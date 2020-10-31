North American Non-Graded Stakes Results October 31

|PRINCESS ELIZABETH S., WO, $187,653, 2YO, F, 1 1/16M, 10-31.
|4—
|DREAMING OF DREW, f, 2, Speightster–Dreaming of Liz, by El Prado (IRE). O-Hoolie Racing Stable, LLC, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (ON), T-Barbara J. Minshall, J-Patrick Husbands, $112,591.
|3—
|Il Malocchio, f, 2, Souper Speedy–Egbert Bay, by Sligo Bay (IRE). O-Franco S Meli, B-Franco Meli (ON), $37,530.
|8—
|Emmeline, f, 2, Violence–Babcock, by Uncle Mo. ($16,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-RCC Racing Stable Ltd and Realm Racing Stables, B-William D Graham (ON), $18,765.
|Also Ran: Bodacious Miss, Curlin’s Catch, Bequia, Dance With Destiny, El Bayern.
|Winning Time: 1:44 (ft)
|Margins: 3 3/4, 3, 1.
|Odds: 0.95, 9.40, 57.15.
|JUVENILE S., MVR, $100,000, 2YO, 1 1/16M, 10-31.
|3—
|BUCKEYE MAGIC, c, 2, Trappe Shot–Lady Buckeye, by Quiet American. O-Maccabee Farm LLC, B-Maccabee Farm (OH), T-Thomas Drury, Jr., J-John McKee, $62,000.
|2—
|Morestride, c, 2, Midshipman–Smart Stride, by Smart Strike. O-Michael L Rone, B-Steve M DeMaiolo (OH), $20,000.
|5—
|Uptown, c, 2, Upstart–Mongoose Gold, by Mongoose. ($35,000 ’18 KEENOV; $30,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Charlie J Williams LLC, B-Donnybrook Stables & Wynn Blanton (OH), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Brig, Historically.
|Winning Time: 1:47 3/5 (my)
|Margins: 1 3/4, HF, 7 1/4.
|Odds: 3.70, 1.10, 2.10.
|JOHN W. GALBREATH S., MVR, $100,000, 2YO, F, 1 1/16M, 10-31.
|5—
|ALEXANDRIA, f, 2, Constitution–Spring Water, by Spring At Last. O-Winstar Farm LLC, Blazing Meadows Farm LLC, and Lewis, Michael, B-Blazing Meadows Farm LLC & WinStar Farm, LLC (OH), T-Timothy E. Hamm, J-Gerardo Corrales, $60,000.
|4—
|Shez Shacked Up, f, 2, Shackleford–Lela, by Trippi. O-Danielle Agnello, B-T/C Stable, LLC (OH), $20,000.
|3—
|Ballroom Blitz, f, 2, Alternation–Tangueray Miss, by Cowboy Cal. O-Marion F Gorham, B-R Gorham & Mast Thoroughbreds LLC (OH), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Lemon Deelite, Happy as You Go, Gonnabegood, Somuchsugar.
|Winning Time: 1:47 4/5 (my)
|Margins: 6 3/4, 1, 8.
|Odds: 0.10, 22.60, 62.00.
|BEST OF OHIO SPRINT S., MVR, $100,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 10-31.
|9—
|CHIEF RANDEL, c, 3, Fiber Sonde–She Could Be Good, by Daylight Savings. O-Harry D Waite, B-Harry D Waite & Ronald C Waite (OH), T-Jose A. Romero, J-Fernando Salazar Becerra, $60,000.
|4—
|Mo Dont No, g, 7, Uncle Mo–Lilah, by Defrere. ($50,000 ’14 KEESEP). O-Ron Paolucci Racing, LLC, B-Beechwood Racing Stable (OH), $20,000.
|1—
|Buckeye Bullet, g, 7, Dark Kestrel–Buckler, by Concerto. O-Ruberto Racing Stable, Inc, B-Mr & Mrs Louis V Ruberto Jr (OH), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Going With Style, Midnite Thunder, Diamond Dust, Direct Deceit, Black Light, Altissimo, Candy Exchange, Private Drive.
|Winning Time: 1:11 3/5 (my)
|Margins: 1, 3/4, 3 1/4.
|Odds: 19.50, 3.10, 6.40.
|BEST OF OHIO DISTAFF S., MVR, $100,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/8M, 10-31.
