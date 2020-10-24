North American Non-Graded Stakes Results October 24

|BREEDERS’ S., WO, $305,667, 3YO, 1 1/2MT, 10-24.
|9—
|BELICHICK, c, 3, Lemon Drop Kid–Game (FR), by Montjeu (IRE). ($300,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-NK Racing and LNJ Foxwoods, B-Sean Fitzhenry (ON), T-Josie Carroll, J-Luis Contreras, $182,850.
|1—
|Meyer, g, 3, Singing Saint–Malibu Sunrise, by Malibu Moon. O-Bruno Schickedanz, B-Gabe Grossberg (ON), $60,950.
|5—
|English Conqueror, g, 3, English Channel–Regal Conqueror, by Sky Conqueror. O-JWS Farms, B-JWS Farms (ON), $30,475.
|Also Ran: Deviant, Clayton, Enchant Me, Mighty Heart, Muskoka Giant, Told It All, Glorious Tribute, Kunal.
|Winning Time: 2:32 2/5 (gd)
|Margins: 4, 3, HF.
|Odds: 3.35, 54.65, 12.50.
|EMPIRE DISTAFF H., BEL, $175,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 10-24.
|6—
|LUCKY MOVE, m, 6, Lookin At Lucky–Quiet Mover, by Quiet American. ($57,000 ’15 FTKOCT). O-Ten Strike Racing, B-Maltese Cross Stables & Stonegate Stables LLC (NY), T-Juan Carlos Guerrero, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $96,250.
|7—
|Mrs. Orb, m, 5, Orb–Gypsy Angel, by Silver Train. ($30,000 2017 OBSJUN). O-Ruggeri Stable, Coburn, Richard, Script R Farm and Miceli, Michael, B-Rhapsody Farm LLC (NY), $35,000.
|3—
|Makingcents, f, 3, Goldencents–Mischief Maker, by Cape Town. O-Fortune Farm (Richard Nicolai), B-Windhorse Thoroughbreds LLC (NY), $21,000.
|Also Ran: Ratajkowski, Singular Sensation, Forever Changed, Critical Value.
|Winning Time: 1:43 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1 3/4, 2, HD.
|Odds: 4.20, 4.50, 7.00.
|EMPIRE CLASSIC H., BEL, $175,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/8M, 10-24.
|2—
|MR. BUFF, g, 6, Friend Or Foe–Speightful Affair, by Speightstown. O-Broman, Sr, Chester and Broman, Mary, B-Chester Broman & Mary R Broman (NY), T-John C. Kimmel, J-Junior Alvarado, $96,250.
|5—
|Bankit, c, 4, Central Banker–Sister in Arms, by Colonel John. ($85,000 ’17 FTNAUG; $260,000 2018 OBSMAR). O-Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC and Willis Horton Racing LLC, B-Hidden Brook Farm, LLC & Blue Devil Racing (NY), $35,000.
|7—
|Sea Foam, h, 5, Medaglia d’Oro–Strike It Rich, by Unbridled’s Song. O-Waterville Lake Stable, B-Waterville Lake Stables, Ltd LLC (NY), $21,000.
|Also Ran: Funny Guy, Winston’s Chance, Chestertown, Evaluator.
|Winning Time: 1:48 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3 1/4, 3, NK.
|Odds: 3.70, 5.20, 4.20.
|MAID OF THE MIST S., BEL, $150,000, 2YO, F, 1M, 10-24.
|6—
|LAOBANONAPRAYER, f, 2, Laoban–Raffie’s Chance, by Raffie’s Majesty. ($17,000 ’18 FTNOCT; $15,000 2020 FTMTYO). O-Daniel Velazquez, B-Christina Deronda (NY), T-Daniel Velazquez, J-Kendrick Carmouche, $82,500.
|5—
|Frost Me, f, 2, Frosted–Kirov, by Distorted Humor. ($175,000 ’19 FTNAUG). O-Whisper Hill Farm, LLC, B-Gallagher’s Stud (NY), $30,000.
