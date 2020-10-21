North American Allowance Results October 21

|KEE, 6TH, ALW, $73,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 10-21.
|2—
|PASS THE PLATE, f, 3, Temple City–Pocket Gift, by Great Notion. O-Silverton Hill LLC, B-Silverton Hill, LLC (KY), T-Paul J. McGee, J-Julien R. Leparoux, $43,800.
|1—
|My Heart Sings, f, 3, Kitten’s Joy–Seeking the Heart, by Seeking the Gold. ($50,000 ’17 KEENOV; $45,000 ’18 FTKOCT). O-Jeff Ryan, B-Jacalyn M Tillman, Kenneth L Ramsey & Sarah K Ramsey (KY), $14,600.
|6—
|Naughty Joker, f, 4, Into Mischief–Fleeting Humor, by Distorted Humor. O-Ramsey, Kenneth L and Sarah K, B-Kenneth L Ramsey & Sarah K Ramsey (KY), $7,300.
|Winning Time: 1:48 2/5 (ft)
|KEE, 7TH, ALW, $70,804, 3YO/UP, F/M, A7F, 10-21.
|3—
|UNION MAIDEN, f, 3, Union Rags–Pantanal, by Congrats. ($220,000 ’18 KEESEP; $425,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-Wise Racing LLC, B-Haymarket Farm LLC (KY), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Tyler Gaffalione, $42,600.
|4—
|Aurelia Garland, f, 3, Constitution–Azalea Belle, by Dixie Union. ($185,000 ’18 FTSAUG). O-Bolton, George, Hoyeau, Arthur, Mathiesen, Mark and Dubois, Jean Etienne, B-Todd Frederick, Chad Frederick & Phoenix Farm and Racing (KY), $14,200.
|1—
|Impeccable Style, f, 3, Uncle Mo–Deb’s Candy Girl, by Candy Ride (ARG). ($155,000 ’17 KEENOV; $275,000 2020 FTKHRA). O-George Chris Coleman, B-Ten Broeck Farm Inc (KY), $7,100.
|Winning Time: 1:28 (ft)
|MTH, 8TH, ALW, $61,500, 2YO, 6F, 10-21.
|2—
|NO CENTS, c, 2, Goldencents–Faker, by Petionville. O-de Tomaso, Isabelle and Jones, Hope, B-Hope Jones & Isabelle de Tomaso (NJ), T-Cathal A. Lynch, J-Nik Juarez, $42,000.
|1—
|Heir Port, c, 2, Mosler–Heir Stream, by Wildcat Heir. O-SAB Stable Inc, B-New Farm (KY), $10,000.
|6—
|Singlino, g, 2, Uncle Lino–Signaling, by Smoke Glacken. O-John E Worsley, B-Sycamore Hall Thoroughbreds, LLC (MD), $5,000.
|Winning Time: 1:11 (ft)
|PRX, 9TH, AOC, $56,884, 3YO/UP, 7F, 10-21.
|6—
|DREAMS UNTOLD, g, 3, Smarty Jones–Shootforthestars, by Seattle Slew. O-Someday Farm, B-Patricia L Chapman (PA), T-John C. Servis, J-Jeremy Laprida, $34,400.
|3—
|Semi Excited, g, 5, Curlin–Thrill Seeker, by Housebuster. ($76,000 ’16 FTMWIN; $180,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Bayne, Jr, William B and Super C Racing Inc, B-Pewter Stable (PA), $11,480.
|10—
|Thiscatcanjump, c, 4, Jump Start–Cat Mistress, by Tale of the Cat. O-Richard Malouf, B-Richard Malouf (PA), $6,314.
|Winning Time: 1:22 1/5 (ft)
|PRX, 7TH, ALW, $50,350, 3YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 10-21.
|4—
|CHILLY IN CHARGE, c, 4, Take Charge Indy–Holiday Chills, by Harlan’s Holiday. ($170,000 2018 OBSJUN). O-Newtown Anner Stud Farm, B-Horseshoe Valley Equine Center LLC (PA), T-Miguel Vera, J-Mychel J. Sanchez, $33,600.
|1—
|Shanghai Superfly, g, 4, Shanghai Bobby–Wicked Wish, by Gold Case. O-Kernan, Jr, Morris E, Yo Berbs and Jagger Inc, B-ThornDale Stable LLC (KY), $8,000.
|5—
|War Tocsin, g, 4, Violence–Being Anna, by Aldebaran. ($11,000 2018 FTMDEC). O-Trin-Brook Stables, Inc, B-Hare Forest Farm, LTD (KY), $4,400.
|Winning Time: 1:16 (ft)
|IND, 6TH, AOC, $42,900, 3YO/UP, 5F, 10-21.
