North American Allowance Results October 25

|CD, 5TH, AOC, $85,150, 2YO, 1 1/16M, 10-25.
|7—
|ULTIMATE BADGER, c, 2, Commissioner–El Rebecca, by El Corredor. ($12,000 ’19 FTKFEB; $140,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Bakke, Jim and Isbister, Gerald, B-Erv Woolsey & Ralph Kinder (KY), T-Dale L. Romans, J-Joseph Talamo, $50,240.
|6—
|Stayin’ Out Late, c, 2, Tapit–Graeme Six, by Graeme Hall. ($200,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Three Chimneys Farm and Harrell Ventures, LLC, B-Gainesway Thoroughbreds LTD & Whisper Hill Farm LLC (KY), $17,400.
|4—
|Meister, c, 2, Bodemeister–Diamond Girl, by Giant’s Causeway. O-Hatfield, Christine and Hatfield, Phil, B-Phil Hatfield & Christine Hatfield (KY), $8,700.
|Winning Time: 1:45 1/5 (ft)
|BEL, 8TH, AOC, $84,000, 3YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 10-25.
|1—
|LAST JUDGMENT, g, 4, Congrats–Fantasy Forest, by Forestry. ($90,000 ’17 FTKOCT; $300,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Robert Murray, B-Woodford Thoroughbreds (FL), T-Thomas Morley, J-Javier Castellano, $46,200.
|7—
|Pete’s Play Call, g, 7, Munnings–Taft Lil Queen, by Irish Open. ($90,000 ’14 KEESEP). O-Gus A Ginesin, B-Mr & Mrs Charles McGinnes (MD), $16,800.
|6—
|Chateau, g, 5, Flat Out–Distinct Sparkle, by With Distinction. ($5,500 ’16 FTKOCT). O-Michael Dubb, B-Preston Stables LLC (KY), $10,080.
|Winning Time: 1:15 3/5 (ft)
|BEL, 4TH, ALW, $82,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16MT, 10-25.
|7—
|CAPITAL STRUCTURE (GB), f, 3, Lope de Vega (IRE)–Moi Meme (GB), by Teofilo (IRE). (200,000gns 2018 TATOCT). O-Klaravich Stables Inc., B-Fortescue Bloodstock (GB), T-Chad Brown, J-Jose Ortiz, $45,100.
|1—
|Windfall Profit, f, 3, Malibu Moon–Hit It Rich, by Smart Strike. O-Stuart S Janney, III, B-Stuart S Janney, III LLC (KY), $16,400.
|3—
|Eye of a Soldier, f, 3, Soldat–Eye of Taurus, by Aldebaran. O-Estate of Harvey A Clarke and Braverman, Paul, B-Mr & Mrs Harvey A Clarke (KY), $9,840.
|Winning Time: 1:42 2/5 (fm)
|BEL, 1ST, ALW, $79,540, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 10-25.
|2—
|MRS. DANVERS, f, 3, Tapit–Gracie Square, by Awesome Again. O-Allen Stable, Inc, B-Mr Joseph Allen LLC (KY), T-Claude R. McGaughey III, J-Joel Rosario, $45,100.
|3—
|Invaluable, f, 3, Include–Overvalued, by Forest Grove. ($50,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Roddy J Valente, B-Brereton C Jones (KY), $16,400.
|1—
|Say Moi, f, 3, Union Rags–Sweet Nanette, by You and I. ($300,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Bach Stables LLC, B-Tony Holmes & Tim Thornton (KY), $9,840.
|Winning Time: 1:36 1/5 (ft)
|WO, 7TH, ALW, $74,106, 3YO/UP, 7 1/2FT, 10-25.
|4—
|DESOLATOR, g, 5, Court Vision–Flashy Episode, by Bold N’ Flashy. (C$20,000 ’16 ONTSEP). O-Polo Management Services, B-Brian Oleary & Jamie Begg (ON), T-Tony Michael Gattellaro, J-Sunny Singh, $46,254.
|2—
|Native Prince, g, 4, Head Chopper–Kittihawa, by Stormin Fever. O-Equus Holdings, B-Christopher Fung & Patrick Fung (ON), $15,418.
|1—
|Striking Moon, g, 3, Palace Malice–Roxie Fast Moon, by Malibu Moon. ($10,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Howard, Chris, Howard, Nancy and Ross, Donald, B-Southwind Stables Inc (FL), $5,656.
|Winning Time: 1:30 1/5 (fm)
|BEL, 10TH, ALW, $72,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 7FT, 10-25.
