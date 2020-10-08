North American Allowance Results October 8

|KEE, 9TH, ALW, $77,780, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16MT, 10-8.
|5—
|MR DUMAS, c, 4, Majesticperfection–Ready Love, by More Than Ready. ($4,200 ’17 KEEJAN; $20,000 ’17 OBSOCT; $100,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-WSS Racing LLC and Hooties Racing LLC, B-Ramspring Farm (KY), T-Michael J. Maker, J-Tyler Gaffalione, $46,800.
|4—
|Big Score, h, 6, Mr. Big–Not Unusual, by Unusual Heat. O-George Krikorian, B-George Krikorian (KY), $15,600.
|6—
|Spectacular Gem, c, 4, Can the Man–Blackhawk Honey, by Malabar Gold. ($20,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Candie A Baker, B-Ledgelands LLC & Andrew Ritter (KY), $7,800.
|Winning Time: 1:40 2/5 (fm)
|KEE, 4TH, AOC, $73,000, 3YO, 1 1/16M, 10-8.
|3—
|BIG DREAMING, c, 3, Declaration of War–Dreaming of Anna, by Rahy. O-Frank Carl Calabrese, B-Frank C Calabrese (KY), T-Wayne M. Catalano, J-Florent Geroux, $43,800.
|5—
|Sonneman, c, 3, Curlin–Zardana (BRZ), by Crimson Tide (IRE). ($375,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Courtlandt Farms (Donald and Donna Adam), B-Arnold Zetcher LLC (KY), $14,600.
|2—
|Ragtime Blues, c, 3, Union Rags–Home of the Blues, by Street Cry (IRE). ($500,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-SF Racing LLC, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables LLC, Stonestreet Stables LLC, Hertrich, III, Frederick, Fielding, John D and Golconda Stables, B-Mike Pietrangelo (KY), $7,300.
|Winning Time: 1:43 (ft)
|BEL, 9TH, ALW, $65,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6FT, 10-8.
|7—
|COST BENEFIT (GB), f, 3, by Dansili (GB)–Forgotten Dreams (IRE), by Olden Times (GB). (40,000gns ’18 TATOCT). O-Klaravich Stables, B-Go Bloodstock Australia Pty Ltd (GB), T-Chad Brown, J-Eric Cancel, $35,750.
|8—
|Fetching, f, 4, Afleet Alex–Limoncella, by Lemon Drop Kid. ($35,000 ’17 FTKOCT). O-Krakow Racing, LLC and America’s Pastime Stables, B-My Meadowview LLC (NY), $13,000.
|10—
|Sweet Kisses, f, 3, Carpe Diem–True Kiss, by Is It True. ($290,000 ’18 FTKOCT). O-Martin, Johns, Rucker, Bill J, Hahn, Robert G, Englehart, Jesse J and Allen, Josh, B-Charles Muth & Patrick Murphy (KY), $7,800.
|Winning Time: 1:09 1/5 (fm)
|KEE, 7TH, ALW, $63,880, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/2MT, 10-8.
|1—
|ELIADE (FR), f, 4, Teofilo (IRE)–Elodie (GB), by Dansili (GB). (520,000EUR ’19 ARQDEC). O-Peter Brant, B-Eric de Chambure & SARL Riviera Equine (FR), T-Chad Brown, J-Javier Castellano, $34,680.
|3—
|Cambeliza, f, 4, Curlin–Night Edition, by Ascot Knight. O-Runnymede Farm, Inc and Clay, Catesby W, B-Runnymede Farm, Inc & Catesby W ClayInvestment LLC (KY), $14,600.
|8—
|Delta’s Kingdom, f, 4, Animal Kingdom–My Spanx, by A. P. Delta. ($85,000 ’16 KEENOV). O-Maram, LLC, B-H Allen Poindexter (KY), $7,300.
|Winning Time: 2:29 1/5 (fm)
|BEL, 5TH, AOC, $59,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 10-8.
|6—
|OUR LAST BUCK, g, 6, Courageous Cat–Buck Mountain, by Prosper Fager. O-J and N Stables, B-Gerardus S Jameson (NY), T-Michelle Nevin, J-Manuel Franco, $32,450.
|2—
|Vintage Hollywood, g, 5, Country Day–Hollywood and Wine, by Tactical Cat. ($5,000 ’15 FTNOCT; $10,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Noda Brothers, LLC, B-Harry L Landry (NY), $11,800.
|5—
|Twisted Tom, g, 6, Creative Cause–Tiffany Twisted, by Thunder Gulch. O-Repole Stable, B-Dr William B Wilmot & Dr Joan MTaylor (NY), $7,080.
