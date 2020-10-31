North American Non-Graded Stakes Results October 31

STEP DANCER , c, 2, War Dancer–Just Be Steppin, by English Channel. O-Pressman, Hayward R, Diamond M Stable and Pressman, Donna R, B-Sugar Plum Farm & Richard Pressman (NY), T-Barclay Tagg, J-Dylan Davis, $44,000.

Like a Saltshaker, g, 2, Peace and Justice–With Sprinkles, by Harlan’s Holiday. O-Magic Oaks, B-Glenn E Brok LLC (PA), $16,000.

Space Launch, c, 2, Bernardini–Spacy Tracy, by Awesome Again. O-Athlone Racing, Burke, Daniel and Burke, Jane, B-Daniel J Burke (KY), $9,600.