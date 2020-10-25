North American Non-Graded Stakes Results October 25

WONDER WHERE S., WO, $191,048, 3YO, F, A1 1/4MT, 10-25.

MERVEILLEUX , f, 3, Paynter–Breech Inlet, by Holy Bull. ($45,000 ’18 KEESEP; $150,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Ulwelling, Al and Bill, B-Mike Carroll (ON), T-Kevin Attard, J-Rafael Manuel Hernandez, $114,263.

Gun Society, f, 3, Society’s Chairman–Double Guns Girl, by Langfuhr. O-Roger L Attfield, B-Roger Attfield (ON), $38,088.

6—