North American Allowance Results October 21

2—

MY GIRL ANNIE, m, 6, Boys At Tosconova–Miss Trudy, by Yes It’s True. ($60,000 ’14 FTNOCT; $165,000 2016 FTMMAY). O-Ferraro, M Anthony, Stathopoulos, Stelianos and I Hate My Money Racing, B-Rhapsody Farm LLC (NY), T-M. Anthony Ferraro, J-Reylu Gutierrez, $11,400.