|Winning Time: 1:43 2/5 (ft)
|BEL, 8TH, ALW, $55,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 10-8.
|11—
|BEARS MAFIA, g, 4, Verrazano–Binavicar, by Vicar. ($87,000 ’17 KEEJAN; $70,000 2018 OBSJUN). O-Jeffrey S Englehart, B-Lansdowne Thoroughbreds LLC (NY), T-Jeffrey S. Englehart, J-Dylan Davis, $30,250.
|8—
|Riken, g, 4, Central Banker–Sea Wind, by Northern Afleet. ($45,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Siegel Sez Stables and Shaw, Ken, B-McMahon of Saratoga Thoroughbreds, LLC& Spruce Lane Farm (NY), $11,000.
|4—
|Big Boy Mo, r, 4, Boys At Tosconova–Sage Burner, by Cape Canaveral. O-Dream Team One Racing Stable, B-Henry Freeburn, Lance Freeburn &Tim Hurlock (NY), $6,600.
|Winning Time: 1:09 4/5 (ft)
|LRL, 7TH, AOC, $49,950, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2FT, 10-8.
|5—
|HIP HOP, m, 5, Drosselmeyer–Sketch Book, by Stormy Atlantic. ($37,000 2017 FTMMAY). O-Makin, Tracy and Kron, Alan, B-Daybreak Stables, Inc (WV), T-John E. Salzman, Sr., J-Jorge Ruiz, $25,650.
|6—
|Unaquoi, m, 6, Gattopardo–Jumelle Springs, by More Than Ready. O-Ray M Pennington, III, B-Ray M Pennington III (WV), $9,450.
|1—
|Mucha Mezquina, f, 4, Mucho Macho Man–Sweet Dixie Girl, by Dixie Union. O-Anthony Spinazzola, B-Mike Fitch (KY), $4,950.
|Winning Time: 1:03 1/5 (gd)
|DEL, 7TH, AOC, $46,825, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16MT, 10-8.
|8—
|SANDY LANE KITTEN, g, 5, Kitten’s Joy–Crumbs of Comfort, by Pulpit. ($30,000 2019 FTMWIN). O-Debra E Kachel, B-Kenneth L Ramsey & Sarah K Ramsey (KY), T-Richard J. Hendriks, J-Angel Suarez, $26,400.
|6—
|Taxable Goods, g, 5, Street Magician–She’s Got Da Goods, by Lyracist. O-Mark J Ashby, B-Lynn A Ashby (PA), $11,000.
|3—
|Somekindofmagician, g, 6, Street Magician–Love Is Kind, by Not for Love. ($14,000 2016 FTMWIN). O-Bell Gable Stable LLC, B-Earl Barnhart (MD), $4,840.
|Winning Time: 1:44 (gd)
|DEL, 6TH, ALW, $45,170, 3YO/UP, 6F, 10-8.
|5—
|REDEEM EDDIE, g, 3, Redeemed–She’s Achance, by American Chance. ($60,000 ’18 FTMOCT). O-Besecker, Joseph E and Imaginary Stables, B-Joan Everett & W Dale Everett (MD), T-Andrew L. Simoff, J-Jaime Rodriguez, $25,200.
|6—
|Absolved, c, 4, Blame–Berry Blessed, by St. Jovite. ($10,000 ’17 FTMOCT). O-Two Rivers Racing Stable LLC and BB Horses, B-Willow Oaks Stable (MD), $10,500.
|3—
|Charm City Band, c, 3, Can the Man–Miss Charm City, by Bowman’s Band. O-Long Drive Racing, Harbortown Stable and Kaye, Carol Ann, B-Carol Ann Kaye (MD), $4,620.
|Winning Time: 1:10 1/5 (ft)
|LRL, 5TH, ALW, $43,050, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16MT, 10-8.
|6—
|DADDY’S COZY, g, 6, Scat Daddy–Who’s Cozy, by Cozzene. O-Danielle M Hodsdon, B-Sycamore Hall Thoroughbreds, LLC (MD), T-Carl Doran, J-Trevor McCarthy, $19,950.
|4—
|Can He Shine, g, 6, Albert the Great–Bound to Star, by Cuvee. O-The Cottonwood Stable LLC, B-Cottonwood Stable LLC (MD), $7,350.
|9—
|Rule Yourself, g, 6, Giant’s Causeway–La Milanesa, by Mr. Greeley. O-Fast Furlong Stable, B-Sagamore Farm (MD), $3,850.