|4—
|Chasing Cara, f, 2, Broken Vow–Wicked Beauty, by Vindication. O-Richard Greeley, B-Richard Greeley (NY), $18,000.
|Also Ran: Party At Page’s, Infringement, Mashnee Girl.
|Winning Time: 1:38 (ft)
|Margins: 5HF, 1HF, 8 1/4.
|Odds: 8.60, 1.20, 11.30.
|SLEEPY HOLLOW S., BEL, $150,000, 2YO, 1M, 10-24.
|6—
|BROOKLYN STRONG, g, 2, Wicked Strong–Riviera Chic, by Medaglia d’Oro. ($30,000 ’18 FTNOCT; $5,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Mark Schwartz, B-Cheryl Prudhomme & Dr Michael Gallivan (NY), T-Daniel Velazquez, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $82,500.
|7—
|Eagle Orb, c, 2, Orb–Lady On Holiday, by Harlan’s Holiday. ($50,000 ’18 FTNOCT; $95,000 ’19 FTNAUG). O-EV Racing Stable, B-Barry R Ostrager (NY), $30,000.
|4—
|Breadman, c, 2, Constitution–Akris Queen, by Arch. ($340,000 ’19 FTNAUG). O-Eric Fein, B-Newtown Anner Stud (NY), $18,000.
|Also Ran: Hold the Salsa, Masked Marauder, Let’s Workout, Boss Bear.
|Winning Time: 1:37 (ft)
|Margins: 2 1/4, 2 1/4, 4.
|Odds: 3.80, 7.30, 2.05.
|TICONDEROGA S., BEL, $150,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16MT, 10-24.
|4—
|MYHARTBLONGSTODADY, m, 5, Scat Daddy–Elusive Rumour, by Elusive Quality. O-Lawrence Goichman, B-Lawrence Goichman (NY), T-Jorge R. Abreu, J-Jose Lezcano, $82,500.
|1—
|War Canoe, m, 7, Lemon Drop Kid–Gdansking Queen, by Langfuhr. O-Dubb, Michael, Madaket Stables LLC and Bethlehem Stables LLC, B-TIC Racing Stable (NY), $30,000.
|6—
|Niko’s Dream, f, 4, Central Banker–Adriatic Dream, by Wild Desert. O-Sackatoga Stable, B-Nick Peros (NY), $18,000.
|Also Ran: Wegetsdamunnys, Pecatonica, Short Pour.
|Winning Time: 1:44 3/5 (fm)
|Margins: 3, NK, 3/4.
|Odds: 1.10, 2.65, 9.70.
|MOHAWK S., BEL, $150,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16MT, 10-24.
|7—
|SOMELIKEITHOTBROWN, c, 4, Big Brown–Marilyn Monroan, by Tapit. O-Skychai Racing LLC and Koenig, David, B-Hot Pink Stables & Sand Dollar Stables (NY), T-Michael J. Maker, J-Javier Castellano, $82,500.
|5—
|Therapist, g, 5, Freud–Lady Renaissance, by Smart Strike. O-Oak Bluff Stables, B-Oak Bluff Stable, LLC & C Clement (NY), $30,000.
|8—
|Cross Border, r, 6, English Channel–Empress Josephine, by Empire Maker. ($180,000 ’15 KEESEP; $10,000 2016 OBSJUN; $100,000 2018 FTKHRA). O-Three Diamonds Farm, B-Berkshire Stud & B D Gibbs (NY), $18,000.
|Also Ran: Dot Matrix, Sanctuary City, Rinaldi.
|Winning Time: 1:42 (fm)
|Margins: 1HF, 2HF, HF.
|Odds: 1.25, 3.85, 3.85.
|MARYLAND MILLION CLASSIC S., LRL, $150,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/8M, 10-24.
|3—
|MONDAY MORNING QB, c, 3, Imagining–How My Heart Works, by Not for Love. ($25,000 ’18 FTMOCT). O-Cash is King LLC and LC Racing LLC, B-Bowman & Higgins Stable & Cary Frommer (MD), T-Robert E. Reid, Jr., J-Sheldon Russell, $85,155.
