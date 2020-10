North American Non-Graded Stakes Results October 10

CUP AND SAUCER S., WO, $190,877, 2YO, 1 1/16MT, 10-10.

5— MASTER SPY, c, 2, Silent Name (JPN)–Smart Catomine, by Smart Strike. ($72,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Tracy Farmer, B-Bernard & Karen McCormack (ON), T-Mark E. Casse, J-Patrick Husbands, $114,343.

8— Threefiftyseven, g, 2, Run Away and Hide–Dixie’s Sandals, by Dixieland Band. O-Barbara J Minshall, B-Barbara Minshall & Bruce Lunsford (ON), $38,114.

1— Giant Waters, c, 2, Giant Gizmo–Green Waters, by Arch. O-Track West Racing Inc, B-Track West Racing Inc (ON), $19,057.

Also Ran: Beyond My Dreams, Carpe Horseshoe, Credit River, Dragon’s Brew, Download, Too Legit.

Winning Time: 1:42 3/5 (fm)

Margins: 3 1/4, 2 1/4, HF.