Boyer, Karen M and Rinn, Rick, B-Marylou Whitney Stables LLC (KY), $6,383.
|1—
|Corluna, m, 5, Unbridled’s Heart–Red Moon Cat, by Malibu Moon. O-Ian Yarnot, B-Ian Yarnot (TX), $3,511.
|Winning Time: 1:37 (fm)
|MNR, 3RD, ALW, $17,800, 3YO/UP, 1M 70YT, 10-14.
|2—
|ARMONICO, g, 5, Wrote (IRE)–Camp Surprise, by Forest Camp. O-Dennis Van Meter, B-Northwest Stud (FL), T-Dennis Van Meter, J-Alexander Bendezu Rojas, $10,324.
|7—
|Echo Alpha Six, g, 4, Sky Mesa–Atlantic Storm, by Stormy Atlantic. O-Randall Davidson, B-Allied Racing Stable, LLC (KY), $3,560.
|9—
|Whata Perfect Day, g, 4, Blame–Alluring Squall, by Bernardini. O-Rick Tappe, B-Lothenbach Stables Inc (KY), $1,780.
|Winning Time: 1:41 2/5 (fm)