|5—
|Harpers First Ride, g, 4, Paynter–Polyester, by Tiz Wonderful. O-MCA Racing Stable LLC, B-Sagamore Farm (MD), $30,975.
|2—
|Tattooed, g, 5, Etched–Tough Talkin Lady, by Oratory. O-Holt, Kenneth C, Montuori, Theodore R and Palumbo Racing Stable, B-Mr & Mrs Kenneth Holt, Theodore Montuori & Mr & Mrs Richard Palumbo (MD), $15,480.
|Also Ran: Tap the Mark, Cordmaker, Top Line Growth, Prendimi.
|Winning Time: 1:48 (ft)
|Margins: 3 1/4, 3/4, 5.
|Odds: 6.80, 0.90, 45.80.
|HUDSON H., BEL, $125,000, 3YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 10-24.
|1—
|TRIBECCA, g, 6, Bustin Stones–Heck, by Heckle. ($10,000 ’15 FTMOCT). O-Ronald A Brown, B-Laurel Least & Joseph Lech (NY), T-Chris J. Englehart, J-Kendrick Carmouche, $68,750.
|6—
|Big Engine, h, 5, Not for Love–Lady Bi Bi, by Lord Avie. ($80,000 ’16 FTNAUG). O-McCourt Racing, B-Tri County Stables (NY), $25,000.
|2—
|Captain Bombastic, c, 3, Forty Tales–Stolen Star, by Cat Thief. ($80,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-Team Hanley, B-Chester Broman & Mary R Broman (NY), $15,000.
|Also Ran: Arthur’s Hope, Dugout, Morning Breez.
|Winning Time: 1:16 (ft)
|Margins: 3, HF, 1.
|Odds: 5.20, 2.50, 2.20.
|IROQUOIS S., BEL, $125,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6 1/2F, 10-24.
|6—
|COLLEGEVILLE GIRL, f, 4, Central Banker–Lifelong, by Vindication. ($18,000 ’17 FTMOCT). O-Brittingham, Robert, De Bunda, Salvatore M and Wire To Wire Stable, Inc, B-Andy Beadnell (NY), T-Richard Vega, J-Joel Rosario, $68,750.
|5—
|Prairie Fire, f, 4, Posse–Swallow Falls, by Smoke Glacken. O-McCourt Racing, B-Mary E Eppler Racing Stable, Inc & A Leonard Pineau (NY), $25,000.
|9—
|Timely Tradition, m, 6, First Defence–True Believer, by Smart Strike. O-Bush Racing Stable, B-Mr & Mrs Bertram R Firestone (NY), $15,000.
|Also Ran: Officer Hutchy, Espresso Shot, Fair Regis, Bertranda, Spin a Yarn, Newly Minted, My Roxy Girl.
|Winning Time: 1:16 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: HF, NK, 2.
|Odds: 23.10, 12.80, 3.85.
|MARYLAND MILLION SPRINT H., LRL, $102,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 10-24.
|8—
|KARAN’S NOTION, g, 3, Great Notion–Susan Karan, by Waquoit. O-Nancy B Heil, B-Nancy B Heil (MD), T-Nancy B. Heil, J-Yomar Orlando Ortiz, $55,000.
|2—
|Baptize the Boy, g, 4, Bandbox–Primequest, by Coronado’s Quest. ($1,000 ’17 FTMWIN). O-Magic Stable, LLC, B-Dragon’s Lair Farm LLC (MD), $20,000.
|7—
|Lewisfield, g, 6, Great Notion–Smart Crowd, by Crowd Pleaser. O-Linda L Zang, B-Linda Zang (MD), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Onemoregreattime, Hall Pass, Brilliant Chase, Seany P, Whiskey and You, For the Moment, Let’s Play Nine.
|Winning Time: 1:09 (ft)
|Margins: 1, 1HF, 3/4.
|Odds: 16.10, 22.90, 4.30.
