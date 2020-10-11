North American Non-Graded Stakes Results October 11

|WEST VIRGINIA BREEDERS’ CLASSIC S., CT, $135,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/8M, 10-10.
|8—
|AWSOME FAITH, g, 7, Friesan Fire–Bikini Ransom, by Red Ransom. O-Jeffrey S Allen, B-Roger C Mattei (WV), T-Jeffrey S. Allen, J-Antonio Lopez, $71,280.
|3—
|Buff’s Eye View, g, 5, Buffum–I Can See, by Flying Chevron. O-Michael J Miller, B-Michael J Miller (WV), $28,512.
|4—
|North Atlantic, g, 7, Ghostzapper–Capricha, by Pleasant Colony. O-Coleswood Farm, Inc, B-Coleswood Farm, Inc (WV), $14,256.
|Also Ran: Hero’s Man, Step Out Dancing, Runnin’toluvya, Castle Bound, Opera Nite, Captain Charitable.
|Winning Time: 1:54 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: HF, 3/4, HF.
|Odds: 37.00, 17.20, 3.90.
|CALIFORNIA FLAG H., SA, $100,000, 3YO/UP, A5 1/2FT, 10-11.
|6—
|GALILEAN, c, 4, Uncle Mo–Fresia, by El Prado (IRE). ($60,000 ’17 BESAUG; $600,000 2018 BES2YO). O-West Point Thoroughbreds, Barker, Denise, Sandbrook, William, Magnier, John, Tabor, Michael B and Smith, Derrick, B-Bar C Racing Stables Inc (CA), T-John W. Sadler, J-Umberto Rispoli, $60,000.
|5—
|Ultimate Bango, g, 5, Uh Oh Bango–Ultimate Summer, by Cee’s Tizzy. O-Branch, William, Buster, Jr, William C and Cohen, Mark, B-Mitchell Dutko & Bob Abrams (CA), $20,000.
|3—
|Rookie Mistake, c, 3, Square Eddie–Meetmeinthewoods, by General Meeting. O-Reddam Racing LLC, B-Reddam Racing LLC (CA), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Baja Sur, Mikes Tiznow.
|Winning Time: 1:02 (fm)
|Margins: HD, 1 1/4, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 1.50, 4.60, 9.60.
|WEST VIRGINIA CAVADA BREEDERS’ CLASSIC S., CT, $90,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 7F, 10-10.
|3—
|BRIDGING THE GAP, f, 4, Fiber Sonde–Seetsang, by Fusaichi Pegasus. O-John D McKee, B-Don E Cain (KY), T-John D. McKee, J-Reshawn Latchman, $48,015.
|6—
|Lady Storm, f, 4, Stormy’s Majesty–She’s a Lady Cat, by Came Home. O-Lynch, Robyn and Casey, Shannon E, B-Maurice F Casey DVM (WV), $19,206.
|1—
|Sherwood Lady, f, 4, Fiber Sonde–Longwood Lady, by Is It True. O-Top Notch Racing, B-John D McKee (WV), $9,603.
|Also Ran: Grace Elizabeth, See Ya Manana, Skylar’s Trick, Lady Madison, Like Me Or Not.
|Winning Time: 1:25 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 6 1/4, 3HF, 3.
|Odds: 0.20, 7.70, 40.80.
|WEST VIRGINIA LOTTERY BREEDERS’ CLASSIC S., CT, $63,000, 3YO, 7F, 10-10.
|3—
|FANCY CONCHO, g, 3, Fiber Sonde–Shes Pretty Fancy, by My Boy Adam. O-Grams Racing Stable LLC, B-Tim Grams & Judith Grams (WV), T-Timothy C. Grams, J-Christian Hiraldo, $33,264.
|4—
|Hypothesis, g, 3, Algorithms–Ideal Thoughts, by Not for Love. O-Jill Daniel, B-Francis W Daniel III (WV), $13,306.
|9—
|Chief Randel, c, 3, Fiber Sonde–She Could Be Good, by Daylight Savings. O-Waite, Harry D and Waite, Christopher, B-Harry D Waite & Ronald C Waite (OH), $6,653.
|Also Ran: Stowe Angel, Cubic Sound, J J Wedgit Man, Mywalktofreedom, Take Time, Ocasionaly Classy.
|Winning Time: 1:26 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1, 1HF, HF.
|Odds: 3.10, 7.80, 1.80.
|WEST VIRGINIA VINCENT MOSCARELLI MEMORIAL BREEDERS’ CLASSIC S., CT, $63,000, 2YO, 6 1/2F, 10-10.
|2—
|YOUTHINKTHATSFUNNY, g, 2, Fiber Sonde–Humored, by Distorted Humor. O-John D McKee, B-John D McKee (WV), T-John D. McKee, J-Reshawn Latchman, $33,957.
|8—
|Officer Appeal, g, 2, Officer Rocket (GB)–Little Miss Kisses, by B L’s Appeal. O-Ernesto Perez, B-Bybee Road Farm (WV), $13,583.
|6—
|Pilot in Command, c, 2, Will Take Charge–Saturday Nthe Park, by Any Given Saturday. O-Coleswood Farm, Inc, B-Coleswood Farm, Inc (WV), $6,791.
|Also Ran: Natural Attraction, Return to Me, Hopping Henry, Uncle Funky.
|Winning Time: 1:21 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3HF, HF, 2.
|Odds: 3.20, 12.00, 2.60.
|WEST VIRGINIA TRIPLE CROWN NUTRITION BREEDERS’ CLASSIC S., CT, $63,000, 2YO, F, 6 1/2F, 10-10.
|7—
|THAT KENNEY KID, f, 2, Speightster–Inca Girl, by Touch Gold. ($70,000 ’19 KEESEP; $15,000 ’19 OBSJAN). O-Kenney, David R and ERJ Racing, LLC, B-Maurice F Casey III (WV), T-Jeff C. Runco, J-Arnaldo Bocachica, $32,918.
|5—
|Shutupn’kissme, f, 2, Fiber Sonde–Kiss On Command, by Langfuhr. O-John D McKee, B-John D McKee (WV), $13,167.
|2—
|Theladyistrue, f, 2, Fiber Sonde–Longwood Lady, by Is It True. O-John D McKee, B-John D McKee (WV), $6,584.
|Also Ran: Juba Train, Test Me I Dare U, Boundtobeok, Lock Down Time, Mady Rose, Long Legs Louise, Heretodaygonmanana.
|Winning Time: 1:21 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1, 3HF, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 2.20, 8.20, 3.70.
|WEST VIRGINIA THOROUGHBRED BREEDERS ASSOCIATION ONION JUICE BREEDERS’ CLASSIC S., CT, $63,000, 3YO/UP, 7F, 10-10.
|1—
|PENGUIN POWER, g, 5, Fiber Sonde–Aye Robbin, by Robb. O-David M Raim, B-John D McKee (WV), T-Jeff C. Runco, J-Arnaldo Bocachica, $34,304.
|8—
|Rush to the Castle, g, 4, Windsor Castle–B’s Wild Rush, by Wild Rush. O-Taylor Mountain Farm LLC, B-Taylor Mountain Farm (WV), $13,721.
|4—
|Triple Bad, g, 4, Siente El Trueno–Endless Horizon, by Western Cat. O-Vicki L Stehr, B-Vicki Stehr (WV), $6,861.
|Also Ran: Ellie’s Lil Man, Silver Castle, Party Life.
|Winning Time: 1:24 (ft)
|Margins: 14HF, 1HF, 2 1/4.
|Odds: 0.20, 3.70, 51.00.
