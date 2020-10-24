North American Allowance Results October 24

|BEL, 11TH, ALW, $72,000, 3YO/UP, 7FT, 10-24.
|4—
|STEELERSFANFORLIFE, g, 5, Northern Afleet–Cabaniss, by Giant’s Causeway. ($17,000 ’16 FTMOCT). O-Zamarota Racing Stables, B-Hilltop Stables (NY), T-Leah Gyarmati, J-Junior Alvarado, $39,600.
|1—
|Bad Guy, g, 5, Power Broker–Diane’s Birthday, by With Approval. ($10,000 ’16 OBSAUG). O-Poyah, Anil, Imperio, Michael and Rodriguez, Rudy R, B-Hidden Lake Farm LLC & Anthony Grey (NY), $14,400.
|11—
|On the Couch, c, 3, Freud–So Long Dearie, by d’Accord. ($110,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Colts Neck Stables LLC, B-Akindale Farm LLC (NY), $8,640.
|Winning Time: 1:23 3/5 (fm)
|KEE, 7TH, ALW, $70,927, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 10-24.
|1—
|WILLISTON WAY, c, 3, Cigar Street–Distal Daughter, by Mister Phone (ARG). O-Thomas J Young, B-THOMAS J YOUNG (KY), T-Billy Hardin, J-Samuel Camacho, Jr., $42,600.
|4—
|American Mandate, c, 4, Strong Mandate–Pebble Hill, by Lemon Drop Kid. ($50,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Ed Orr, B-G Watts Humphrey Jr (KY), $14,200.
|8—
|Shared Legacy, c, 4, Candy Ride (ARG)–Common Hope, by Storm Cat. O-Nimet Arif Kurtel, B-Nimet Arif Kurtel (KY), $7,100.
|Winning Time: 1:03 3/5 (gd)
|KEE, 4TH, ALW, $70,412, 2YO, 1 1/16M, 10-24.
|1—
|NEXT, c, 2, Not This Time–Bahia Beach, by Awesome Again. O-Silverton Hill LLC, B-Silverton Hill, LLC (KY), T-Wesley A. Ward, J-Gerardo Corrales, $42,600.
|10—
|Eucharist, g, 2, Flatter–Boss Barney’s Babe, by Street Boss. O-WinStar Farm LLC, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), $14,200.
|3—
|Like the King, c, 2, Palace Malice–Like a Queen, by Corinthian. ($28,000 ’18 KEENOV; $170,000 ’19 OBSOCT). O-M Racing Group, LLC, B-Horseshoe Racing , Llc (KY), $7,100.
|Winning Time: 1:44 1/5 (gd)
|SA, 1ST, AOC, $67,760, 3YO/UP, A5 1/2FT, 10-24.
|4—
|BRICKYARD RIDE, c, 3, Clubhouse Ride–Brickyard Helen, by Southern Image. O-Alfred Pais, B-Alfred a Pais (CA), T-Craig Anthony Lewis, J-Alexis Centeno, $44,460.
|3—
|Thanks Mr. Eidson, g, 3, More Than Ready–Nest Egg, by Eskendereya. ($210,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Del Secco DCS Racing, B-Dell Ridge Farm, LLC (KY), $11,400.
|2—
|One Flew South, c, 4, Giant’s Causeway–Sky Haven, by Sky Mesa. O-O’Neill, Doug F, Strauss, William and Tucker, Terri, B-Gabriel Duignan, William Duignan & Tranquility Investments Limited (KY), $6,840.
|Winning Time: 1:01 3/5 (fm)
|KEE, 9TH, ALW, $65,640, 3YO, F, 1M, 10-24.
|5—
|HIS GLORY, f, 3, Mineshaft–Glorious Sky, by Aldebaran. ($52,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-SF Racing LLC, B-Farm III Enterprises LLC (FL), T-Joe Sharp, J-James Graham, $35,640.
|11—
|Miss Imperfection, f, 3, Majesticperfection–Mount Kellett, by Empire Maker. ($20,000 ’18 KEEJAN). O-Dreamfields, Inc, Brady, Don, Morris, Megan, Hoyle, George and Kelly, Kathleen, B-St George Farm LLC (KY), $15,000.
|4—
|Alta’s Award, f, 3, Tonalist–Queen’s Award, by Medaglia d’Oro. O-Orr, Ed and Orr, Susie, B-Mr & Mrs Al Mazzetti & Mr & Mrs Ed Orr (KY), $7,500.
|Winning Time: 1:39 2/5 (gd)
|WO, 8TH, AOC, $63,415, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6FT, 10-24.
