North American Allowance Results October 16

EMD, 1ST, ALW, $20,900, 3YO/UP, 6F, 10-15.

5— PAPA’S GOLDEN BOY, g, 4, Harbor the Gold–Brookie Girl, by Proud Citizen. ($9,000 ’17 WASAUG). O-Lusk, Gary, Lusk, Deborah, Lusk, Jeff and Lusk, Peyton, B-Bar C Racing Stables Inc (WA), T-Vince Gibson, J-Gary Wales, $11,495.

3— Hard to Deny, g, 4, Hard Spun–Queen Martha, by Rahy. ($36,000 ’17 BESOCT). O-One Horse Will Do Corporation and Stenslie, Chris, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), $4,180.

4— Stand To, g, 3, Harbor the Gold–I’m Shootin High, by Son’s Corona. O-John Sneesby, B-John Sneesby (WA), $3,135.