|13—
|SACRED KIKI BIRD, g, 4, E Z’s Gentleman–Checker Hall, by Seeking the Gold. O-Southwest Racing Stables Inc and Murphy, Bruce, B-John O’Meara (IN), T-Genaro Garcia, J-Emmanuel Esquivel, $27,300.
|10—
|Flowerpecker, g, 4, Discreet Cat–Prairie Flower, by Flower Alley. ($11,000 ’17 INDOCT). O-Willowbrook Stables, Ltd (Neiman) and Woods, Jane, B-Samuel and William Martin GST (IN), $9,100.
|3—
|Jazzy Times, g, 7, Discreetly Mine–Jazzy Melissa, by Grand Slam. ($45,000 ’14 KEESEP; $460,000 2015 OBSMAR). O-Dennis F Smith, B-Rdurham Racing LLC (KY), $3,250.
|Winning Time: :57 4/5 (sy)
|GPW, 6TH, AOC, $41,600, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5F, 10-21.
|2—
|R PREROGATIVE, f, 4, Drill–Zarlanz, by Harlan’s Holiday. ($8,500 ’17 OBSJAN; $20,000 ’17 OBSOCT; $45,000 2018 OBSMAR). O-Averill Racing LLC and CCF Racing Stable, LLC, B-Get Away Farm (FL), T-Georgina Baxter, J-Paco Lopez, $26,500.
|11—
|Swirling Candy, f, 3, Twirling Candy–Magnificent Shirl, by Heatseeker (IRE). ($140,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-ProRacing Stable, LLC, B-Jerry Hollendorfer, John D Stuart, Peter Bance & Charlie Noell (KY), $7,560.
|10—
|Midtown Rose, f, 4, Gary D–Uno Royale, by Macho Uno. O-Damon Ming, B-Dynasty Thoroughbreds (FL), $4,660.
|Winning Time: :58 (sy)
|PID, 8TH, AOC, $41,440, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M 70Y, 10-20.
|2—
|GIULIA AMMANNATI, f, 4, Noble Mission (GB)–Samurai’s Honor, by First Samurai. ($52,000 ’16 KEENOV). O-Silverman, Marshall W and Hoffberger, Richard J, B-Gunpowder Farms LLC (KY), T-Horacio DePaz, J-Walber Alencar, $22,800.
|1—
|Wrong Color, f, 4, Gemologist–Goodbye Stranger, by Broad Brush. O-Blackstone Farm LLC, B-Blackstone Farm, LLC (PA), $9,880.
|5—
|Ma de Taw, m, 5, Talent Search–Winning Line, by Line in the Sand. O-Tyler Rogers, B-Christal Salvaggio & Glenn Brok LLC (PA), $4,940.
|Winning Time: 1:42 2/5 (ft)
|IND, 3RD, ALW, $37,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 10-21.
|1—
|ELUSIVE JUSTICE, f, 3, Elusive Bluff–Princes Melissa, by Marquetry. ($0 ’18 INDOCT). O-R Gary Patrick, B-Justice Farm & Greg Justice (IN), T-R. Gary Patrick, J-Rodney A. Prescott, $22,200.
|4—
|Beautilicious, m, 5, Ventana–Silver Britches, by Include. O-Joselyn Vanesa P Salazar, B-Mary Denise Lestingi (IN), $7,400.
|2—
|Brewsky, f, 3, Strong Contender–C O Barqueen, by Thunder Gulch. O-Marvin A Johnson LLC, B-Marvin A Johnson (IN), $3,700.
|Winning Time: 1:13 2/5 (sy)
|IND, 5TH, ALW, $32,500, 2YO, F, 6F, 10-21.
|4—
|NOVEL SQUALL, f, 2, Violence–Goodness Gray, by Pulpit. O-Randal Family Trust, B-Randal Family Trust (KY), T-John Alexander Ortiz, J-Emmanuel Esquivel, $19,500.
|8—
|New Boss, f, 2, Street Boss–Denali Dreamscape, by Corinthian. ($45,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Conrad, Barry and Carol, B-Hinkle Farms (KY), $6,500.
|5—
|My Morning Gal, f, 2, Morning Line–Grabit, by Tapit. O-Arthur A Coontz, B-Arthur A Coontz (IL), $3,250.
|Winning Time: 1:11 2/5 (sy)
|ZIA, 6TH, ALW, $22,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 10-21.
|7—
|COUNT THEM AGAIN, f, 3, Premeditation–Count Your Cards, by Royal Orleans. O-Cuellar, Lola L and Cuellar, Alexandria M, B-Jim Volk (NM), T-J. Jaime Fuentes, J-Frank Reyes, $13,500.
|5—
|Mindofmyown, f, 4, Diligent Prospect–Super Sister, by Your Eminence. O-Wesley T Gray, B-Wesley Gray (NM), $4,500.
