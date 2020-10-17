North American Graded Stakes Results October 17

|RAVEN RUN S. (G2), KEE, $200,000, 3YO, F, 7F, 10-17.
|5—
|VENETIAN HARBOR, f, 3, Munnings–Sounds of the City, by Street Cry (IRE). ($110,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Ciaglia Racing LLC, Highland Yard LLC, River Oak Farm and Savides, Domenic, B-Colts Neck Stables LLC (KY), T-Richard Baltas, J-Manuel Franco, $120,000.
|4—
|Finite, f, 3, Munnings–Remit, by Tapit. ($200,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC, Reiman, Thomas J, Dickson, William and Easter, Deborah A, B-Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC (KY), $40,000.
|9—
|Grand Cru Classe, f, 3, Bernardini–Christmas Lass, by Lemon Drop Kid. ($137,000 ’18 FTKOCT; $335,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-Speedway Stable LLC, B-Daniel J Burke (KY), $20,000.
|Also Ran: Reagan’s Edge, Tonalist’s Shape, Secondary Market, Four Graces, Secret Keeper.
|Winning Time: 1:23 (ft)
|Margins: NK, HF, NO.
|Odds: 1.60, 9.40, 20.10.
|
