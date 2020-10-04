North American Graded Stakes Results October 4

MUTASAABEQ , c, 2, Into Mischief–Downside Scenario, by Scat Daddy. ($425,000 ’18 KEENOV). O-Shadwell Stable, B-BlackRidge Stables LLC (KY), T-Todd A. Pletcher, J-Luis Saez, $120,000.

Abarta, c, 2, Into Mischief–Dame Marie, by Smart Strike. ($200,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Donegal Racing and Newtown Anner Stud Farm, B-Mt Brilliant Broodmares Ii LLC (KY), $40,000.

Nathan Detroit, c, 2, Union Rags–Gracie Square, by Awesome Again. O-Joseph Allen LLC, B-Mr Joseph Allen LLC (KY), $20,000.