|8—
|SILKY BLUE, f, 3, Hard Spun–Beautiful But Blue, by El Corredor. ($220,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-Colts Neck Stables LLC, B-Chester Broman & Mary R Broman (NY), T-Jorge Duarte, Jr., J-Manuel Franco, $39,600.
|5—
|Fresco, f, 3, Freud–Lady Renaissance, by Smart Strike. O-Oak Bluff Stables, B-Oak Bluff Stable LLC (NY), $14,400.
|12—
|Kinky Sox, m, 6, Girolamo–Miss Matzo, by Royal Academy. O-Valenti Racing Stable LLC, B-Masie Stable, LLC (NY), $8,640.
|Winning Time: 1:23 2/5 (fm)
|SA, 10TH, AOC, $71,154, 3YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 10-25.
|4—
|LOUD MOUTH, c, 4, Boisterous–Drama Cat, by Tale of the Cat. O-Thomsen Racing, LLC, B-Tommy Town Thoroughbreds, LLC (CA), T-Steve Knapp, J-Abel Cedillo, $44,460.
|1—
|Heartfullofstars, g, 5, Astrology–Nothing But Heart, by Officer. ($30,000 2017 OBSJUN). O-Sherlock, Sharon, Warren, Craig and Warren, Deanne, B-Terrazas Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY), $11,400.
|3—
|Jamming Eddy, g, 4, Square Eddie–Walkingonadream, by Tapit. ($15,000 2018 OBSMAR). O-Altamira Racing Stable, Barber, Gary and Wellman, Michael, B-Reddam Racing LLC (CA), $8,892.
|Winning Time: 1:16 (ft)
|WO, 6TH, AOC, $69,889, 3YO/UP, 6FT, 10-25.
|6—
|STORMFUHR, g, 5, Langfuhr–Storm On the Run, by Officer. O-Stacey Van Camp, B-Don Myers (ON), T-Michael Mattine, J-Kazushi Kimura, $39,764.
|5—
|Wedgewood, g, 5, Langfuhr–Half Sister, by More Than Ready. O-The Estate of Gustav Schickedanz, B-Gustav Schickedanz (ON), $13,255.
|7—
|Alicia’s Kid, g, 5, Kentucky Bear–Aliciainwonderland, by Menifee. O-Malta Manors Stables, B-Paul Buttigieg (ON), $7,893.
|Winning Time: 1:09 2/5 (fm)
|SA, 3RD, AOC, $59,552, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/8MT, 10-25.
|4—
|UNICORN, f, 4, Bodemeister–Solved, by Elusive Quality. ($65,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Baltas, Richard, Ford, John and Malone, Dennis, B-Brent Fernung, Crystal Fernung & MikeReilly (FL), T-Richard Baltas, J-Juan J. Hernandez, $34,200.
|3—
|Aunt Lubie, m, 5, Uncle Mo–Galloping Giraffe, by Tapit. ($325,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Jay Em Ess Stable, B-The Elkstone Group LLC (MD), $11,400.
|5—
|Sassyserb, f, 3, Circumference (IRE)–Incredible Ten, by Rock Hard Ten. ($32,000 ’18 BESAUG). O-Next Wave Racing, B-John Ernst & Allegra Ernst (CA), $8,892.
|Winning Time: 1:47 4/5 (fm)
|SA, 7TH, AOC, $59,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, A5 1/2FT, 10-25.
|10—
|SHEZA GIRLY GIRL, f, 3, Richard’s Kid–Sheza Eyeopener, by Grand Reward. O-Brown, Richard and Halasz, Thomas, B-Tom Halasz & Richard Brown (CA), T-Steve Knapp, J-Tiago Josue Pereira, $34,200.
|7—
|Dr Wysong, f, 4, Cyclotron–Hi Ho Yodeler, by Swiss Yodeler. O-Sergio A Salguero, B-Todd Marshall & Andrew Molasky (CA), $11,400.
|2—
|Sweet Rafaela, m, 6, Thorn Song–Telling Stories, by Tale of the Cat. ($14,000 ’15 CTNAUG). O-Unruh, John G, Urbina, Thomas and Saldana, Reed, B-G W Thomas (CA), $6,840.
|Winning Time: 1:03 2/5 (fm)
|SA, 8TH, AOC, $58,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 10-25.
|1—
|RAIN DIVA, f, 3, Temple City–Tappingintherain, by Tapit. O-Kirkwood, Al and Saundra S, B-Al Kirkwood & Saundra Kirkwood (CA), T-Mark Glatt, J-Abel Cedillo, $34,200.
|6—
|Anna Fantastic, f, 3, Cyclotron–Supermodel, by Yankee Gentleman. O-Headley, Karen and Matson Racing, B-Karen Headley (CA), $11,400.