|7—
|HELL N WILD, m, 5, Bellamy Road–D’wild Lady, by D’wildcat. (C$8,000 ’16 ONTSEP). O-True North Stable, B-Bonnie A Rowntree & Jacqueline Armstrong (ON), T-Lorne Richards, J-Kazushi Kimura, $39,770.
|8—
|Charmaine’s Mia, f, 4, The Factor–Charming Vixen, by Bernstein. ($4,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Michael K McDonald, B-Gunpowder Farms LLC (KY), $11,047.
|2—
|Nantucket Red, m, 5, Get Stormy–Scarlett Madeleine, by Smart Strike. ($35,000 2020 KEEJAN). O-Colebrook Farms, B-Diane Snowden & Guy Snowden (KY), $6,076.
|Winning Time: 1:09 4/5 (gd)
|SA, 5TH, AOC, $57,820, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 10-24.
|5—
|ORDER AND LAW, r, 4, Violence–Poetic Kid, by Shakespeare. ($80,000 ’17 KEESEP; $30,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Bran Jam Stable and Clark, David W, B-Dell Ridge Farm, LLC (KY), T-Vladimir Cerin, J-Juan J. Hernandez, $35,400.
|1—
|King of Speed, g, 4, Jimmy Creed–Beautiful Daniele, by A.P. Indy. ($10,000 ’16 KEENOV; $140,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Del Secco DCS Racing, B-Newaukum Racing Stables LLC (KY), $11,800.
|4—
|Unbroken Star, g, 5, Broken Vow–Bachata, by Kingmambo. ($100,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Slugo Racing, B-Pin Oak Stud, LLC (KY), $7,080.
|Winning Time: 1:43 4/5 (ft)
|WO, 7TH, ALW, $55,169, 3YO/UP, F/M, 7 1/2FT, 10-24.
|7—
|JEANIE B, f, 3, Bated Breath (GB)–Effie B (GB), by Sixties Icon (GB), O-CJ Thoroughbreds, B-E & R Bastian, T-Mark Casse, J-Kazushi Kimura, $30,856.
|5—
|Holyanna, f, 4, Point of Entry–Holy Grace, by Holy Bull. O-Stronach Stables, B-Adena Springs (ON), $12,342.
|8—
|Grey Seal, m, 5, Mizzen Mast–Lanett Lady (IRE), by Teuflesberg. O-Dewberry Thoroughbreds, B-Dewberry Thoroughbreds, John Dewberry &Nicky Hartery (KY), $5,657.
|Winning Time: 1:30 (fm)
|MTH, 10TH, AOC, $50,000, 3YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 10-24.
|1—
|WEST WILL POWER, c, 3, Bernardini–Wild Promises, by Wild Event. O-West, Gary and West, Mary, B-Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc (KY), T-Kelly J. Breen, J-Joe Bravo, $30,000.
|8—
|Baby I’m Perfect, g, 6, Flower Alley–Image of Mom, by Halo’s Image. O-Monster Racing Stables, B-Happy Alter (FL), $10,000.
|5—
|Postino’s Vow, g, 6, Il Postino–Requested Vow, by Broken Vow. O-Silvino Ramirez, B-Law Legacy Stables LLC (NJ), $5,000.
|Winning Time: 1:41 1/5 (ft)
|MTH, 8TH, AOC, $50,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 10-24.
|1—
|RITHM BOX, m, 6, Algorithms–Magic Box, by Elusive Quality. O-Katie Lisowski, B-SJT Racing Stables LLC (KY), T-Katie Lisowski, J-Tomas B. Mejia, $30,000.
|2—
|Be Present, f, 3, Bernardini–Afleeting Lady, by Afleet Alex. ($400,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Colts Neck Stables LLC, B-Alpha Delta Stables, LLC & Colts Neck Stables LLC (KY), $10,000.
|12—
|Suz, m, 5, Well Positioned–Greta Susanna, by Bianconi. O-Slaughterrock Racing Stable, B-William P Stiritz (IL), $5,000.
|Winning Time: 1:11 1/5 (ft)
|GPW, 9TH, AOC, $38,100, 2YO, F, 6F, 10-24.
|1—
|WHOLEBODEMEISTER, f, 2, Bodemeister–Wholelottashakin, by Scat Daddy. O-Sabana Farm, B-Sabana Farm (KY), T-Juan Carlos Avila, J-Edgard J. Zayas, $21,600.
