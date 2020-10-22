October 23, 2020

North American Non-Graded Stakes Results October 22

HARD SPUN S., PID, $80,000, 3YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 10-21.
6— WAIT FOR IT, g, 5, Uptowncharlybrown–Kimberley Diamond, by Posse. O-Uptowncharlybrown Stud LLC, B-Fantasy Lane Stable (PA), T-Edward J. Coletti, Jr., J-Willie Martinez, $44,400.
3— Missin the Big Dog, h, 5, Archarcharch–Merry Princess, by Polish Numbers. ($27,000 ’16 FTMOCT; $16,000 ’16 FTMWIN). O-Ultra Championship Racing LLC, B-Pewter Stable (PA), $14,800.
2— Fielder, g, 6, Sidney’s Candy–Karakorum Fugitive, by Ten Most Wanted. ($180,000 ’15 KEESEP; $70,000 2017 FTKHRA; $100,000 2019 FTMWIN). O-Ron Paolucci Racing, LLC, B-HnR Nothhaft Horseracing LLC (PA), $8,140.
Also Ran: Jumpmaster, Monongahela, My Friend Frank, Viski Jones, Lawn Dart, Storm Advisory, Afterburner, Tudox Expectations.
Winning Time: 1:41 1/5 (ft)
Margins: 2 1/4, 3/4, HF.
Odds: 0.70, 12.90, 13.00.
MALVERN ROSE S., PID, $80,000, 3YO, F, 6 1/2F, 10-22.
5— CARAVEL, f, 3, Mizzen Mast–Zeezee Zoomzoom, by Congrats. O-Elizabeth M Merryman, B-Elizabeth M Merryman (PA), T-Elizabeth M. Merryman, J-Pablo Morales, $47,400.
1— Remain Anonymous, f, 3, Tapiture–Secret Witness, by Tiznow. O-Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners and Levengood, Alexander R, B-Horseshoe Valley Equine Center LLC (PA), $15,800.
6— Madam Meena, f, 3, Include–Good Tidings, by Came Home. O-Michael R Cox, B-Michael R Cox (PA), $8,690.
Also Ran: Baby Dragon, Super Donna G, Capital Q.
Winning Time: 1:15 2/5 (ft)
Margins: 4 3/4, 1 1/4, 7.
Odds: 0.70, 4.60, 1.70.