|Winning Time: :00 (gd)
|***Benny Havens finished first but was disqualified and placed sixth.
|PID, 7TH, AOC, $42,600, 3YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 10-8.
|8—
|DIAMOND DUST, g, 4, Paynter–Radiant Sky, by Leroidesanimaux (BRZ). O-WinStar Farm LLC and Blazing Meadows Farm LLC, B-Blazing Meadows Farm & WinStar Farm, LLC (OH), T-Timothy E. Hamm, J-Israel O. Rodriguez, $24,000.
|4—
|Samedi Night, g, 5, Any Given Saturday–Manicure, by Lemon Drop Kid. O-William R Gotwals, B-William R Gotwals (PA), $10,400.
|9—
|Crosstown Shootout, g, 4, Cross Traffic–Sally Sally, by Cactus Ridge. O-Shagbark Farm, LLC, B-Anne L Walsh (KY), $4,000.
|Winning Time: 1:15 (ft)
|PID, 7TH, ALW, $40,300, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M 70Y, 10-7.
|3—
|HERE COMES JACKIE, f, 4, Handsome Mike–Supah Jackie, by Mecke. O-Michael Dini, B-Helen Barbazon & Joseph Barbazon (FL), T-Michael Dini, J-Walber Alencar, $22,800.
|5—
|Wrong Color, f, 4, Gemologist–Goodbye Stranger, by Broad Brush. O-Blackstone Farm LLC, B-Blackstone Farm, LLC (PA), $9,880.
|2—
|Let’s Go Baby, f, 4, Midnight Lute–Hot Attraction, by Pulpit. O-John Lauriello, B-River Bend Farm (KY), $3,800.
|Winning Time: 1:43 (ft)
|PID, 6TH, AOC, $39,800, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 10-8.
|6—
|CARAMEL MARTINI, m, 5, Biondetti–Midnight, by Silver Deputy. ($2,000 2019 OBSJAN). O-Lonnie Stokes, B-Lonnie Stokes (FL), T-Lance Stokes, J-Mario G. Pino, $24,000.
|1—
|Regal Chant, f, 4, Regal Ransom–Chantilly Lady, by Shore Breeze. O-Blazing Meadows Farm LLC and Doyle, Shane, B-Shane Doyle & Kim Doyle (KY), $8,000.
|3—
|Gray Owl, f, 4, City Zip–Weoka, by Cherokee Run. O-Carolyn Wilson, B-Carolyn Wilson (FL), $4,000.
|Winning Time: 1:08 4/5 (ft)
|GPW, 6TH, AOC, $37,400, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 10-8.
|4—
|BAJAN GIRL, f, 3, Speightstown–Dazzling (IRE), by Galileo (IRE). ($110,000 ’18 KEESEP; $105,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-Slack, Robert and Walters, Daniel, B-St Elias Stables, LLC (KY), T-Rohan Crichton, J-Edgar S. Prado, $21,600.
|1—
|Heiressindy, f, 3, Take Charge Indy–Bridled Heiress, by Wildcat Heir. O-My Purple Haze Stables, B-Purple Haze Stable (FL), $8,960.
|5—
|Antigone, f, 3, Carpe Diem–Dina Gold, by Seeking the Gold. O-Peachtree Stable, B-GABRIEL DUIGNAN & Maidenhead Bloodstock (KY), $3,960.
|Winning Time: 1:36 4/5 (ft)
|IND, 5TH, AOC, $34,500, 3YO/UP, 6F, 10-7.
|1—
|BOYFRIEND MATERIAL, g, 5, Hold Me Back–Resurge, by Seeking the Gold. ($18,000 ’16 FTMOCT; $3,500 ’16 KEEJAN). O-Southwest Racing Stables and Lewis, Steve H, B-David E Hager II (KY), T-Genaro Garcia, J-Marcelino Pedroza, $20,700.
|7—
|Hidden Ruler, g, 4, Gemologist–Hidden Value, by Value Plus. ($70,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Lewis E Mathews, Jr, B-Westrock Stables LLC (KY), $6,900.
|10—
|Firery Tale, g, 4, Tale of Ekati–Fire Into Ice, by Perfect Soul (IRE). O-Contreras Stable, Inc and Trostrud Jr, Earl J, B-Charles Fipke (KY), $3,450.
|Winning Time: 1:11 2/5 (ft)
|GG, 3RD, AOC, $33,280, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 10-8.
