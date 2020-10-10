North American Graded Stakes Results October 10

|QUEEN ELIZABETH II CHALLENGE CUP (G1), KEE, $500,000, 3YO, F, 1 1/8MT, 10-10.
|1—
|HARVEY’S LIL GOIL, f, 3, American Pharoah–Gloria S, by Tapit. O-Estate of Harvey A Clarke and Braverman, Paul, B-Harvey A Clarke (KY), T-William I. Mott, J-Martin Garcia, $300,000.
|7—
|Micheline, f, 3, Bernardini–Panty Raid, by Include. O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), $100,000.
|4—
|Magic Attitude (GB), f, 3, Galileo (IRE)–Margot Did (IRE), by Exceed and Excel (AUS). O-Lael Stables, B-Katsumi Yoshida (GB), $50,000.
|Also Ran: Red Lark (IRE), California Kook, Hendy Woods, Sweet Melania.
|Winning Time: 1:48 3/5 (gd)
|Margins: 3/4, HF, HF.
|Odds: 3.60, 11.00, 1.60.
|CHAMPAGNE S. (G1), BEL, $250,000, 2YO, 1M, 10-10.
|4—
|JACKIE’S WARRIOR, c, 2, Maclean’s Music–Unicorn Girl, by A. P. Five Hundred. ($95,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Robison, J Kirk and Judy, B-J & J Stables (KY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Joel Rosario, $137,500.
|5—
|Reinvestment Risk, c, 2, Upstart–Ridingwiththedevil, by Candy Ride (ARG). ($140,000 ’19 FTKJUL; $280,000 2020 OBSMAR). O-Klaravich Stables, Inc, B-Aschinger Bloodstock Holdings, LLC (KY), $50,000.
|6—
|Midnight Bourbon, c, 2, Tiznow–Catch the Moon, by Malibu Moon. ($525,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), $30,000.
|Also Ran: Civil War, Run Casper Run, Ambivalent.
|Winning Time: 1:35 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 5HF, 8 3/4, 10 1/4.
|Odds: 0.85, 1.15, 7.10.
|FRIZETTE S. (G1), BEL, $250,000, 2YO, F, 1M, 10-10.
|5—
|DAYOUTOFTHEOFFICE, f, 2, Into Mischief–Gottahaveadream, by Indian Charlie. O-Hamm, Timothy E and Siena Farm LLC, B-Siena Farms LLC (KY), T-Timothy E. Hamm, J-Junior Alvarado, $137,500.
|1—
|Vequist, f, 2, Nyquist–Vero Amore, by Mineshaft. O-Barber, Gary, Wachtel Stable and Swilcan Stable LLC, B-Swilcan Stables (KY), $50,000.
|3—
|Cilla, f, 2, California Chrome–Sittin At the Bar, by Into Mischief. O-P Dale Ladner, B-Brett A Brinkman & P Dale Ladner (LA), $30,000.
|Also Ran: Joy’s Rocket, Cantata, Get On the Bus.
|Winning Time: 1:35 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2, 10 1/4, 2HF.
|Odds: 2.90, 0.90, 29.25.
|FLOWER BOWL S. (G1), BEL, $250,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/4MT, 10-10.
|3—
|CIVIL UNION, m, 5, War Front–Photograph, by Unbridled’s Song. O-Allen Stable, Inc, B-Joseph Allen, LLC (KY), T-Claude R. McGaughey III, J-Joel Rosario, $137,500.
|2—
|My Sister Nat (FR), m, 5, Acclamation (GB)–Starlet’s Sister (IRE), by Galileo (IRE). (20,000EUR ’16 ARQFEB). O-Peter M Brant, B-Ecurie Des Monceaux (FR), $50,000.
|6—
|Nay Lady Nay (IRE), f, 4, No Nay Never–Lady Ederle, by English Channel. (44,000EUR ’16 GOFNOV; 50,000EUR ’17 GOFORB; $210,000 2018 OBSMAR). O-First Row Partners and Hidden Brook Farm, B-Stephen Sullivan (IRE), $30,000.
|Also Ran: Cambier Parc, La Signare (FR), Beau Belle, Lovely Lucky.
|Winning Time: 2:01 1/5 (fm)
|Margins: HD, 3/4, 2 3/4.
