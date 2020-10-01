North American Non-Graded Stakes Results October 1

|JIM MCKAY TURF SPRINT S., PIM, $100,000, 3YO/UP, 5FT, 10-1.
|9—
|HOLLIS, g, 5, Street Sense–Miss Inclined, by Pulpit. ($200,000 ’15 KEENOV; $120,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-WSS Racing, LLC and 4 G Racing, LLC, B-Mueller Thoroughbred Stable, LTD (KY), T-John Alexander Ortiz, J-Gabriel Saez, $60,000.
|6—
|Completed Pass, g, 6, Pass Rush–Christina’s Gold, by Gold Token. O-Robert D Bone, B-Swifty Farms (IN), $20,000.
|4—
|Love You Much, g, 6, Not for Love–Runaway Pearl, by Runaway Groom. ($15,000 2016 FTMWIN). O-Warwick Stable, B-Earl Barnhart (MD), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Texas Wedge, Francatelli, Tiger Blood, Tempt Me Twice.
|Winning Time: :59 3/5 (yl)
|Margins: NK, 3, NK.
|Odds: 11.40, 3.90, 27.80.
|THE VERY ONE S., PIM, $100,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5FT, 10-1.
|3—
|A GREAT TIME, m, 6, Street Magician–Short Time, by Clever Trick. O-R Larry Johnson, B-Larry Johnson (MD), T-Michael J. Trombetta, J-Julian Pimentel, $60,000.
|9—
|Mr. Al’s Gal, m, 6, Salute the Sarge–Spanish Ice, by Spanish Steps. ($1,000 ’15 ESLOCT). O-Brittlyn Stable, Inc, B-J Adcock & Neal McFadden (LA), $20,000.
|7—
|Ode to Joy, m, 5, Artie Schiller–Preemptive Attack, by Smart Strike. O-Seltzer, Edward A and Anderson, Beverly S, B-Edward A Seltzer & Beverly Anderson (KY), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Wild About Star, Dendrobia, Jo Jo Air, Peaceful, Not in Jeopardy, Hear My Prayer, Giggling, Captain Sam, Foolish Humor.
|Winning Time: 1:00 (yl)
|Margins: 1, 3/4, 1.
|Odds: 10.70, 30.90, 8.70.
|JOSEPH A. GIMMA S., BEL, $97,000, 2YO, F, 7F, 10-1.
|4—
|NO MO’ SPENDING, f, 2, Uncle Mo–Stopspendingmaria, by Montbrook. ($180,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Bloch, Randall L, Six Column Stables, LLC, Hall, David, Steele, Michael, Gladden, Jim and Rice, Gene E, B-Repole Stable Inc (NY), T-Ian R. Wilkes, J-Javier Castellano, $55,000.
|2—
|Irish Constitution, f, 2, Constitution–D’wild Ride, by D’wildcat. ($40,000 ’18 KEENOV; $165,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Perrine Time Thoroughbreds and West Paces Racing, B-SF Bloodstock LLC (NY), $20,000.
|3—
|Chasing Cara, f, 2, Broken Vow–Wicked Beauty, by Vindication. O-Richard Greeley, B-Richard Greeley (NY), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Stimulus Check, Infringement.
|Winning Time: 1:25 (ft)
|Margins: NK, 4HF, 3 3/4.
|Odds: 2.45, 2.05, 19.40.
|JACK DIAMOND FUTURITY, HST, $75,058, 2YO, C/G, 6 1/2F, 10-1.
|1—
|FOOT SOLDIER, g, 2, Lent–Da Svedonya, by Lil Tyler. O-Tamara Baker, B-Tamara Baker (BC), T-Milton Palma, J-Jose Mariano Asencio, $42,783.
|2—
|Blueprint, r, 2, Pop Artist–Architecture, by Dixie Chatter. O-Swift Thoroughbreds, Inc, B-Swift Thoroughbreds Inc (BC), $15,012.
|4—
|Finding Ways, g, 2, Harbor the Gold–Ouch, by Gilded Time. (C$30,000 ’19 BRCSEP). O-Don B Danard, B-Dino Konstantinos Condilenios & Sandra M Loseth (BC), $7,506.
|Also Ran: We’re in Command, Predestined, Accept No Other, Atlin Bay.
|Winning Time: 1:18 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3 1/4, NK, 5 1/4.
|Odds: 9.95, 7.70, 1.20.
|SADIE DIAMOND FUTURITY, HST, $75,058, 2YO, F, 6 1/2F, 10-1.
|6—
|REA MEA, f, 2, Lent–Strangelove, by Tiznow. O-Christine Ammann, B-Christine Elena Ammann (BC), T-Christine Ammann, J-Jeffery Burningham, $44,284.
|1—
|We B Three, f, 2, Teide–Lost Humor, by Langfuhr. (C$1,000 ’19 BRCSEP). O-Willow Creek Farms, B-Ole A Nielsen (BC), $15,012.
|3—
|Kandy Katie, f, 2, Twirling Candy–Alliteration, by Congrats. O-Tod Mountain Thoroughbreds, B-Tod Mtn Thoroughbreds (BC), $7,506.
|Also Ran: Mi Reyna, Alberta Moon, Bayakoas Image.
|Winning Time: 1:18 (ft)
|Margins: 2, 1 3/4, 2.
|Odds: 20.90, 2.70, 3.80.
|DELTA COLLEEN S., HST, $37,529, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 10-1.
|4—
|HERE’S HANNAH, m, 5, Numaany–Dreams Start Here, by A Fleets Dancer. O-B C Stables, B-B C Stables (BC), T-John D. Morrison, J-Scott Williams, $26,270.
|2—
|Northern Graystar, f, 4, Graydar–Fancy Vintage, by Hennessy. (C$100,000 ’17 BRCSEP). O-North American Thoroughbred Horse Company, B-Mr & Mrs David H Pihl (BC), $7,506.
|1—
|Warrior’s Promise, f, 4, Warrior’s Reward–Promise Me More, by More Than Ready. ($3,500 ’17 KEESEP). O-Hastings Racing Club, B-Almar Farm LLC (KY), $3,753.
|Winning Time: 1:45 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: NO, 3.
|Odds: 0.15, 3.20, 11.25.
|S. W. RANDALL PLATE S., HST, $37,529, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 10-1.
|5—
|STAY FANTASTIC, g, 4, Stay Thirsty–Fantastic City, by Carson City. O-Tod Mountain Thoroughbreds, B-Tod Mtn Thoroughbreds (BC), T-Christine Ammann, J-Scott Williams, $22,142.
|3—
|Coulterberry, g, 7, Finality–Badgetts Star, by Bold Badgett. O-Jacobson, Roy and Dixie, B-Mr & Mrs Roy Jacobson (BC), $7,506.
|4—
|Five Star General, c, 4, Distorted Humor–Party of Interest, by Bernardini. ($180,000 2019 FTKHRA). O-North American Thoroughbred Horse Company, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), $3,753.
|Also Ran: Toriador, Calgary Caper, Sir Bregovic.
|Winning Time: 1:43 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3, 2HF, 4.
|Odds: 3.40, 3.60, 0.70.
