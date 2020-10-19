North American Non-Graded Stakes Results October 19

|CTHS SALES COLTS AND GELDINGS DIVISION S., CTM, $37,909, 3&4YO, C/G, 7F, 10-18.
|5—
|SOLO RING, g, 4, Where’s the Ring–Drum Solo, by Dr. Adagio. (C$13,000 ’17 ALBSEP). O-Hurley Racing Stable, B-Peaceful Valley Farms (AB), T-Deanna Walper, J-Anastasios Chalaris, $21,381.
|7—
|Dune d’Oro, g, 3, Atreides–Barney’s Mistress, by Dynaformer. (C$20,000 ’18 ALBSEP). O-Kropp, Janet, Kropp, Gary and Dory, Bill, B-Doug Oberg (AB), $7,127.
|8—
|Zicatela, g, 4, Where’s the Ring–Harlican, by Harlan’s Holiday. (C$8,500 ’17 ALBSEP). O-Crystal Meadows Farm, B-Dawson John Guhle (AB), $3,564.
|Also Ran: At Attention, Maskwecis, Bare Back Jack, Irish Trick, Above the Moon.
|Winning Time: 1:24 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: NK, HD, 1.
|Odds: 14.70, 16.70, 9.70.