|Odds: 3.05, 5.20, 2.90.
|JOCKEY CLUB GOLD CUP (G1), BEL, $242,500, 3YO/UP, 1 1/4M, 10-10.
|1—
|HAPPY SAVER, c, 3, Super Saver–Happy Week, by Distorted Humor. O-Wertheimer and Frere, B-Wertheimer et Frere (KY), T-Todd A. Pletcher, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $137,500.
|5—
|Mystic Guide, c, 3, Ghostzapper–Music Note, by A.P. Indy. O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), $50,000.
|4—
|Tacitus, c, 4, Tapit–Close Hatches, by First Defence. O-Juddmonte Farms, Inc, B-Juddmonte Farms Inc (KY), $30,000.
|Also Ran: Prioritize, Name Changer.
|Winning Time: 2:01 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3/4, 1 1/4, 6 1/4.
|Odds: 2.35, 7.10, 0.65.
|FAYETTE S. (G2), KEE, $200,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/8M, 10-10.
|6—
|MR FREEZE, h, 5, To Honor and Serve–Heavenly Cat, by Tabasco Cat. ($75,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Bakke, Jim and Isbister, Gerald, B-Siena Farms LLC (KY), T-Dale L. Romans, J-Javier Castellano, $120,000.
|10—
|Aurelius Maximus, c, 4, Pioneerof the Nile–La Reina, by A.P. Indy. O-Stonestreet Stables LLC, Bolton, George and Leidel, Peter, B-Martell Bloodstock & Fifth Avenue Bloodstock (KY), $40,000.
|5—
|Title Ready, h, 5, More Than Ready–Title Seeker, by Monarchos. O-Charles E Fipke, B-Charles Fipke (KY), $20,000.
|Also Ran: Coastal Defense, Captivating Moon, Rated R Superstar, Crafty Daddy, Mirinaque (ARG), Mo Mosa.
|Winning Time: 1:50 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: NK, 3/4, NK.
|Odds: 1.60, 4.10, 5.80.
|MONMOUTH S. (G3), MTH, $157,500, 3YO/UP, 1 1/8MT, 10-10.
|4—
|ALMANAAR (GB), g, 8, Dubawi (IRE)–Baqah (IRE), by Bahhare. O-Shadwell Stable, B-Shadwell Estate Company Limited (GB), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Joe Bravo, $90,000.
|1—
|Serve the King (GB), c, 4, Kingman (GB)–Fallen in Love (GB), by Galileo (IRE). (260,000gns ’17 TATOCT). O-Peter M Brant, B-Normandie Stud Ltd (GB), $30,000.
|8—
|Bal Harbour, g, 5, First Samurai–Casino Transaction, by Carson City. O-Red Oak Stable (Brunetti), B-Red Oak Stable (KY), $15,000.
|Also Ran: Megacity, Sand Dancer, Changi, Mr. Alec, Fearsome (GB), Compound It.
|Winning Time: 1:49 1/5 (fm)
|Margins: 1, 2 1/4, 1.
|Odds: 1.50, 2.70, 7.80.
|SANDS POINT S. (G2), BEL, $150,000, 3YO, F, 1MT, 10-10.
|1—
|TAMAHERE (FR), f, 3 Wootton Bassett (GB)–Alatasarai (IRE), by Giant’s Causeway. O-Swift Thoroughbreds Inc., Madaket Stables LLC and Wonder Stables, B-E.A.R.L. Elevage Du Sarai (FR), T-Chad Brown, J-Irad Ortiz Jr., $82,500.
|2—
|Speaktomeofsummer, f, 3, Summer Front–Silver Reunion, by Harlan’s Holiday. ($135,000 ’17 KEENOV). O-Waterford Stable, B-Brereton C Jones (KY), $30,000.
|8—
|Drop a Hint, f, 3, Into Mischief–Allude, by Orientate. ($250,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Wilensky, Sam and Curbelo, Rosana Puerta, B-Clarkland Farm (KY), $18,000.
|Also Ran: Pure Wow, Selflessly, Giacosa, Miss J McKay, Positive Power.
|Winning Time: 1:35 1/5 (fm)
|Margins: 2, 3/4, 1.
|Odds: 2.50, 4.90, 47.00.
