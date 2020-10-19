North American Allowance Results October 19

|GG, 9TH, AOC, $40,192, 3YO, F, 5 1/2F, 10-18.
|6—
|SADIE BLUEGRASS, f, 3, Bluegrass Cat–Sadie Clare, by Grazen. O-Madden Racing, Kum, Hon Cheung and Tsai, Hsiu Mei, B-Nick Alexander (CA), T-Jonathan Wong, J-Brayan Pena, $24,180.
|3—
|Midnight Sunrise, f, 3, Einstein (BRZ)–Pleasing Sunrise, by Speightstown. O-SLO Racing Stable, B-SLO Racing Stable (CA), $8,060.
|5—
|Black Drop, f, 3, Idiot Proof–Midnight Margarita, by Slewdledo. O-La Penita Racing Stable, Gonzalez, Alvaro, James, Richard C and Parmentier, Jon, B-Roberto Gonzalez (CA), $4,836.
|Winning Time: 1:03 2/5 (ft)
|PRX, 9TH, ALW, $36,250, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 10-19.
|4—
|PROMISED STORM, m, 5, El Padrino–Innovative, by Johannesburg. O-Jennifer M Truehart, B-Cavanaugh Breen LLC (PA), T-Regina Brennan, J-Luis M. Ocasio, $21,000.
|5—
|Crazy Bea, f, 3, El Padrino–Weekends for Love, by Not for Love. ($2,000 ’17 FTMDEC). O-Bing Cherry Racing, Inc, B-JayArDee Stables (PA), $7,000.
|6—
|Lucky Imagination, f, 3, Imagining–Lucky Chick, by Two Punch. O-Vaccaro Racing Stable and Farro, Patricia, B-Hidden Acres 4-D Farm (PA), $3,850.
|Winning Time: 1:38 1/5 (ft)
|IND, 8TH, AOC, $34,500, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 10-19.
|7—
|TREASURE TROVE, g, 4, Tapizar–Cashmere, by Cowboy Cal. ($10,000 2018 OBSJUN). O-Southwest Racing Stables and Lewis, Steve H, B-John Fradkin & Diane Fradkin (KY), T-Genaro Garcia, J-Marcelino Pedroza, $20,700.
|12—
|Tez, c, 4, The Factor–Sarah Accomplished, by Performing Magic. ($40,000 ’16 KEENOV; $130,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Spears, Daniel and Spears, Jana, B-Dennis Crooks – George Bates (KY), $6,900.
|10—
|Space Mountain, g, 7, Street Cry (IRE)–Magical Ride, by Storm Cat. O-Hooties Racing LLC and Hui, Michael M, B-G Watts Humphrey Jr & St George F LLC (KY), $3,450.
|Winning Time: 1:44 4/5 (sy)
|ZIA, 9TH, ALW, $21,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 10-19.
|2—
|SKY VUE, f, 4, Indian Firewater–I Zia Ghost, by Ghostly Moves. O-Clay Harris, B-Clay A Harris (NM), T-Bart G. Hone, J-Luis A. Fuentes, $12,600.
|8—
|Reception, f, 3, Attila’s Storm–Garter, by Bernardini. O-Coleman, George Chris and King, Brad, B-R D Hubbard (NM), $4,200.
|7—
|Tutta Terlingua, f, 3, Stellar Rain–Tiz Stella Bella, by Tiznow. O-Yuliana Yanez, B-Wendy Davis (NM), $2,100.
|Winning Time: 1:05 4/5 (ft)
|MNR, 7TH, ALW, $19,796, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 10-18.
|3—
|ANGLE OF ATTACK, f, 3, Maclean’s Music–Bourbon Warfare, by Colonel John. O-Coleswood Farm, Inc, B-Coleswood Farm, Inc (WV), T-Jeff C. Runco, J-Luis H. Colon, $11,716.
|8—
|Coach Machen, f, 4, Machen–Cobra Connie, by Southern Image. O-J Michael Baird, B-J Michael Baird (WV), $4,040.
|6—
|M J Gold, m, 6, Fiber Sonde–Goldilicious, by Friends Lake. O-Theresa McPherson, B-Theresa McPherson (WV), $2,020.
|Winning Time: 1:13 3/5 (ft)
|FL, 8TH, ALW, $19,500, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 10-19.
|7—
|IT’S HOT OUT, h, 5, Bluegrass Cat–Its Tuesday, by Take Me Out. O-Sheila J Englehart, B-Wachtel Stables & Preferred Pals Equine, LLC (NY), T-Chris J. Englehart, J-John R. Davila, Jr., $11,700.
|4—
|No Entiendo, g, 7, Bellamy Road–Prairie Fever, by Richter Scale. ($67,000 ’14 KEEJAN; $40,000 2015 OBSAPR). O-Nat Krohn, B-Fred W Hertrich III (NY), $3,900.
|2—
|Breeze Burner, g, 6, Wilburn–Ski Breeze, by Mr. Prospector. ($4,000 ’15 FTKOCT). O-River Card Stable, B-Apache Farm LLC (NY), $1,950.
|Winning Time: 1:05 1/5 (sy)
|MNR, 6TH, ALW, $17,088, 2YO, 6F, 10-18.
|1—
|CANDY MOVER, g, 2, Candy Ride (ARG)–Star Silver, by Aldebaran. O-Adams, Patricia A and Sheltowee Farm, B-Betz Thoroughbreds, Inc & Peter Lamantia (KY), T-Michael Evans II, J-Luis H. Colon, $10,324.
|4—
|New York One, r, 2, Big Brown–Guinevere’s Reign, by Silver Deputy. O-Chapman, James K and Camperlengo, Vanessa, B-Hibiscus Stable (NY), $3,560.
|8—
|Amicus Brief, g, 2, Closing Argument–Callisto, by Malibu Moon. O-Royal Oak Farm, B-Jonathan S Dean (LA), $1,780.
|Winning Time: 1:14 (ft)
|CTM, 5TH, ALW, $14,708, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 10-18.
|6—
|WHISKEY BOUND, g, 4, Afleet Alex–La Grange, by Curlin. (C$2,000 ’17 BRCSEP; $9,500 ’17 FTKFEB). O-Peacock, M Kim and Giesbrecht, Lance, B-R S Evans (KY), T-Robert C. Kingston, J-Wilmer Galviz, $9,098.
|2—
|Shimshine, g, 5, Wilko–Shimmery, by Menifee. O-White Pine Ranch, B-Wally Pugh & Andy Stronach (AB), $3,033.
|4—
|Go Away, g, 4, Scat Daddy–Elbow, by Woodman. ($305,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Kirk Sutherland, B-Lynch Bages Ltd (KY), $1,516.
|Winning Time: 1:44 (ft)