|MARYLAND MILLION NURSERY S., LRL, $101,960, 2YO, 6F, 10-24.
|10—
|KENNY HAD A NOTION, g, 2, Great Notion–Darting, by During. ($25,000 ’19 FTKJUL; $20,000 ’19 FTMYRL). O-Ulman, Louis J and Glasser, H Neil, B-Althea Richards (VA), T-Dale Capuano, J-Jorge Ruiz, $55,000.
|4—
|Alwaysinahurry, g, 2, Great Notion–Otherwise Perfect, by Lemon Drop Kid. ($70,000 ’19 FTMYRL). O-Mopo Racing, B-Dr & Mrs Thomas Bowman, Quin Bowman &Rebecca Davis (MD), $20,000.
|3—
|Reassured, c, 2, Bandbox–Bridled Assurance, by Unbridled’s Song. O-Hillwood Stable LLC, B-Hillwood Stables, LLC (MD), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Depository, Tiz Golden, Ladneedsahandler, What the Flash, Ain’t Da Beer Cold, Sky’s Not Falling, Treasure Tradition, San Antone, Katie’s Notion.
|Winning Time: 1:10 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 5, 1 1/4, NK.
|Odds: 7.20, 4.90, 10.80.
|MARYLAND MILLION TURF S., LRL, $101,960, 3YO/UP, 1 1/8MT, 10-24.
|10—
|PRETTY GOOD YEAR, g, 4, Great Notion–Terminally Pretty, by Giacomo. O-Lead Off Stable, B-The Elkstone Group LLC (MD), T-Kelly Rubley, J-Sheldon Russell, $55,000.
|12—
|Cannon’s Roar, g, 6, Orientate–Polyantha, by Charismatic. O-Taking Risks Stable LLC, B-Mrs P Frank Wright (MD), $20,000.
|9—
|Nick Papagiorgio, g, 4, Outflanker–Lady Lear, by Lear Fan. ($10,000 ’17 FTMOCT). O-Timothy N Hopkins, B-Cynthia Pence & Philip Spingler (MD), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Mr. d’Angelo, Taxable Goods, Somekindofmagician, Benny Havens, No Bull Addiction, Tommy Shelby, Seville Barber, Rising Perry, Seville Row.
|Winning Time: 1:52 1/5 (gd)
|Margins: 1, 1 1/4, 5 1/4.
|Odds: 15.00, 2.90, 1.70.
|MARYLAND MILLION LADIES S., LRL, $101,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/8MT, 10-24.
|3—
|EPIC IDEA, f, 4, Great Notion–Calliope, by Outflanker. O-Vivian E Rall, B-Vivian E Rall (MD), T-Ann W. Merryman, J-Trevor McCarthy, $55,000.
|9—
|Gennie Highway, f, 4, Seville (GER)–Harpers Ferry, by Point Given. O-Taking Risks Stable LLC and Ulman, Louis, B-Anchor & Hope Farm Inc (MD), $20,000.
|1—
|Mosalah, f, 3, Seville (GER)–Irina Baranova, by Bullsbay. O-Bishop, Michael, Bowman, Thomas and Bowman, Christina M, B-Dr & Mrs Thomas Bowman & Michael Bishop (MD), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Little Lion Girl, Gallinella, Breviary, Shifra Magician, Redeem My Heart, Something Magical.
|Winning Time: 1:55 (gd)
|Margins: 3/4, 3/4, 1 3/4.
|Odds: 5.80, 7.00, 3.60.
|MARYLAND MILLION DISTAFF H., LRL, $101,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 7F, 10-24.
|6—
|HELLO BEAUTIFUL, f, 3, Golden Lad–Hello Now, by Tiznow. ($6,500 ’18 FTMDEC). O-Madaket Stables LLC, Frassetto, Albert, Parkinson, Mark, K-Mac Stable and Magic City Stables, LLC, B-Hillwood Stables, LCC (MD), T-Brittany Russell, J-Sheldon Russell, $55,000.
