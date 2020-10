North American Non-Graded Stakes Results October 17

CTHS SALES S., CTM, $37,806, 3&4YO, F, 7F, 10-16.

1— HIDDEN GRACE, f, 4, Going Commando–High Pioneer, by Pioneering. (C$15,000 ’17 MANAUG). O-Arnason, Barry, Ziprick, Cam and Fouillard, Charles, B-Cam Ziprick, Charles Fouillard &Barry Arnason (MB), T-Tim Rycroft, J-Enrique Alonzo Gonzalez, $22,230.

3— Nu Legacy, f, 3, Numaany–Charming Silver, by Second in Command. (C$15,000 ’18 BRCSEP). O-Paul L Caravetta, B-White House Stables (BC), $7,410.

5— Pearl of Knowledge, f, 3, Cape Canaveral–Lil Missknowitall, by Kafwain. (C$19,000 ’18 ALBSEP). O-Danard, Don B and Juris, Jim, B-Starline Thoroughbreds (AB), $3,705.

Also Ran: Gem of Inception, Irish Luna, Music At Work.

Winning Time: 1:22 3/5 (ft)

Margins: 7, 3HF, 2 3/4.