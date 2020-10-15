North American Graded Stakes Results Oct. 15

|SYCAMORE S. (G3), KEE, $150,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/2MT, 10-15.
|2—
|RED KNIGHT, g, 6, Pure Prize–Isabel Away, by Skip Away. O-Trinity Farm, B-Trinity Farm, LLC (NY), T-William I. Mott, J-James Graham, $90,000.
|1—
|Postulation, g, 8, Harlan’s Holiday–Supposition (GB), by Dansili (GB). O-Runnymoore Racing, LLC, B-Juddmonte Farms Inc (KY), $30,000.
|10—
|Ziyad (GB), g, 5, Rock of Gibraltar (IRE)–Arme Ancienne (GB), by Sillery. O-Wertheimer and Frere, B-Wertheimer et Frere (GB), $15,000.
|Also Ran: North Dakota, He’s No Lemon, Big Agenda, Aquaphobia, Eons, Split the Wickets, Morning Stride.
|Winning Time: 2:28 4/5 (fm)
|Margins: 2, HD, HD.
|Odds: 2.40, 7.90, 3.70.
