North American Graded Stakes Results October 11

|DURHAM CUP S. (G3), WO, $101,183, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 10-11.
|3—
|SALUTE WITH HONOR, g, 6, To Honor and Serve–Snow Cone, by Cryptoclearance. O-Live Oak Plantation, B-Live Oak Stud (FL), T-Mark E. Casse, J-Patrick Husbands, $57,165.
|1—
|Skywire, g, 4, Afleet Alex–Meandering Stream, by Gone West. ($47,000 ’17 KEEJAN; $45,000 2018 FTMMAY). O-Barber, Gary and Tucci, Lucio, B-William D Graham (ON), $22,866.
|6—
|Timeskip, g, 5, Court Vision–Queen Ofthe Dawn, by Sun King. (C$27,000 ’16 ONTSEP). O-Wallace Standardbreds Inc, B-Anthony B Russo & Leslie L Russo (ON), $12,576.
|Also Ran: Pioneer Man, Roaring Forties, Armistice Day, Inventing Blame.
|Winning Time: 1:42 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1, 3, 1.
|Odds: 2.00, 2.45, 13.95.
|FUTURITY S. (G3), BEL, $100,000, 2YO, 6FT, 10-11.
|3—
|SECOND OF JULY, g, 2, Jack Milton–Wichita, by Curlin. O-Bryan Hilliard, B-Bryan Hilliard (KY), T-Philip A. Gleaves, J-Dylan Davis, $55,000.
|2—
|After Five, c, 2, The Factor–Idle Talk, by Olmodavor. ($17,000 ’19 OBSOCT; $165,000 2020 OBSMAR). O-Breeze Easy, LLC, B-Mary E Eppler Racing Stable, Inc & ALeonard Pineau (MD), $20,000.
|9—
|Momos, c, 2, Distorted Humor–Inspeight of Us, by Speightstown. ($75,000 ’19 OBSJAN; $180,000 2020 OBSMAR). O-Ironhorse Racing Stable LLC and Secure Investments, B-Tami D Bobo & Distorted Humor Syndicate (KY), $12,000.
|Also Ran: County Final, Gypsy King, Trade Deal, Bright Devil (IRE).
|Winning Time: 1:09 1/5 (fm)
|Margins: HF, HF, HF.
|Odds: 15.50, 2.20, 3.25.
|MATRON S. (G3), BEL, $100,000, 2YO, F, 6FT, 10-11.
|7—
|ROYAL APPROVAL, f, 2, Tiznow–Touch the Moon, by Malibu Moon. O-Three Chimneys Farm, B-Three Chimneys Farm, LLC (KY), T-Wesley A. Ward, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $55,000.
|3—
|Union Gables, f, 2, Speightstown–Tonasah, by Malibu Moon. ($40,000 ’19 KEESEP; $90,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-GMP Stables LLC and F Bellavia, LLC, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), $20,000.
|8—
|Magisterium (IRE), f, 2, Elzaam (AUS)–Dubaya (GB), by Dubawi (IRE). (35,000EUR ’19 GOFSPT). O-Dubb, Michael, Madaket Stables LLC and Wonder Stables, B-John Hutchinson (IRE), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Amalfi Princess, Fabricate, Rossa Veloce, Niente.
|Winning Time: 1:09 (fm)
|Margins: 3/4, 3/4, 1.
|Odds: 0.55, 10.20, 4.40.
Leave a Reply