|8—
|Quiet Imagination, f, 3, Imagining–Perfectly Quiet, by Quiet American. O-Harry Kassap LLC, B-Harry Kassap LLC (MD), $20,000.
|7—
|Le Weekend, m, 6, Great Notion–Magnifique, by Magna Graduate. O-Smart Angle LLP, B-Mr & Mrs Kenneth Holt & Mr & Mrs Richard Palumbo (MD), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Gifted Heart, Artful Splatter, Las Setas, She’smysunshine, Limited View, Bunting.
|Winning Time: 1:21 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 11 1/4, 1, 2 1/4.
|Odds: 0.50, 6.30, 14.10.
|MARYLAND MILLION LASSIE S., LRL, $100,000, 2YO, F, 6F, 10-24.
|8—
|MISS NONDESCRIPT, f, 2, Mosler–She’s Funomenal, by Fusaichi Pegasus. O-Barak Farm, B-Barak Farm (MD), T-Michael J. Trombetta, J-Trevor McCarthy, $55,590.
|4—
|Street Lute, f, 2, Street Magician–Alottalute, by Midnight Lute. ($10,500 ’19 FTMYRL). O-Lucky 7 Stables, B-Dr & Mrs Thomas Bowman & Dr Brooke Bowman (MD), $20,220.
|7—
|Trip to Freedom, f, 2, Freedom Child–Beau’s Trip, by Valley Crossing. ($1,000 ’19 FTMYRL). O-Herman M Braude, B-Mrs Glenn R Martin (MD), $10,110.
|Also Ran: Closertotheheart, Unrequited Love, Heartful, Fearless Ideas, Proper Attire.
|Winning Time: 1:10 (ft)
|Margins: NK, 1 1/4, 3 1/4.
|Odds: 3.20, 1.30, 2.50.
|SWEET BRIAR TOO S., WO, $85,401, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6 1/2F, 10-23.
|7—
|AMALFI COAST, f, 4, Tapizar–Include Katherine, by Include. O-Terra Racing Stable, B-Terra Farms Ltd (ON), T-Kevin Attard, J-Justin Stein, $54,803.
|8—
|Souper Escape, f, 4, Medaglia d’Oro–Cry and Catch Me, by Street Cry (IRE). O-Live Oak Plantation, B-Live Oak Stud (FL), $15,223.
|1—
|Painting, f, 4, Distorted Humor–Handpainted, by A.P. Indy. O-Hill ‘n’ Dale Equine Holdings, Inc (J G Sikura), Sikura, Glenn and Windsor Boys Racing, B-Hill ‘n’ Dale Equine Holdings, Inc & Hill ‘n’ Dale Farms (KY), $8,373.
|Also Ran: Victory Kingdom (AUS), Magic Spell, O’Keeffe, Summer Sunday.
|Winning Time: 1:15 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 4HF, HF, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 10.10, 2.10, 1.70.
|SMART N CLASSY H., MTH, $79,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 10-24.
|9—
|STAY SMART, f, 4, Stay Thirsty–Smart N Classy, by Smart Strike. O-Rosen, Edward and Bowers, Jr, John, B-John Bowers, Jr & Edward Rosen (NJ), T-Kelly J. Breen, J-Joe Bravo, $45,000.
|4—
|Crazy Daisy, m, 6, Sky Mesa–Shezacrazygirl, by Ide. O-Lyno E Maraspin, B-Red Oak Stable (NJ), $15,000.
|5—
|Postino’s Champion, m, 6, Il Postino–Cherokee Champion, by Max’s Pal. O-Patrick Rochette, B-Law Legacy Stables LLC (NJ), $7,500.
|Also Ran: Canoochee, Muzzle Tough, Groovy Surprise, Powergirl, Dantastic, Single Broad.
|Winning Time: 1:38 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2 1/4, 3 3/4, 1.
|Odds: 1.40, 18.70, 9.90.
|DAN HORN H., MTH, $78,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 10-24.
