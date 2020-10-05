North American Maiden Winners October 5

Abstraction–E Bar Prospect by Gold Fever; SARGE, g, 2, ZIA, Msw, 10-5, 5 1/2f, 1:04 1/5. B-Donnell Echols (NM.). *1/2 to E Bar Way (MSW$305,162).

Adios Charlie–Stage Trip by Trippi; ADIOS TRIPPI, f, 2, PRX, Msw, 10-5, 1m 70y, 1:44 3/5. B-Laurin Stable, Inc. (FL.).

Global Power–Morant Bay by Badge of Silver; HOME RUN POWER, g, 2, TDN, Msw, 10-5, 5 1/2f, 1:07 3/5. B-Ronald J. Paolucci (OH.).

Harry’s Holiday–Classic Justice by Bandini; TIMELESS GLORY, f, 2, IND, Msw, 10-5, 1m 70y, 1:46 4/5. B-Justice Farm & Greg Justice (IN.). $9,500 ’19 FTKOCT.

Midshipman–Visual Arrest by Pollard’s Vision; BRIG, g, 2, TDN, Msw, 10-5, 5 1/2f, 1:06 3/5. B-Mast Thoroughbreds LLC (OH.).

Quinton’s Gold–Lady Caine by Raise Caine; POSTMANFOURTYEIGHT, g, 2, ZIA, Msw, 10-5, 5 1/2f, 1:03 4/5. B-Derrick Jenkins (NM.).

Social Inclusion–Dandy Dulce by Dixieland Heat; CELESTIAL CHEETAH, f, 2, DEL, Msw, 10-5, 1m, 1:40 1/5. B-Michelle Redding (FL.). $16,000 ’19 OBSOCT; $28,000 2020 OBSSUM.

Vancouver (AUS)–Elbe (GB) by Dansili (GB); EUROPA, f, 2, IND, Msw, 10-5, 1mT, 1:38 4/5. B-Don Alberto Corporation (KY.).

Wicked Strong–Sky o’ Blue by Henny Hughes; APPLICANT, g, 2, PRM, Mcl 25000, 10-5, 6f, 1:12 2/5. B-H. Allen Poindexter (IA.).

Alternation–Krusin Kelly by Artie Schiller; KELLY BE KRUSIN, f, 3, PID, Mcl 7500, 10-5, 6f, 1:12 . B-McDowell Farm (AR.).

Awesome Patriot–Julep Tulip by Flower Alley; CLEARING WAIVERS, g, 3, IND, Mcl 10000, 10-5, 1m, 1:41 1/5. B-Horseshoe Racing, LLC (IN.).

Bodemeister–Roaming by Quality Road; BLUEBIRD DAY, f, 3, PID, Mcl 20000, 10-5, 6f, 1:10 2/5. B-Hunter Valley Farm (KY.). $115,000 ’18 KEESEP.

Flat Out–Charm the Crowd by Theatrical (IRE); JUST STAY HOME, f, 3, FL, Msw, 10-5, 1m 40y, 1:45 2/5. B-Stonewall Farm (NY.).

Fort Prado–Excellent Idea by General Meeting; PRADO’S PLAYBOY, g, 3, IND, Msw, 10-5, 1mT, 1:39 4/5. B-Brommer T-bred Racing, LLC (IN.). *1/2 to With a Twist (SP$287,183) *Full to Prado’s Sweet Ride (G2$559,414).

Jump Start–Cat Mistress by Tale of the Cat; LADY MISTRESS, f, 3, DEL, Mcl 5000, 10-5, 5 1/2f, 1:06 . B-Richard Malouf (PA.).

Lea–Royale Harbor by Rockport Harbor; SEAPORT STORM, f, 3, FL, Mcl 5000, 10-5, 5 1/2f, 1:07 2/5. B-Jeff Little, Teresa Little & Marilyn Little (KY.). $20,000 ’18 FTKOCT; $65,000 2019 OBSMAR.

Line of David–White Crane by First Defence; HOPES AND PRAYERS, f, 3, TDN, Msw, 10-5, 5 1/2f, 1:08 2/5. B-Hedberg Hall, Inc (KY.).

Micromanage–Esher by King of Kings (IRE); NAKED ILLUSION, f, 3, FE, Msw, 10-5, 1m 70y, 1:46 1/5. B-Newtown Anner Stud (NY.). $5,000 ’18 FTKOCT.

Oxbow–Dress for Ballet by Drosselmeyer; DON’T MAKE ME BEG, f, 3, PID, Mcl 20000, 10-5, 6f, 1:10 2/5. B-Fransisco Rangel (KY.). $9,000 ’18 FTKOCT.

Super Saver–All too Many by Eskendereya; ALL TOO SUPER, f, 3, ZIA, Msw, 10-5, 6f, 1:10 2/5. B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY.). $1,000 ’18 KEEJAN.

Town Prize–Artful Dancer by Artie Schiller; TOWN DANCER, g, 3, FE, Mcl 8000, 10-5, 6f, 1:11 1/5. B-William A. Sorokolit/Vandyk Sunny Stables Inc. (ON.).

Bullsbay–Charmingmegan ($328,532), by Dance With Ravens; MEGALOMANIA, f, 4, PRX, Mcl 16000, 10-5, a7 1/2fT, 1:37 4/5. B-Tim J Shaw & Michael D Infurna (MD.).

Deputy Director–Her Emminence by Cryptoclearance; BREAD CRUMBS, g, 4, FE, Mcl 4500, 10-5, 1m 70y, 1:45 3/5. B-Horsepower Racing Management & Jeffrey Orlando (ON.).