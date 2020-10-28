North American Maiden Winners October 28

Attila’s Storm–Cocktail Girl by Hennessy; PUB, g, 2, ZIA, Msw, 10-28, 5 1/2f, 1:06 2/5. B-R D Hubbard (NM.).

Bahamian Squall–Indy Crown by Shaniko; SPECIAL PRINCESS, f, 2, GPW, Msw, 10-28, 6f, 1:11 2/5. B-J D Farms (FL.).

Bernardini–Estelle by Distorted Humor; STAGE FRIGHT, f, 2, IND, Msw, 10-28, 1m 70y, 1:44 2/5. B-Godolphin (KY.).

Decisive Moment–Sasha’s Reward by Officer; A FEW TOO MANY, c, 2, IND, Msw, 10-28, 5 1/2f, 1:05 3/5. B-Just For Fun Stable Inc. (IN.). ***FIRST WINNER FOR SIRE

Great Notion–Heaven Knows What by Holy Bull; HURRICANE NATION, g, 2, MVR, Msw, 10-28, 5 1/2f, 1:06 . B-R. Larry Johnson (MD.). $19,000 ’19 FTMYRL.

Honor Code–Irish Lute by Midnight Lute; IRISH HONOR, c, 2, PRX, Msw, 10-28, 7f, 1:26 1/5. B-Donarra Thoroughbreds LLC (FL.). $90,000 2020 OBSSPR.

Indian Firewater–Blue Eyed Bella (MSW$263,409), by Le Grande Danseur; BENJAMIN WHO, g, 2, ZIA, Msw, 10-28, 5 1/2f, 1:06 2/5. B-Sam E Stevens & Sammy L Stevens (NM.).

Laugh Track–Stormy Peg by Fusaichi Pegasus; ATHENA’S STORM, f, 2, ZIA, Msw, 10-28, 5 1/2f, 1:06 . B-Mike Abraham (NM.). $1,500 ’19 RUIAUG.

Mr. Gold Mover–Quell by Look See; QUATRO, f, 2, ZIA, Msw, 10-28, 5 1/2f, 1:05 2/5. B-Robert Driggers & Del Rae Driggers (NM.). *1/2 to Tijuana (MSP$296,678).

Nyquist–Disturbingly Hot by Unbridled’s Song; LAKER MAMBA, c, 2, CD, Msw, 10-28, 1 1/16mT, 1:46 4/5. B-Machmer Hall (KY.). $235,000 ’19 KEESEP.

Overanalyze–Hey Girl Hey by Big Brown; TIMEWON’TLETMEGO, c, 2, GPW, Mcl 25000, 10-28, 6 1/2f, 1:18 3/5. B-Darsan Inc. (FL.).

Tapiture–Double Harbor by Rockport Harbor; TAPERINEA, f, 2, IND, Msw, 10-28, 1m, 1:41 4/5. B-Deann Baer & Greg Baer DVM (IN.).

Tourist–Helen Kathleen by Candy Ride (ARG); WHAT GOES ON TOUR, f, 2, CD, Mcl 15000, 10-28, 7f, 1:25 4/5. B-Cobra Farm & MRJ Thoroughbreds (KY.). $30,000 ’18 KEENOV.

Field Commission–Arabian Rose by Saint Anddan; MY LITTLE ROSE, f, 3, GPW, Mcl 12500, 10-28, 5f, 1:00 . B-Virgilio Morales & Solera Farm (FL.). $40,000 2019 OBSJUN.

Micromanage–Lillyatthehelm by Helmsman; HELMERS RUN, f, 3, FL, Mcl 5000, 10-28, 6f, 1:14 2/5. B-Thomas Dushas (NY.).

Northern Afleet–La Fiera by Comic Strip; NORTH FORK, g, 3, GRP, Mcl 8000, 10-27, 6 1/2f, 1:22 4/5. B-Dr. & Mrs. William T. Gray (CA.).

Quality Road–Queen’s Wood by Tiznow; MOTOWN MUSIC, g, 3, CD, Mcl 30000, 10-28, 6f, 1:10 1/5. B-Haymarket Farm LLC (KY.). $250,000 ’18 KEESEP. *1/2 to True Timber (MG1P$1,047,650).

Sky Kingdom–Spy Girl by Discreet Cat; RICH KINGDOM, g, 3, IND, Msw, 10-27, 6f, 1:11 4/5. B-Donna Jean Garard (IN.).

Speightstown–Dream Empress (G1$763,154), by Bernstein; BEAVER CREEK, g, 3, CD, Mcl 30000, 10-28, 6f, 1:09 4/5. B-Dreamkeepers LLC & Rigney Racing LLC (KY.). $260,000 ’18 FTKJUL.

Successful Appeal–Heartbroken Hill by Broken Vow; COMPANY CLOWN, g, 3, PRX, Mcl 30000, 10-28, 6 1/2f, 1:19 . B-Donamire Farm (KY.).

Will Take Charge–Tizgone by Tiznow; SHADOW CASTER, g, 3, FL, Msw, 10-28, 1m 70y, 1:48 1/5. B-Louis P Ferrari & Danzel Brendemuehl (NY.).

Can the Man–Hey There Cupcake by Prized; CAKE INA CAN, f, 4, IND, Msw, 10-28, 6f, 1:12 1/5. B-Penny S. Lauer & Michael E. Lauer (IN.). *1/2 to Cake Pop (MSW$490,465).