|12—
|ROYAL URN, c, 4, Kantharos–Born to Royalty, by King of Kings (IRE). O-Roseland Farm Stable (Bowers), B-John Bowers, Jr (NJ), T-Kelly J. Breen, J-Nik Juarez, $45,000.
|10—
|Golden Brown, g, 5, Offlee Wild–Suzee Sunrise, by Chester House. ($22,000 ’16 FTKOCT). O-ABL Stable, Bossone, Dominic, Donnelly, Peter and Schnoor, Nadine, B-Esther de Jong (NJ), $15,000.
|6—
|Optic Way, g, 5, Cable Boy–Crafty Coed, by Crafty Friend. O-My Way Stable, B-Colonial Farms (NJ), $7,500.
|Also Ran: Saucy Don, Regally Irish, Saucy Derek, Wallercito, Sand Dune.
|Winning Time: 1:44 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: HF, 2 1/4, 5HF.
|Odds: 3.30, 0.90, 2.70.
|PINOT GRIGIO H., MTH, $78,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 10-24.
|6—
|LIL MISS MOPPET, f, 4, Uncle Mo–Winiliscious, by Lawyer Ron. ($200,000 ’17 FTKJUL; $400,000 2018 OBSMAR). O-Phoenix Thoroughbred, LTD, B-Joseph A Ioia (NJ), T-Peter Miller, J-Joe Bravo, $45,000.
|4—
|Windixiewin, m, 5, Hey Chub–Dixie Sunset, by Private Interview. O-Monica Ryan, B-Colonial Farms (NJ), $15,000.
|5—
|Pretti Tricki, m, 5, Posse–Basic Trick, by Phone Trick. O-Fleming Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Mildred Fleming (NJ), $7,500.
|Also Ran: Achieving Glory, Joy’s Pride, Chubofftheoldblock, Hey Leocadia, Bramble Bay.
|Winning Time: 1:04 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3, 1HF, 3.
|Odds: 0.20, 13.40, 11.70.
|MARYLAND MILLION TURF SPRINT H., LRL, $75,000, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2FT, 10-24.
|9—
|FIYA, g, 3, Friesan Fire–Sista, by Two Punch. O-Robert Masiello, B-Ann W Merryman (MD), T-Thomas Albertrani, J-Trevor McCarthy, $41,693.
|4—
|So Street, g, 3, Street Magician–So Vain, by Mr. Greeley. ($3,000 ’18 FTMOCT). O-Runnymoore Racing, LLC, B-R Larry Johnson (MD), $15,165.
|5—
|Godlovesasinner, g, 6, Redeemed–Burnwell Princess, by Emancipator. O-Susan S Cooney, B-Susan S Cooney (MD), $7,583.
|Also Ran: Grateful Bred, Love You Much, Joseph, Jammer, Street Copper.
|Winning Time: 1:03 2/5 (gd)
|Margins: 2 1/4, 1, HF.
|Odds: 0.10, 9.20, 47.90.
|CTHS SALES S., CTM, $38,056, 2YO, F, 7F, 10-23.
|6—
|GRANDMA JO, f, 2, Exhi–Ennis Lady, by Speightstown. (C$8,000 ’19 ALBSEP). O-Westana Ranches, Inc and Highfield Investment Group, Inc, B-Highfield Investment Group Inc (AB), T-Carson Frey, J-Rigo Sarmiento, $21,464.
|9—
|Count On It, f, 2, Gayego–Count the Change, by Exchange Rate. (C$2,500 ’19 ALBSEP). O-Deanna Walper, B-Bar None Ranches Ltd (AB), $7,155.
|10—
|Alberta Moon, f, 2, Harbor the Gold–Mille Luna, by Malibu Moon. O-Peter Redekop B C, Ltd, B-Peter Redekop BC Ltd (BC), $3,577.
|Also Ran: Bound to Be Smart, Light Fast Feet, Awesome Gigi, Plum Blue, Gabby.
|Winning Time: 1:25 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3/4, 5, 6HF.
|Odds: 15.55, 5.10, 2.65.
