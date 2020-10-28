North American Non-Graded Stakes Results October 28

|LADY FOG HORN S., IND, $100,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 10-28.
|6—
|FIREBALL BABY, f, 4, Noble’s Promise–Bubbles and Babies, by A.P. Indy. O-Rigney Racing, LLC, B-Rigney Racing LLC (IN), T-Philip A. Bauer, J-Marcelino Pedroza, $59,400.
|4—
|Unbridled Class, m, 5, Unbridled Express–Miss Carmelite, by Mutakddim. O-L T B, Inc and Hillerich Racing, Inc, B-LTB Inc & Hillerich Racing LLC (IN), $19,800.
|3—
|Expect Indy, m, 7, Mr. Mabee–Jet n’ Expectation, by Valid Expectations. O-Gumpster Stable LLC, B-Lake Shore Farm (IN), $10,890.
|Also Ran: Pretty Assets, Prescience, Got Spirit.
|Winning Time: 1:45 3/5 (sy)
|Margins: 4HF, 1HF, NO.
|Odds: 3.20, 1.50, 1.50.
|UNREACHABLE STAR S., IND, $100,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 10-28.
|2—
|UPHOLD, g, 5, Lentenor–On the Point, by Point Given. O-Clabar Mor Stables LLC and Haran Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Colette Marie Vanmatre (IN), T-John Haran, J-Angel Rodriguez, $57,600.
|4—
|Redskiesatnight, g, 3, Blueskiesnrainbows–Redverse, by Menifee. O-Bad Boy Racing LLC, B-Bad Boy Racing, LLC (IN), $19,200.
|1—
|Barefootbootlegger, g, 4, Storm’s Eye–Good Whiskey, by Indian Charlie. ($4,500 ’17 INDOCT). O-Clabar Mor Stables LLC and Haran Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Triple D Partners LLC (IN), $10,560.
|Also Ran: Rocky Rush, Operation Stevie, Max Express, Stop Hammertime, Forwhomthebelltoll, Unbridled Beast.
|Winning Time: 1:45 1/5 (sy)
|Margins: 1, 2HF, NK.
|Odds: 33.10, 5.20, 44.10.
|CROWN AMBASSADOR S., IND, $78,900, 2YO, 6F, 10-28.
|2—
|DILLSBORO DEVIL, g, 2, Skylord–No Little Angel, by Lord Carson. O-Spooky Hollow Racing, Inc, B-Spooky Hollow Racing, Inc (IN), T-John L. Langemeier, J-Marcelino Pedroza, $45,920.
|4—
|Rockin All Night, g, 2, Pass Rush–Utesa, by Eddington. O-R Gary Patrick, B-Gary Patrick (IN), $15,307.
|1—
|Betsdownletsride, g, 2, Sangaree–Convey, by Tale of the Cat. O-Likens, Herbert and Darlene, B-Herbert Likens (IN), $8,419.
|Also Ran: Manuelito, Parker, Volacious, Kingoftherainbow, Joe Cool.
|Winning Time: 1:12 2/5 (sy)
|Margins: 1HF, HF, 2HF.
|Odds: 6.50, 32.20, 0.30.
|INDIANA STALLION FILLIES S., IND, $78,000, 2YO, F, 6F, 10-28.
|2—
|HUNGARIAN PRINCESS, f, 2, Pataky Kid–Help the Children, by Stormy Atlantic. O-Swifty Farms Inc, B-Swifty Farms Inc (IN), T-Kim Hammond, J-Samuel E. Bermudez, $45,865.
|5—
|Diamond Solitaire, f, 2, Majestic Harbor–Diamond Seeker, by Sightseeing. O-Diamond Solitaire Partnership, B-David W Osborne, Loren Hebel Osborne & Warren Gene McLean (IN), $15,288.
|6—
|Pearl Tiara, f, 2, Majestic Harbor–Pearl Pendant, by Mineshaft. O-Hebel-Osborne, Loren, Hebel, Carol W, Pirman, Claudia, Pirman, Fred, Osborne, David and Ison, Dan, B-David W Osborne, Loren C Hebel-Osborne & Carol W Hebel (IN), $8,408.
|Also Ran: Amazing Gal, Miss Deputy Star, America Rules, Dance Money.
|Winning Time: 1:11 3/5 (sy)
|Margins: 4 3/4, 1 3/4, 3/4.
|Odds: 0.30, 4.00, 8.90.
Leave a Reply