|4—
|PRAISE AND HONOR, f, 3, Honor Code–Going to Kukaro, by Speightstown. ($160,000 ’17 KEENOV; $330,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Tommy Town Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Breffni Farm (KY), T-Jonathan Wong, J-Irving Orozco, $19,200.
|3—
|Gotham Desire, m, 6, Gotham City–Afleet’s Desire, by Northern Afleet. O-Steve Moger, B-Daehling Ranch LLC (CA), $8,320.
|2—
|Never for Money, f, 3, Flat Out–Jet Set Girl, by Unusual Heat. ($2,200 ’18 BESOCT). O-Jawl, Michael and Mathis, Andy, B-Cole Ranch (CA), $3,840.
|Winning Time: 1:10 (ft)
|IND, 6TH, AOC, $32,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16MT, 10-8.
|8—
|COMPLETE, f, 4, Include–Flak, by Malibu Moon. ($17,000 2018 KEEJAN). O-Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners, B-Olympia Star (KY), T-Byron G. Hughes, J-Rodney A. Prescott, $19,500.
|9—
|Arian Rae, f, 4, Tapizar–Queen’s Court, by Monarchos. ($4,000 ’17 FTKOCT). O-Willowbrook Stables, Ltd (Neiman) and Carden, Jerry, B-FPF LLC, Bemart, Equinow &Highfield Ranch (KY), $6,500.
|5—
|Lady Oxbow, m, 5, Oxbow–Isabeau’s Elegance, by Dixie Union. ($17,000 2019 KEEJAN). O-Robert Webster, B-Classic Oaks Farm (KY), $3,250.
|Winning Time: 1:43 1/5 (fm)
|TDN, 5TH, ALW, $32,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 10-8.
|2—
|I RECALL, f, 3, Misremembered–Real Distinctive, by With Distinction. O-Allen, Lowell F and Bourke, W John, B-Lowell F Allen & W John Bourke (OH), T-Richard Zielinski, J-T. D. Houghton, $19,900.
|6—
|High Fire, f, 4, Bullet Train (GB)–Hi Sugar, by Jump Start. O-John F Walsh III, B-John F Walsh III (OH), $6,300.
|5—
|Grizabella, m, 6, Lunarpal–Chic Cat, by Tiger Ridge. ($4,000 ’15 FTKOCT). O-Michael J Annechino, B-Dr George Mapleton Thoroughbreds (OH), $3,650.
|Winning Time: 1:43 (ft)
|RP, 6TH, ALW, $31,649, 3YO/UP, 5FT, 10-7.
|7—
|SPECIAL RESERVE, g, 4, Midshipman–Love Spun, by Hard Spun. ($60,000 ’17 FTKJUL; $140,000 2018 OBSMAR). O-Doyle Williams, B-Russell L Reineman Stable, Inc (KY), T-Randy L. Morse, J-Richard E. Eramia, $17,745.
|11—
|Bob’s Bad Boy, g, 6, Game Plan–Mephista, by Devil His Due. O-Stephen K Charles, B-Robert Padilla (CA), $5,915.
|6—
|Fetchum Ketchum, g, 4, Justin Phillip–Union Victory, by Indian Charlie. O-Huddleston Brothers Farm, B-Huddleston Brothers Farm (OK), $4,903.
|Winning Time: :56 2/5 (fm)
|PEN, 5TH, ALW, $31,600, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 10-7.
|1—
|CRAZY IDEA, g, 5, Reflect Times (JPN)–Easily Distracted, by Sarava. O-Sola Dei Gloria Stable, B-Flint W Stites (PA), T-Demelza McMahon, J-Ricardo Chiappe, $18,960.
|4—
|Long Tom, g, 4, To Honor and Serve–One More Lillian, by Mutakddim. O-Jose Guadalupe Salazar, B-Paul F Spears (PA), $6,320.
|5—
|Great Bend, g, 5, Sidney’s Candy–Patty’s Pride, by Special Rate. O-Ama Deus Racing, B-Brian C Schartz (PA), $3,476.
|Winning Time: 1:47 3/5 (ft)
|RP, 9TH, ALW, $30,501, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1MT, 10-7.
|7—
|VALENTINES DAY, f, 3, Summer Front–Castanea, by Horse Chestnut (SAF). ($20,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Love Partnership Interests LP, B-Indian Creek (KY), T-W. Bret Calhoun, J-Lindey Wade, $18,096.
|2—
|Love On Tides, m, 7, Stormy Atlantic–Strange Romance, by Mr. Greeley. ($32,000 2017 KEEJAN). O-Steve L Robbins, B-Sam-Son Farm (ON), $6,032.