|4—
|Time for Ebby, m, 7, Time to Get Even–Ebbets Field, by Touch Gold. ($17,000 ’14 CTNAUG). O-Ortega, Charles and Knapp, Steve, B-Terry C Lovingier (CA), $6,840.
|Winning Time: 1:10 3/5 (ft)
|SA, 1ST, AOC, $57,500, 3YO/UP, 1 1/4MT, 10-25.
|5—
|TROPICAL TERROR, g, 3, Golden Balls (IRE)–Ocean Style, by Ocean Sound (IRE). O-Cassidy, James M and DP Racing, B-DP Racing & James Cassidy (CA), T-James M. Cassidy, J-Victor Espinoza, $34,200.
|1—
|Bud Knight, g, 4, Tizbud–Masquerade Belle, by Victory Gallop. O-Pamela C Ziebarth, B-Pamela C Ziebarth (CA), $11,400.
|3—
|Table for Ten, g, 4, Acclamation–Mesaatmimiscafe, by Sky Mesa. O-Joe L Turner, B-Old English Rancho (CA), $6,840.
|Winning Time: 2:01 (fm)
|LRL, 5TH, ALW, $51,366, 3YO/UP, 1M, 10-25.
|3—
|FLY THE W, g, 4, Ghostzapper–Broken Dreams, by Broken Vow. O-Glen Hill Farm, B-Glen Hill Farm (KY), T-Thomas F. Proctor, J-Victor R. Carrasco, $23,940.
|5—
|Guitar Tribute, g, 3, Star Guitar–Sunday’s Child, by Any Given Saturday. O-Brittlyn Stable, Inc, B-Brittlyn Inc (LA), $8,820.
|9—
|Tom Hagen, g, 5, El Padrino–Frivolous Pal, by Not for Love. ($8,000 ’16 FTMOCT). O-Gordon C Keys, B-James A Blackwell (MD), $6,006.
|Winning Time: 1:39 2/5 (gd)
|LRL, 7TH, AOC, $47,385, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 10-25.
|8—
|ON THE TOWN, f, 4, More Than Ready–Quality Rose, by Quality Road. ($450,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Courtlandt Farms (Donald and Donna Adam), B-Kinsman Farm (KY), T-Claude R. McGaughey III, J-Forest Boyce, $25,650.
|9—
|Quiet Company, f, 4, Temple City–Clarendon Fancy, by Malibu Moon. ($55,000 2020 FTKHRA). O-Waldorf Racing Stables LLC, B-Sagamore Farm (MD), $12,285.
|2—
|Palm Reader, f, 4, Astrology–Noel, by Stormy Atlantic. O-James Hibbert, B-James Hibbert (KY), $4,950.
|Winning Time: 1:38 1/5 (gd)
|GG, 9TH, ALW, $41,200, 3YO/UP, 6F, 10-24.
|1—
|READY FOR A FIGHT, g, 3, Boisterous–Irish Tart, by Giant’s Causeway. O-Gary Barber, B-Gary Barber (CA), T-Steven Miyadi, J-Santos Rivera, $24,180.
|6—
|Abusive Gary, g, 4, Boisterous–Velvety Smooth, by Wolf Power (SAF). O-Leobardo R Rivera, B-Phil D’Amato & Tommy Hutton DreamStables (CA), $8,060.
|8—
|Papapifas, g, 5, The Pamplemousse–Saturday Nite Wish, by Bertrando. O-Danuario Ramirez Garcia, B-Danuario Ramirez (CA), $4,836.
|Winning Time: 1:09 3/5 (ft)
|GG, 9TH, ALW, $41,200, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 10-25.
|5—
|SQUARE PEGGY, f, 4, Square Eddie–Puff Pastry, by Momentum. ($160,000 2018 BES2YO). O-Travis Boersma, B-Reddam Racing LLC (CA), T-Quinn Howey, J-Santos Rivera, $24,180.
|1—
|Sing in the Wind, m, 5, Sought After–Sing for Gold, by Candi’s Gold. O-Johnny Taboada, B-Daehling Ranch LLC (CA), $8,060.
|4—
|No Cover Charge, f, 3, Kafwain–Open Mic, by Unbridled’s Song. O-Tommy Town Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Tommy Town Thoroughbreds, LLC (CA), $4,836.
|Winning Time: 1:09 2/5 (ft)
|WO, 5TH, OCL, $40,469, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16MT, 10-25.
