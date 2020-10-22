North American Non-Graded Stakes Results October 22

|HARD SPUN S., PID, $80,000, 3YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 10-21.
|6—
|WAIT FOR IT, g, 5, Uptowncharlybrown–Kimberley Diamond, by Posse. O-Uptowncharlybrown Stud LLC, B-Fantasy Lane Stable (PA), T-Edward J. Coletti, Jr., J-Willie Martinez, $44,400.
|3—
|Missin the Big Dog, h, 5, Archarcharch–Merry Princess, by Polish Numbers. ($27,000 ’16 FTMOCT; $16,000 ’16 FTMWIN). O-Ultra Championship Racing LLC, B-Pewter Stable (PA), $14,800.
|2—
|Fielder, g, 6, Sidney’s Candy–Karakorum Fugitive, by Ten Most Wanted. ($180,000 ’15 KEESEP; $70,000 2017 FTKHRA; $100,000 2019 FTMWIN). O-Ron Paolucci Racing, LLC, B-HnR Nothhaft Horseracing LLC (PA), $8,140.
|Also Ran: Jumpmaster, Monongahela, My Friend Frank, Viski Jones, Lawn Dart, Storm Advisory, Afterburner, Tudox Expectations.
|Winning Time: 1:41 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2 1/4, 3/4, HF.
|Odds: 0.70, 12.90, 13.00.
|
Leave a Reply