North American Non-Graded Stakes Results October 24

CTHS SALES S., CTM, $38,056, 2YO, F, 7F, 10-23.

6— GRANDMA JO, f, 2, Exhi–Ennis Lady, by Speightstown. (C$8,000 ’19 ALBSEP). O-Westana Ranches, Inc and Highfield Investment Group, Inc, B-Highfield Investment Group Inc (AB), T-Carson Frey, J-Rigo Sarmiento, $21,464.

9— Count On It, f, 2, Gayego–Count the Change, by Exchange Rate. (C$2,500 ’19 ALBSEP). O-Deanna Walper, B-Bar None Ranches Ltd (AB), $7,155.

10— Alberta Moon, f, 2, Harbor the Gold–Mille Luna, by Malibu Moon. O-Peter Redekop B C, Ltd, B-Peter Redekop BC Ltd (BC), $3,577.

Also Ran: Bound to Be Smart, Light Fast Feet, Awesome Gigi, Plum Blue, Gabby.

Winning Time: 1:25 3/5 (ft)

Margins: 3/4, 5, 6HF.