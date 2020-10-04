North American Graded Stakes Results October 4

|SPINSTER S. (G1), KEE, $400,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/8M, 10-4.
|5—
|VALIANCE, f, 4, Tapit–Last Full Measure, by Empire Maker. ($650,000 ’17 FTSAUG). O-Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners, Schwartz, Martin S and CHC Inc, B-China Horse Club International Limited (KY), T-Todd A. Pletcher, J-Luis Saez, $240,000.
|2—
|Ollie’s Candy, m, 5, Candy Ride (ARG)–Afternoon Stroll, by Stroll. O-Eggert, Paul and Eggert, Karen, B-Paul Eggert & Karen Eggert (KY), $80,000.
|3—
|Shedaresthedevil, f, 3, Daredevil–Starship Warpspeed, by Congrats. ($100,000 ’17 KEENOV; $280,000 2019 KEENOV). O-Flurry Racing Stables LLC, Qatar Racing Limited and Big Aut Farms, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), $40,000.
|Also Ran: Lady Kate, Saracosa, Our Super Freak.
|Winning Time: 1:49 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3/4, 2HF, 5 3/4.
|Odds: 6.40, 1.90, 1.20.
|BOURBON S. (G2), KEE, $200,000, 2YO, 1 1/16MT, 10-4.
|10—
|MUTASAABEQ, c, 2, Into Mischief–Downside Scenario, by Scat Daddy. ($425,000 ’18 KEENOV). O-Shadwell Stable, B-BlackRidge Stables LLC (KY), T-Todd A. Pletcher, J-Luis Saez, $120,000.
|6—
|Abarta, c, 2, Into Mischief–Dame Marie, by Smart Strike. ($200,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Donegal Racing and Newtown Anner Stud Farm, B-Mt Brilliant Broodmares Ii LLC (KY), $40,000.
|9—
|Nathan Detroit, c, 2, Union Rags–Gracie Square, by Awesome Again. O-Joseph Allen LLC, B-Mr Joseph Allen LLC (KY), $20,000.
|Also Ran: Into the Sunrise, Arrest Me Red, Private Island, Spyglass, Barrister Tom, Blame the Booze, Indy Tourist, Really Slow.
|Winning Time: 1:43 (fm)
|Margins: 2 1/4, 3/4, HD.
|Odds: 2.00, 17.40, 24.60.
|BELMONT TURF SPRINT INVITATIONAL S. (G3), BEL, $150,000, 3YO/UP, 6FT, 10-4.
|4—
|WET YOUR WHISTLE, g, 5, Stroll–Winlocs Glory Days, by Belong to Me. ($17,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-David W Palmer, B-E H Lane III (KY), T-Michael J. Trombetta, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $82,500.
|1—
|Chewing Gum, h, 5, Candy Ride (ARG)–Shared Heart, by Forestry. O-Wachtel Stable, Pantofel Stable and Zaro, Jerold L, B-Wertheimer et Frere (KY), $30,000.
|5—
|Archidust, c, 4, Verrazano–Chilling Effect, by Gold Fever. ($85,000 ’16 KEENOV; $85,000 ’17 KEESEP; $300,000 2018 OBSMAR). O-Crawford Farms Racing, B-Wolverton Mountain Farm, LLC (KY), $18,000.
|Also Ran: Fog of War, Holiday Stone, Battle Station, Big Wonder, Backtohisroots.
|Winning Time: 1:07 4/5 (fm)
|Margins: 3 1/4, NO, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 8.50, 2.85, 2.80.
|MISS GRILLO S. (G2), BEL, $145,500, 2YO, F, 1 1/16MT, 10-4.
|8—
|PLUM ALI, f, 2, First Samurai–Skipping, by Stroll. ($65,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Dubb, Michael, Madaket Stables LLC and Bethlehem Stables LLC, B-Stone Farm (KY), T-Christophe Clement, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $82,500.
|4—
|Caldee, f, 2, More Than Ready–Holiday’s Jewel, by Harlan’s Holiday. O-Shortleaf Stable, Inc, B-Shortleaf Stable (KY), $30,000.
|9—
|Editor At Large (IRE), f, 2, Lope de Vega (IRE)–What Say You (IRE), by Galileo (IRE). (160,000gns ’18 TATDEC; 260,000gns ’19 TATOCT.) O-Peter M. Brant, B-R J B Bloodstock & Lynch Bages Ltd (IRE), $18,000.
|Also Ran: Mashnee Girl, Director’s Cut.
|Winning Time: 1:42 (fm)
|Margins: 2 1/4, NO, 15HF.
|Odds: 1.15, 1.80, 4.10.
|BELDAME S. (G2), BEL, $136,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/8M, 10-4.
|5—
|HOROLOGIST, f, 4, Gemologist–Cinderella Time, by Stephen Got Even. O-There’s A Chance Stable, Parkland Thoroughbreds, Medallion Racing and Abbondanza Racing, LLC, B-Holly Crest Farm (NJ), T-William I. Mott, J-Junior Alvarado, $82,500.
|4—
|Point of Honor, f, 4, Curlin–Zayanna, by Bernardini. O-Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners and Stetson Racing, LLC, B-Siena Farms LLC (KY), $30,000.
|2—
|Dunbar Road, f, 4, Quality Road–Gift List, by Bernardini. ($350,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Peter M Brant, B-Jeffery J Drown (KY), $18,000.
|Also Ran: Letruska.
|Winning Time: 1:49 (ft)
|Margins: 3, 2 1/4, 9HF.
|Odds: 7.10, 4.30, 1.00.