|1—
|Beautiful Bounty, f, 4, Harris–Trapper’s Bounty, by Trapper. O-Charles Holland, B-Miguel L Gallegos (NM), $2,250.
|Winning Time: 1:08 4/5 (ft)
|ZIA, 8TH, ALW, $22,500, 3YO/UP, 6F, 10-21.
|6—
|WHEREDOESTHECASHGO, g, 5, Southwestern Heat–Wildcat Diva, by Forest Wildcat. O-Sweeten, Amanda and Hernandez, Pablo Navarez, B-J Kirk Robison & Judy Robison (NM), T-Andres Gonzalez, J-Miguel A. Perez, $13,500.
|10—
|Del Mar Summer, g, 5, Southwestern Heat–Del Mar Holiday, by Sharp Humor. O-Robison, J Kirk and Judy, B-J Kirk Robison & Judy Robison (NM), $4,500.
|2—
|No Pasa Nada, g, 4, Attila’s Storm–Charlotte’s Drone, by B. G.’s Drone. O-Driggers, Robert M, Driggers, Del Rae and Ivey, Ben Lee, B-Robert Driggers & Del Rae Driggers (NM), $2,250.
|Winning Time: 1:08 2/5 (ft)
|ZIA, 9TH, ALW, $21,000, 3YO, 6F, 10-20.
|1—
|WEST DAWN, g, 3, Train Rider Blues–It’s a Rainbow, by Menifee. O-Marina Velazquez, B-Freda Howard McSwane (NM), T-Rafael S. Barraza, J-Luis Ramon Rodriguez, $12,600.
|6—
|Cerveza, g, 3, Attila’s Storm–Cocktail Girl, by Hennessy. O-B4 Farms, LLC, B-R D Hubbard (NM), $4,200.
|2—
|Attilianno, g, 3, Attila’s Storm–Applelina, by Survivor Slew. O-Amestoy, Jr, Pierre Jean and Leslie A, B-Pierre J Amestoy & Leslie A Amestoy (NM), $2,100.
|Winning Time: 1:08 2/5 (ft)
|FL, 2ND, ALW, $19,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M 70Y, 10-21.
|2—
|DUBLINORNOTHIN, f, 4, Dublin–Shea Goodbye, by Hook and Ladder. O-Cramer, David and Spadea, Jr, Anthony, B-David Cramer & Anthony Spadea (NY), T-Karl M. Grusmark, J-Tammi Piermarini, $11,700.
|3—
|Unparalleled, m, 5, Line of David–Runthruthejungle, by High Yield. ($16,000 ’16 FTKOCT). O-Epona Racing Stable, Dark Horse Racing Stable and CJC Racing, B-Belvedere Farm Inc (NY), $3,900.
|1—
|Sister Alexa, f, 4, Afleet Alex–Sister Glady Oh La, by Strong Hope. O-Gumpster Stable LLC, B-Barry R Ostrager (NY), $1,950.
|Winning Time: 1:47 4/5 (sy)
|FL, 7TH, ALW, $19,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 10-21.
|2—
|MY GIRL ANNIE, m, 6, Boys At Tosconova–Miss Trudy, by Yes It’s True. ($60,000 ’14 FTNOCT; $165,000 2016 FTMMAY). O-Ferraro, M Anthony, Stathopoulos, Stelianos and I Hate My Money Racing, B-Rhapsody Farm LLC (NY), T-M. Anthony Ferraro, J-Reylu Gutierrez, $11,400.
|1—
|Dosage and Mimosas, m, 7, Bustin Stones–Parsippany, by Outflanker. O-Zachary Passaretti, B-Dr Zachary Passaretti (NY), $3,800.
|7—
|Alpha Girl, f, 3, Alpha–Delaplane Darlin, by Afleet Alex. O-Sequel Racing, B-Sequel Stallion New York, LLC (NY), $1,900.
|Winning Time: 1:13 3/5 (sy)
|ZIA, 7TH, ALW, $16,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 10-21.
|5—
|QUINCY EXPRESS, g, 4, I Want Revenge–Veturia, by Distorted Humor. O-Woolley, Bennie L and Cathey, Mitchell W, B-Millennium Farms (KY), T-Bennie L. Woolley, Jr., J-Rodolfo Guerra, $9,600.
|7—
|Competitive Idea, g, 3, Competitive Edge–That’s the Idea, by Diabolical. O-Robison, J Kirk and Judy, B-J Kirk Robison & Judy Robison (KY), $3,200.
|11—
|Clavichord, g, 4, Super Saver–Solo Piano, by Empire Maker. ($15,000 2019 KEENOV). O-Dilly Dilly Racing, B-Juddmonte Farms Inc (KY), $1,600.
|Winning Time: 1:08 2/5 (ft)