|5—
|DRILLIT, f, 4, Drill–Way to Fly, by Bowman’s Band. O-Mast Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Eric Heyman (OH), T-Robert M. Gorham, J-Christian P. Pilares, $60,000.
|3—
|Moonlit Mission, f, 3, Shackleford–Moonlit River, by Maria’s Mon. ($18,000 ’18 FTKOCT). O-Charlie J Williams LLC, B-Belvedere Farm Inc (OH), $20,000.
|2—
|Circus Rings, m, 5, Wilburn–Ring Ring Ring, by Petionville. O-Knights A to Z Racing LLC, B-Michael E Lauer & Penny S Lauer (OH), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Star Mabee, Market Success, Real Fancy, Cali Dream, Totally Obsessed.
|Winning Time: 1:55 4/5 (my)
|Margins: 2 1/4, 1, 2 1/4.
|Odds: 8.70, 0.70, 12.10.
|BEST OF OHIO ENDURANCE S., MVR, $100,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/4M, 10-31.
|10—
|FOREWARNED, h, 5, Flat Out–Fortune Play, by Five Star Day. ($40,000 2018 FTMDEC). O-Trin-Brook Stables, Inc, B-Preston Stables LLC (OH), T-Uriah St. Lewis, J-Sonny Leon, $60,000.
|6—
|Wicked Warrior, g, 3, Wicked Strong–Lastaria, by Five Star Day. ($1,200 ’18 KEEJAN; $22,000 ’18 OBSOCT; $80,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Bruce Tallisman, B-Catherine E Sheppell & Peter J Sheppell (OH), $20,000.
|2—
|Golden Money, g, 3, Goldencents–Music Thunder, by Distorted Humor. ($11,000 ’18 FTKOCT; $16,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-Edwin Mundo, B-Peter Sheppell & K C Garret Farm (OH), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Visual Mission, Manga Man, I Wanna Win, Mobil Solution, Dr. Zarnett, Let’scalliteven, Danefield.
|Winning Time: 2:06 3/5 (my)
|Margins: HF, 12 3/4, 3/4.
|Odds: 1.00, 1.50, 103.80.
|KATHRYN CROSBY S., DMR, $81,600, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1MT, 10-31.
|2—
|NEVER BE ENOUGH (GB), m, 5, Sir Percy (GB)–Camp Fire (IRE), by Lahib. (16,000GBP ’16 GUKYRL). O-Charles, Ronald L. and Gordon, Samuel, B-Mr J. L. Skinner (GB), T-Manuel Badilla, J-Tiago Pereira, $46,740.
|8—
|Colonial Creed, f, 4, Jimmy Creed–Neverthesame, by Scat Daddy. O-Branham, Doug, Baltas, Richard and McClanahan, Jerry, B-Doug Branham & Felicia Branham (KY), $15,580.
|6—
|Cordiality, m, 7, Papa Clem–Warmth, by Unusual Heat. O-Donnie Crevier, B-Dr Edward C Allred (CA), $12,048.
|Also Ran: Ellie Arroway, She’s Our Charm, Muchly (GB), Proud Emma.
|Winning Time: 1:33 4/5 (fm)
|Margins: 1, 3/4, HD.
|Odds: 6.40, 8.70, 4.90.
|ZAGORA S., BEL, $80,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/2MT, 10-31.
|6—
|LUCK MONEY, f, 3, Lookin At Lucky–Flagrant, by Rahy. O-Catherine M Wills, B-Dr Catherine Wills (KY), T-Arnaud Delacour, J-Javier Castellano, $44,000.
|9—
|Hungry Kitten, f, 4, Kitten’s Joy–Hungry Island, by More Than Ready. O-Emory A Hamilton, B-Emory A Hamilton (KY), $16,000.
|2—
|Mutamakina (GB), f, 4, Nathaniel (IRE)–Joshua’s Princess (GB), by Danehill. (100,000gns ’17 TATOCT). O-Al Shira’aa Farms, B-Widgham Stud (GB), $9,600.
|Also Ran: Lucky Stride, Cap de Creus, Lemon Zip, Olympic Games (FR), Beau Belle, Cambeliza.
|Winning Time: 2:36 (yl)
|Margins: NK, NK, 1 3/4.
|Odds: 7.90, 4.00, 2.70.
|AWAD S., BEL, $80,000, 2YO, 1 1/16MT, 10-31.