|6—
|AWESOME TIGER, g, 3, Awesome Again–Spun Lace, by Hard Spun. O-Stronach Stables, B-Adena Springs (ON), T-Sid C. Attard, J-David Moran, $23,310.
|5—
|Ron’s Gizmo, g, 3, Giant Gizmo–Street Kid, by Lemon Drop Kid. O-Kanny Ng, B-Kanny N G (ON), $9,187.
|2—
|Greek Geek, g, 3, Misremembered–A E Phi Sensation, by Johannesburg. (C$10,000 ’18 ALBSEP). O-Riversedge Racing Stables, Ltd, B-Moonshine Meadow Ranch (AB), $3,561.
|Winning Time: 1:43 2/5 (fm)
|GPW, 8TH, AOC, $38,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6 1/2F, 10-25.
|7—
|TIZ POSSIBLE DEAR, m, 5, Prospective–Tiz Four, by Tiznow. ($10,000 2017 FTMMAY). O-Paradise Farms Corp, B-Addison Clare Silva Jr (FL), T-Peter R. Walder, J-Paco Lopez, $22,800.
|5—
|Independent Miss, f, 3, Khozan–Brown Eyed Woman, by De Niro. O-Stonehedge LLC, B-Stonehedge, LLC (FL), $7,980.
|1—
|Don’t Get Khozy, f, 3, Khozan–Get Noticed, by Graeme Hall. ($10,000 ’18 OBSOCT). O-Drawing Away Stable, B-Special Effort Farm, Laura Colon &Michael Colon (FL), $4,180.
|Winning Time: 1:16 3/5 (sy)
|GG, 6TH, AOC, $35,170, 2YO, 5 1/2F, 10-25.
|1—
|EXHALTING, r, 2, Chitu–British Event, by Wild Event. ($42,000 ’19 OBSOCT). O-Abbondanza Racing, LLC, Aldabbagh, Omar, Cahill, James and Ouriel, Wendy, B-Christine Weiss (FL), T-Jonathan Wong, J-Kyle Frey, $18,600.
|2—
|Doc Adams, c, 2, Vronsky–My Maloof Rocker, by Unusual Heat. O-Nicholas B Alexander, B-Nick Alexander (CA), $8,060.
|3—
|Le Majestic, c, 2, Uptown Rythem–Pams Pompallier (NZ), by Volksraad (GB). O-Irvin Racing Stable, B-C-Punch Ranch Inc (CA), $4,836.
|Winning Time: 1:03 (ft)
|RP, 8TH, ALW, $30,500, 3YO/UP, 6F, 10-24.
|5—
|FAIRWAY MAGIC, g, 4, Violence–Ramblin Rosie, by Roar. ($335,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Tom R Durant, B-Morris B Floyd & Gary Layman (KY), T-W. Bret Calhoun, J-David Cabrera, $18,045.
|9—
|Gotta Go, g, 5, Shanghai Bobby–Disturbingly Hot, by Unbridled’s Song. ($250,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Tessa Dischler, B-Machmer Hall (KY), $6,015.
|1—
|Secret Biscuit, g, 3, Secret Circle–Becker County Miss, by Langfuhr. ($2,000 ’17 KEENOV; $3,000 ’18 OKCSUM). O-David Matthew Wilkett, B-Calabria Farms, LLC (OK), $3,308.
|Winning Time: 1:09 4/5 (ft)
|CT, 9TH, ALW, $27,000, 3YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 10-24.
|6—
|ANOTHER VICTORY, r, 4, Discreet Cat–Victory Pool, by Victory Gallop. O-New Farm, B-New Farm (WV), T-Jeff C. Runco, J-Arnaldo Bocachica, $16,125.
|8—
|Cozze Cat, g, 7, Bluegrass Cat–Miss Cozze, by Not for Love. ($2,500 ’14 FTMSEP). O-David L Taylor, B-Henry H Prieger , David Lester & St Robbins (NY), $5,375.
|7—
|Reform School, c, 3, Munnings–Aspenglow, by Lion Hearted. ($8,000 ’18 FTMOCT). O-Crystal G Pickett, B-Nancy L Terhune & Ernest Frohboese (VA), $2,688.
|Winning Time: 1:19 4/5 (ft)
|CT, 8TH, ALW, $25,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6 1/2F, 10-24.
|1—
|SUZYSELLSSEASHELLS, f, 3, Oxbow–Surf City Susie, by Old Trieste. O-Stormy Stable LLC, B-Maurice F Casey III (WV), T-Damon R. Dilodovico, J-Arnaldo Bocachica, $14,700.
|8—
|How Is She, f, 3, Charitable Man–How Is My Girl, by Windsor Castle. O-Taylor Mountain Farm LLC, B-Taylor Mountain Farm (WV), $4,900.