|10—
|Brandons Babe, f, 3, Fed Biz–Camille Garey, by Street Cry (IRE). O-Tackett, Bruce G and Schlansky, Desra, B-Lantern Hill Farm LLC (KY), $3,318.
|Winning Time: 1:37 3/5 (fm)
|RP, 8TH, ALW, $30,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6 1/2F, 10-7.
|8—
|CHERISHED, f, 4, Congrats–Ever Adored, by Forest Wildcat. ($140,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-CJ Thoroughbreds, B-Copper Penny Stables (KY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Stewart Elliott, $17,847.
|6—
|Miss Antioch, f, 3, Jonesboro–Dancingwithpassion, by Dancing Crown. O-Gerald Prince, B-Gerald E Prince (AR), $5,949.
|1—
|She’s Gone d’Wild, f, 3, D’wildcat–Bonita Saleeta, by Porto Foricos. O-William T Reed, B-William T Reed (LA), $3,272.
|Winning Time: 1:16 2/5 (ft)
|PEN, 6TH, ALW, $28,616, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 10-7.
|6—
|WAHOOWA WAHOOWA, g, 4, Istan–Wahoo Gold, by Medaglia d’Oro. ($1,100 ’16 KEENOV). O-William K Dove, B-Brereton C Jones (KY), T-Thomas H. Lingenfelter, J-Vladimir Diaz, $16,800.
|7—
|Iywaan, h, 5, Candy Ride (ARG)–Safarjal (IRE), by Marju (IRE). ($15,000 2019 KEEJAN). O-Jeffrey W Parthemore, B-Shadwell Farm, LLC (KY), $5,600.
|1A—
|Known Quantity, c, 4, Petionville–Chance Dance, by American Chance. O-Tom Coulter, B-Arrowwood Farm, Inc (PA), $3,696.
|Winning Time: 1:44 1/5 (ft)
|PEN, 1ST, ALW, $28,000, 3YO/UP, 1MT, 10-7.
|8—
|SOULMATE, g, 4, Eskendereya–A Time to Love, by Kitten’s Joy. O-Alpine Racing LLC, B-Kenneth L Ramsey & Sarah K Ramsey (KY), T-John S. Pregman, Jr., J-Andrew Wolfsont, $16,800.
|1—
|Tachyon, g, 5, Brilliant Speed–Aquapazza, by Stormy Atlantic. ($10,500 2019 KEEAPR). O-Bruno Schickedanz, B-Gunpowder Farms LLC (KY), $5,600.
|2—
|Boat’s a Rockin, g, 3, Red Rocks (IRE)–Charming Legacy (IRE), by Danehill. ($2,500 ’18 FTMOCT). O-M3 Racing Stable, B-Calumet Farm (KY), $3,080.
|Winning Time: 1:34 2/5 (fm)
|MNR, 1ST, ALW, $17,622, 3YO/UP, 7FT, 10-7.
|5—
|GOTTSACKER, g, 6, Wilburn–Lady Sonya, by Twilight Agenda. ($3,000 ’14 KEENOV). O-Joe Bailey, B-Crumbaugh Lane LLC (KY), T-Joe Bailey, J-Yuri Yaranga, $10,324.
|9—
|Deputy Ben, g, 7, Deputy Rummy–Miss Lakefield, by Meadowlake. O-Evergreen Mills Stable LLC, B-Harold Lee Shotwell (WV), $3,560.
|4—
|Armonico, g, 5, Wrote (IRE)–Camp Surprise, by Forest Camp. O-Dennis Van Meter, B-Northwest Stud (FL), $1,780.
|Winning Time: 1:23 3/5 (fm)
|BTP, 2ND, ALW, $15,800, 3YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 10-8.
|2—
|ONE FOR RICHIE, g, 4, Congrats–Donamour, by Langfuhr. ($25,000 ’17 FTKJUL). O-Contreras Stable, Inc and Desperado Racing LLC, B-Gwynedd Stable & Congrats Syndicate (KY), T-Cipriano Contreras, J-Joseph D. Ramos, $9,796.
|5—
|Capture the Glory, g, 6, Scat Daddy–Desert Flight, by Maria’s Mon. ($25,000 ’15 KEEJAN). O-Alli-Ana Racing Stable LLC, B-Mr & Mrs John Liviakis (KY), $3,160.
|4—
|Cape McKinzie, g, 5, Canaveral–Glenbriar’s Cutie, by Jump Start. O-Peppermint LLC, B-Peppermint, LLC (IA), $1,580.
|Winning Time: 1:17 1/5 (ft)