|8—
|STEP DANCER, c, 2, War Dancer–Just Be Steppin, by English Channel. O-Pressman, Hayward R, Diamond M Stable and Pressman, Donna R, B-Sugar Plum Farm & Richard Pressman (NY), T-Barclay Tagg, J-Dylan Davis, $44,000.
|3—
|Like a Saltshaker, g, 2, Peace and Justice–With Sprinkles, by Harlan’s Holiday. O-Magic Oaks, B-Glenn E Brok LLC (PA), $16,000.
|7—
|Space Launch, c, 2, Bernardini–Spacy Tracy, by Awesome Again. O-Athlone Racing, Burke, Daniel and Burke, Jane, B-Daniel J Burke (KY), $9,600.
|Also Ran: Wootton Asset (FR), It Can Be Done, Shawdyshawdyshawdy, It’s a Gamble, Catman, Kidnapped, Claw, Heat of the Night.
|Winning Time: 1:48 3/5 (yl)
|Margins: 3/4, 3 1/4, 1HF.
|Odds: 7.00, 15.50, 3.95.
|PIKE PLACE DANCER S., GG, $75,900, 2YO, F, 1MT, 10-31.
|2—
|I’M SO ANNA, f, 2, Fast Anna–So So Fast, by Jet West. O-KMN Racing LLC, B-KMN RACING, LLC (CA), T-Steve M. Sherman, J-Frank T. Alvarado, $45,000.
|1—
|Consternation (IRE), f, 2, Acclamation (GB)–Easton Arch, by Arch. O-Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners and Winner, Charles N, B-Rathbarry Stud (IRE), $15,000.
|6—
|Sweetest Angel, f, 2, Candy Ride (ARG)–Black Valentine, by Cindago. O-Kretz Racing LLC, B-Kretz Racing LLC (KY), $9,000.
|Also Ran: Miss Glorious, New Ways to Dream, Momma Mocca, Mischief Free.
|Winning Time: 1:39 3/5 (fm)
|Margins: HF, HF, 2.
|Odds: 3.60, 1.50, 2.20.
|OVERSKATE S., WO, $75,661, 3YO/UP, 7 1/2FT, 10-31.
|7—
|NOT SO QUIET, g, 5, Silent Name (JPN)–Mona Moon, by Perigee Moon. O-Heste Sport, Inc, B-Heste Sport Inc – TB Racing Division (ON), T-Mark E. Casse, J-Rafael Manuel Hernandez, $45,036.
|1—
|Royal Laser, g, 5, Giant Gizmo–Green Jewel, by Green Dancer. O-Goldmart Farms and Royal Laser Racing Inc, B-Richard Moylan (ON), $15,012.
|6—
|Red Cabernet, m, 6, Signature Red–Gold Leaf Rose, by Deputy Commander. (C$35,000 ’15 ONTSEP). O-Piano Bar Racing, B-Paul Buttigieg (ON), $7,506.
|Also Ran: Dun Drum, Dixie’s Gamble, Silent Jimmie, Thor’s Rocket, Royal Wedding, Eskiminzin, Forester’s Turn.
|Winning Time: 1:31 (fm)
|Margins: 3/4, 3/4, NO.
|Odds: 3.20, 2.35, 13.80.
|CLEVER TREVOR S., RP, $60,000, 2YO, 7F, 10-30.
|2—
|GAME DAY PLAY, g, 2, Violence–Haley’s Lolipop, by Cuvee. O-Tom R Durant, B-Tom Durant (KY), T-W. Bret Calhoun, J-Lindey Wade, $36,000.
|6—
|Red N Wild, c, 2, Bayern–Contrasting, by Distorted Humor. ($9,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Terry Eoff, B-Lunsford & Sikura Racing, LLC (KY), $12,000.
|1—
|Hulen, c, 2, Tapiture–Clamorous Clarissa, by Valid Expectations. ($50,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Heiligbrodt, L William, Heiligbrodt, Corinne, Madaket Stables LLC and Spendthrift Farm LLC, B-Keith Asmussen (TX), $6,600.
|Also Ran: Bobby Brinkley, Carpe Luna, Stans Hookin Bull, Gushing Oil.
|Winning Time: 1:25 3/5 (gd)
|Margins: HD, 1, HD.
|Odds: 4.90, 18.10, 3.20.
Leave a Reply