|3—
|Miss Grandstander, f, 3, Fiber Sonde–Athena Grand, by Civilisation. O-Fraco 1 LLC, B-Dr & Mrs E C Lowry (WV), $2,450.
|Winning Time: 1:21 3/5 (ft)
|CT, 6TH, ALW, $25,000, 3YO/UP, 7F, 10-24.
|*5—
|TO THE FRONT, g, 3, Atreides–Cimbria, by War Front. ($8,500 ’18 KEESEP). O-T D C B E Stable, B-Hill ‘n’ Dale Equine Holdings, Inc (KY), T-Anthony Farrior, J-Christian Hiraldo, $14,925.
|3—
|Party Life, g, 5, Fiber Sonde–Ladies Party, by Seattle Slew. O-FTF Racing LLC, B-John McKee (WV), $4,975.
|2—
|Out of Cents, g, 4, Goldencents–Out of Goodbyes, by Out of Place. O-Coleswood Farm, Inc and G L M Stables, B-Schiano racing inc (WV), $2,488.
|Winning Time: 1:27 4/5 (ft)
|***Out of Cents finished first but was disqualified and placed third.
|MNR, 8TH, ALW, $22,116, 3YO/UP, 1M, 10-25.
|1—
|ACOSTA, g, 5, Flatter–Up in Lights, by Smart Strike. ($45,000 ’16 KEEJAN; $145,000 2017 OBSJUN). O-Rialto Racing Stables, LLC, B-Russell L Reineman Stable, Inc (KY), T-James K. Chapman, J-Isaias Ayala, $13,224.
|3—
|Shy Guy, g, 4, Machen–Jacque C, by Behrens. O-David L Price, B-Herman G Dingess (WV), $4,560.
|2—
|Buffalo Max, g, 3, Chitu–Wind Racer, by Curlin. O-Aureliano Noguez, B-Baoma Corp (KY), $2,280.
|Winning Time: 1:40 2/5 (ft)
|MNR, 7TH, ALW, $17,266, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 10-25.
|8—
|GOLDEN STAR LADY, f, 3, Candy Ride (ARG)–Empressive Lady, by Empire Maker. ($300,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-M Racing Group, LLC, B-Jerry Durant (KY), T-Wesley A. Ward, J-Alex Gonzalez, $10,324.
|1—
|Duches of Grace, m, 5, Duke of Mischief–Gracie’s Kitty G., by D’wildcat. ($7,500 2017 OBSAPR). O-Rialto Racing Stables, LLC, B-Allen Gardner & Jenny Gardner (FL), $3,560.
|2—
|Easy Tiger, f, 3, Blame–Streaker, by Forest Wildcat. ($375,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Susan Moulton, B-Phipps Stable (KY), $1,780.
|Winning Time: 1:06 2/5 (ft)
|MNR, 4TH, ALW, $17,088, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 10-25.
|3—
|JOVIAL JOHN, g, 3, Machen–Delightful Magic, by Mineshaft. O-J Michael Baird, B-J Michael Baird (WV), T-J. Michael Baird, J-Guillermo Rodriguez, $10,324.
|2—
|Rhapsodies Sign, g, 5, Limehouse–Red Rhapsody, by Brahms. O-Wind N Springs Farm, B-Wind N’ Springs Farm (WV), $3,560.
|4—
|Jackzilla, g, 4, Machen–B J’s Estercita, by Yonaguska. O-J Michael Baird, B-J Michael Baird (WV), $1,780.
|Winning Time: 1:07 4/5 (ft)
|GRM, 3RD, ALW, $15,000, 5YO/UP, 3MT, 10-24.
|7—
|INVOCATION (FR), g, 7, Intense Focus–Fabiola (GER), by Medicean (GB). (16,000EUR ’14 OSASEP; 20,000gns 2015 TATGNS). O-Straylight Racing, LLC, B-EARL Elevage Des Loges (FR), T-Mark Beecher, J-Sean McDermott, $9,000.
|3—
|Mercoeur (FR), g, 9, Archange d’Or (IRE)–Erivia (FR), by Kendor (FR). (4,500EUR 2013 ARQFEB; 35,000EUR 2014 ARQJUL). O-Ballybristol Farm LLC, B-Ambrose Dupont (FR), $2,700.
|1—
|My Afleet, g, 9, Afleet Alex–My Own Story, by Lasting Approval. O-Amling, Jeffrey S and Merriefield Farm, B-J Amling & C Noell (KY), $1,500.
|Winning Time: 5:47 4/5 (fm)
