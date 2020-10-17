October 18, 2020

North American Graded Stakes Results October 17

RAVEN RUN S. (G2), KEE, $200,000, 3YO, F, 7F, 10-17.
5— VENETIAN HARBOR, f, 3, Munnings–Sounds of the City, by Street Cry (IRE). ($110,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Ciaglia Racing LLC, Highland Yard LLC, River Oak Farm and Savides, Domenic, B-Colts Neck Stables LLC (KY), T-Richard Baltas, J-Manuel Franco, $120,000.
4— Finite, f, 3, Munnings–Remit, by Tapit. ($200,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC, Reiman, Thomas J, Dickson, William and Easter, Deborah A, B-Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC (KY), $40,000.
9— Grand Cru Classe, f, 3, Bernardini–Christmas Lass, by Lemon Drop Kid. ($137,000 ’18 FTKOCT; $335,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-Speedway Stable LLC, B-Daniel J Burke (KY), $20,000.
Also Ran: Reagan’s Edge, Tonalist’s Shape, Secondary Market, Four Graces, Secret Keeper.
Winning Time: 1:23 (ft)
Margins: NK, HF, NO.
Odds: 1.60, 9.40, 20.10.
AUTUMN MISS S. (G3), SA, $101,000, 3YO, F, 1MT, 10-17.
5— WARREN’S SHOWTIME, f, 3, Clubhouse Ride–Warren’s Veneda, by Affirmative. O-Warren, Benjamin C and Sally, B-Benjamin C Warren (CA), T-Craig Anthony Lewis, J-Flavien Prat, $60,000.
6— Going to Vegas, f, 3, Goldencents–Hard to Resist, by Johannesburg. O-Bederian,Harry, Kamberian, Harout, Nakkashian, Hagop and Baltas, Richard, B-J Kirk Robison & Judy Robison (KY), $20,000.
3— Nasty, f, 3, Street Sense–Valiant Passion, by Lion Heart. ($230,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-LNJ Foxwoods, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), $12,000.
Also Ran: Guitty (FR), Croughavouke (IRE), Quiet Secretary, Mind Out.
Winning Time: 1:33 3/5 (fm)
Margins: NK, HF, 1 1/4.
Odds: 0.70, 14.80, 7.70.

