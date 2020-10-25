North American Non-Graded Stakes Results October 25

|WONDER WHERE S., WO, $191,048, 3YO, F, A1 1/4MT, 10-25.
|5—
|MERVEILLEUX, f, 3, Paynter–Breech Inlet, by Holy Bull. ($45,000 ’18 KEESEP; $150,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Ulwelling, Al and Bill, B-Mike Carroll (ON), T-Kevin Attard, J-Rafael Manuel Hernandez, $114,263.
|3—
|Gun Society, f, 3, Society’s Chairman–Double Guns Girl, by Langfuhr. O-Roger L Attfield, B-Roger Attfield (ON), $38,088.
|6—
|Curlin’s Voyage, f, 3, Curlin–Atlantic Voyage, by Stormy Atlantic. O-Hill ‘n’ Dale Equine Holdings, Inc (J G Sikura) and Windsor Boys Racing, B-Hill ‘n’ Dale Equine Holdings, Inc (ON), $19,044.
|Also Ran: She’s a Dream, Justleaveitalone, Sansa’s Vow, Afleet Katherine, Forty Zip, Ballrooms of Mars, Beyond Mybudget.
|Winning Time: 2:05 1/5 (fm)
|Margins: 3, 1, 4.
|Odds: 5.90, 14.10, 2.35.
|STREET SENSE OVERNIGHT S., CD, $98,000, 2YO, 1 1/16M, 10-25.
|4—
|KING FURY, c, 2, Curlin–Taris, by Flatter. ($950,000 ’19 FTSAUG). O-Fern Circle Stables and Three Chimneys Farm, LLC, B-Heider Family Stables, LLC (KY), T-Kenneth G. McPeek, J-Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr., $59,835.
|7—
|Super Stock, c, 2, Dialed In–Super Girlie, by Closing Argument. ($70,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Woolsey, Erv and Asmussen, Keith, B-Pedro Gonzalez & PJ Gonzalez (KY), $19,450.
|2—
|Oncoming Train, c, 2, Mineshaft–Fascino, by Harlan’s Holiday. ($50,000 ’19 FTKJUL; $100,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Doubledown Stables, Inc, B-Curtis C Green (KY), $9,725.
|Also Ran: Arabian Prince, Franz Josef, Crime Spree.
|Winning Time: 1:44 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: HF, 3 3/4, HF.
|Odds: 2.70, 0.90, 5.30.
|RAGS TO RICHES OVERNIGHT S., CD, $98,000, 2YO, F, 1 1/16M, 10-25.
|8—
|COACH, f, 2, Commissioner–And Stay Out, by Exchange Rate. ($65,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Kueber Racing, LLC, B-Three Lyons Racing, LLC (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Florent Geroux, $58,440.
|5—
|Lady Traveler, f, 2, Quality Road–Ask the Question, by Silver Deputy. ($350,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-West Point Thoroughbreds, Ballantyne, John A, Freeman, William T and Valdes, Michael, B-Hidden Brook Farm,Candy Meadows LLC&Chris Swann (KY), $19,000.
|4—
|Oliviaofthedesert, f, 2, Bernardini–Queenie’s Song, by Unbridled’s Song. ($320,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Susan Moulton, B-Timber Town Stable, LLC & Jane Winegardner (KY), $9,500.
|Also Ran: Dash to the Top, Midnight Ballerina, Torsie’s Charm, Orsetto, Malibu Bird, Salty as Can Be.
|Winning Time: 1:45 (ft)
|Margins: 2HF, 1HF, 1.
|Odds: 2.40, 8.60, 5.60.
|LURE S., SA, $71,500, 3YO/UP, 1MT, 10-25.
|3—
|ONE BAD BOY, r, 4, Twirling Candy–Cumulonimble, by Stormy Atlantic. ($65,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Sayjay Racing LLC, Hall, Greg and Hubbard, Brooke, B-Ron Clarkson (ON), T-Richard Baltas, J-Flavien Prat, $42,900.
|2—
|Majestic Eagle, g, 5, Medaglia d’Oro–Double Tapped, by Tapit. O-Lindley, John and Morton, Ray, B-B Flay Thoroughbreds (KY), $14,300.
|5—
|Gregorian Chant (GB), g, 4, Gregorian (IRE)–Tabrina (IRE), by Fasliyev. (7,000gns ’16 TATDEC; 23,000EUR ’17 TATIRE). O-Old Bones Racing Stable, LLC, Slam Dunk Racing and Nentwig, Michael, B-Clarendon Farm (GB), $8,580.
|Also Ran: Murad Khan (FR), The Black Album (FR).
|Winning Time: 1:33 1/5 (fm)
|Margins: 3/4, 1 1/4, 2HF.
|Odds: 0.60, 5.60, 6.70.