|6—
|Foolish Heart, f, 2, Chitu–R Crown Royalty, by Wildcat Heir. O-CCF Racing Stable, LLC, B-Clark Freeman (FL), $8,960.
|7—
|Splash Cash, f, 2, Uncaptured–Siena’s Splash, by Twining. ($85,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-NBS Stable, B-Verbarctic Farm (FL), $4,660.
|Winning Time: 1:11 1/5 (ft)
|GPW, 7TH, AOC, $38,000, 3YO/UP, 1M, 10-24.
|5—
|JUST KIDDING, g, 8, Kiss the Kid–Catomaria, by Tale of the Cat. ($110,000 2014 OBSJUN). O-Moshe Mark, B-Steve Tucker (FL), T-Jorge Delgado, J-Emisael Jaramillo, $22,800.
|1—
|No Getting Over Me, g, 3, He’s Had Enough–Lady Cheryl, by Williamstown. ($17,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-Abdullah Saeed Almaddah, B-Richard E Wilson (FL), $7,980.
|3—
|Charlie the Greek, g, 6, Adios Charlie–Mothra, by Formal Dinner. ($1,000 ’15 OBSJAN). O-Estes, Scott, Hanley, Brian, Boyer, Greg and Walder Racing, B-Suzanne Sharra-Maxwell (FL), $4,180.
|Winning Time: 1:37 3/5 (ft)
|RP, 6TH, AOC, $34,640, 3YO/UP, 5FT, 10-23.
|7—
|ABOUT OUR TIME, g, 6, Lewis Michael–Korny Sue, by Gilded Time. O-Silva Racing LLC, B-James Michael Hobbs (IA), T-Miguel Angel Silva, J-Roberto Morales, $19,047.
|5—
|Shannon C, g, 5, Latent Heat–Miranda Diane, by Fistfite. O-B and S Racing (Bozarth and Smith), B-B & S Racing (OK), $8,989.
|4—
|Mr Money Bags, g, 4, Silver City–Miss Photogenic, by You and I. O-Roy W Cobb, B-Roy W Cobb (TX), $3,492.
|Winning Time: :56 (fm)
|MVR, 2ND, ALW, $30,500, 3YO/UP, 1M, 10-24.
|1A—
|EVEN KEELED, g, 6, Stephen Got Even–Schefflera, by Mutakddim. O-Edwin Mundo, B-Jeff Greenhill & Sherri Greenhill (OH), T-Jason DaCosta, J-Yarmarie L. Correa, $18,300.
|6—
|Rigged Up, c, 3, Fast Anna–Sharon’s Way, by Proud Citizen. ($50,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Ron Paolucci Racing, LLC, B-Richard Wilkinson (OH), $6,100.
|5—
|Team Hucky, c, 4, Caleb’s Posse–Winterello, by Thunderello. O-Team Ramgeet Racing Stable LLC, B-Team Ramgeet Racing LLC (OH), $3,050.
|Winning Time: 1:41 2/5 (my)
|RP, 9TH, ALW, $30,001, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16MT, 10-23.
|5—
|BREEZE RIDER, f, 3, Paynter–Dancing Raven, by Tomahawk. ($35,000 ’17 KEENOV; $52,000 ’18 KEESEP; $30,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-Clark O Brewster, B-Patrick Durtschi & Brittney Durtschi (KY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Stewart Elliott, $17,694.
|1—
|North of Eden, m, 7, Fairbanks–Gates of Eden, by Kingmambo. O-Silva Racing LLC, B-Nicholas J Sibilio (KY), $5,898.
|3—
|Bonnet, f, 4, Union Rags–Summer Savory, by Horse Chestnut (SAF). O-Watson, Larry and Rarick, Wade, B-Stone Farm (KY), $3,244.
|Winning Time: 1:42 1/5 (fm)
|MVR, 6TH, ALW, $21,200, 3YO/UP, 6F, 10-24.
|8—
|DARK OAK, c, 3, Astrology–Oaks Lily, by Badge of Silver. O-Modo Tesio Equine LLC, B-Kings and Queens Farm (KY), T-Rey Hernandez, J-Joseph D. Ramos, $12,720.
|2—
|Guccissimo, g, 3, Tapiture–Reign Suzanne, by Street Hero. ($3,500 ’18 KEESEP; $6,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-Ricardo Bailey, B-Hedberg Hall, Inc (KY), $4,240.
|7—
|Sharks Cove, g, 4, Revolutionary–Mango Kiss, by Kris S.. O-Eric Hurst, B-Paula Capestro (KY), $2,120.
|Winning Time: 1:12 3/5 (my)
