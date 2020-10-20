North American Allowance Results October 20

|PRX, 9TH, ALW, $43,554, 2YO, 6F, 10-20.
|4—
|QUICK TEMPO, c, 2, Tapizar–Sing Dixie Sing, by Dixie Union. ($20,000 ’19 FTKOCT; $75,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Dare To Dream Stable LLC (Michael Faber), B-Albert G Bell & Joyce E Bell (KY), T-Christopher Davis, J-Mychel J. Sanchez, $24,600.
|5—
|Maythehorsebwithu, g, 2, Bullsbay–Avani Force, by Forestry. ($55,000 ’19 FTMYRL). O-Dubb, Michael and Bethlehem Stables LLC, B-Beatrice Patterson & Vicky Schowe (PA), $8,200.
|1—
|Classy American, g, 2, Uncle Lino–Easter Blossom, by Speightstown. O-Freedom Racing LLC, B-Y Kolybabiuk (PA), $6,314.
|Winning Time: 1:09 2/5 (ft)
|PRX, 8TH, ALW, $35,750, 3YO/UP, 7F, 10-20.
|1—
|IRISH CORK, g, 3, Flat Out–Circustown Rose, by Wimbledon. ($15,000 ’17 KEENOV). O-Irish Three Racing LLC, B-Two-Turn Farm LLC (PA), T-John C. Servis, J-Angel R. Rodriguez, $21,000.
|8—
|Stay Hydrated, g, 3, Stay Thirsty–Zip Runner, by City Zip. O-Edward M Ridge, B-Donald L Brown Jr (PA), $7,000.
|9—
|Screen Saver, g, 4, Albert the Great–Touch Screen, by Bandini. O-R and L Racing, B-Rick Molineaux (PA), $3,850.
|Winning Time: 1:23 1/5 (ft)
|TDN, 5TH, ALW, $23,500, 3YO/UP, 6F, 10-20.
|2—
|BOATSWAIN, c, 3, Birdstone–Numerus Reasons, by Numerous. O-Jerry Laria, B-Erv Woolsey & Ralph Kinder (KY), T-Gary L. Johnson, J-Jose A. Bracho, $12,900.
|6—
|It’s Official, g, 3, Flat Out–Officially, by Officer. O-Marion F Gorham, B-R Gorham (OH), $6,300.
|5—
|Khalfani, g, 4, Blame–Frio Town, by Kerosene. ($20,000 ’17 FTKOCT). O-Irish Charm Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Bryant H Prentice III (KY), $2,150.
|Winning Time: 1:11 2/5 (sy)
|FL, 7TH, ALW, $20,940, 3YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 10-20.
|1—
|ODIN’S STEED, g, 5, Violence–Scene Maker, by Unbridled’s Song. O-Happy Face Racing Stable, B-Sequel Thoroughbreds & JMJ Racing Stable (NY), T-Michael S. Ferraro, J-Reylu Gutierrez, $12,600.
|2—
|Therisastormbrewin, g, 4, Broken Vow–Stormy’s Smile, by Stormy Atlantic. O-Francis J Paolangeli, B-Francis Paolangeli (NY), $4,200.
|9—
|Beta, g, 3, Alpha–Seven Deadly Sins, by Action This Day. O-Louis P Ferrari, B-Sequel Stallions New York LLC & Louis P Ferrari (NY), $2,100.
|Winning Time: 1:44 2/5 (sy)
|ZIA, 7TH, ALW, $20,000, 2YO, F, 5 1/2F, 10-20.
|1—
|SASSY GAL, f, 2, Marking–Promised Pleasure, by Bernstein. O-R Lee Lewis, B-Lee Lewis (NM), T-Todd W. Fincher, J-Jimmy Ray Coates, $12,000.
|5—
|Destiny Who, f, 2, Abstraction–La Confidence, by Grand Slam. O-Stevens, Sam E and Stevens, Sammy L, B-Sam E Stevens & Sammy L Stevens (NM), $4,000.
|2—
|Ragtime Rythm, f, 2, Bernster–Tener Gusto (CHI), by Star Dabbler. O-Gallegos Del Norte Racing, B-Gallegos del Norte Racing (NM), $2,000.
|Winning Time: 1:03 4/5 (ft)
