North American Non-Graded Stakes Results October 4

|NOWNOWNOW S., MTH, $155,000, 2YO, 1MT, 10-4.
|10—
|IT CAN BE DONE, g, 2, Temple City–Gotham City Girl, by Freud. O-Red Oak Stable (Brunetti), B-Red Oak Stable (KY), T-Gregory D. Sacco, J-Jose C. Ferrer, $90,000.
|3—
|Mischievous Dream, f, 2, Into Mischief–Just Livin a Dream, by Trippi. O-Patricia A Generazio, B-Patricia Generazio (NY), $30,000.
|5—
|No One to Blame, c, 2, Blame–Treaty Oak, by War Chant. ($30,000 ’18 KEENOV). O-Abbott, III, Francis, Day At The Races, LLC and Ballinger, Jim, B-China Horse Club International Limited (KY), $15,000.
|Also Ran: It’s a Gamble, Light Us Up, Jimmy P, Depository, Kingdom Warrior.
|Winning Time: 1:37 2/5 (fm)
|Margins: 2HF, NO, 3/4.
|Odds: 6.00, 2.10, 5.10.
|INDIAN SUMMER S., KEE, $150,000, 2YO, 5 1/2FT, 10-4.
|2—
|BODENHEIMER, c, 2, Atta Boy Roy–Beautiful Daniele, by A.P. Indy. ($27,000 ’19 WASAUG). O-Boice, Kristin and Holden, Marylou, B-Larry Romaine (WA), T-Valorie Lund, J-Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr., $90,000.
|1—
|Cowan, c, 2, Kantharos–Tempers Flair, by Smart Strike. ($185,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Heiligbrodt, L William, Heiligbrodt, Corinne, Madaket Stables LLC and Spendthrift Farm LLC, B-Hill ‘n’ Dale Equine Holdings, Inc (KY), $30,000.
|7—
|Agog, f, 2, More Than Ready–Cool Spell, by Grand Slam. ($225,000 2020 OBSMAR). O-NBS Stable, B-Fred W Hertrich III & John D Fielding (KY), $15,000.
|Also Ran: Good With People, Roderick, Petit Verdot.
|Winning Time: 1:02 3/5 (fm)
|Margins: 1, 6, 3.
|Odds: 4.10, 2.80, 13.20.
|VICE REGENT S., WO, $113,333, 3YO/UP, 5FT, 10-4.
|8—
|NOT SO QUIET, g, 5, Silent Name (JPN)–Mona Moon, by Perigee Moon. O-Heste Sport, Inc, B-Heste Sport Inc – TB Racing Division (ON), T-Mark E. Casse, J-Rafael Manuel Hernandez, $67,639.
|4—
|City Boy, g, 6, City Zip–Princess Ruckus, by Bold Ruckus. O-The Estate of Gustav Schickedanz and Howard, Donald, B-Gustav Schickedanz (ON), $22,546.
|3—
|Nevaeh’s Dream, g, 5, Giant Gizmo–Be My Valentine, by Jacksonport. O-Lucky DiLuciano Stable, B-Anthony Luciano (ON), $11,273.
|Also Ran: Alicia’s Kid, Sable Island, Wedgewood, Forester’s Turn, Souper Success, Celebratory, Victor’s Dynasty.
|Winning Time: :57 (fm)
|Margins: 3/4, 3/4, HD.
|Odds: 5.30, 2.55, 13.50.
|SURFER GIRL S., SA, $102,000, 2YO, F, 1MT, 10-4.
|6—
|MADONE, f, 2, Vancouver (AUS)–Indian Love Call, by Cherokee Run. ($70,000 ’18 KEENOV; $50,000 ’19 KEESEP; $125,000 2020 OBSMAR). O-Kaleem Shah, Inc, B-Glendalough LLC (KY), T-Simon Callaghan, J-Flavien Prat, $60,000.
|3—
|Tetragonal (IRE), f, 2, Mehmas (IRE)–Crystal Snowflake (IRE), by Danehill Dancer (IRE). (22,000EUR ’19 TATIRE). O-Slam Dunk Racing and Platts, Joey, B-Mrs Mary Gallagher (IRE), $20,000.
|2—
|Pizzazz, f, 2, War Front–A Little Bit Sassy, by More Than Ready. O-Bass II, Perry R and Bass, Ramona S, B-Bass Stables, LLC (KY), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Closing Remarks, Canoodling, Maxim Strider, Consternation (IRE), Nimbostratus (FR), Reign of Fire.
|Winning Time: 1:34 4/5 (fm)
|Margins: NK, 3HF, NO.
|Odds: 1.10, 25.50, 8.20.
|ZUMA BEACH S., SA, $101,000, 2YO, 1MT, 10-4.
|5—
|EBEKO (IRE), c, 2, Awtaad (IRE)–Allegrezza (GB), by Sir Percy (GB). O-Altamira Racing Stable, CYBT, Lantzman, Marc and Nentwig, Michael, B-Roundhill Stud & J S Investments (IRE), T-Peter Miller, J-Ricardo Gonzalez, $60,000.
|1—
|Tarantino, c, 2, Pioneerof the Nile–Without Delay, by Seeking the Gold. ($610,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-SF Racing LLC, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables LLC, Stonestreet Stables LLC, Golconda Stables, Siena Farm LLC and Masterson, Robert E, B-Fred W Hertrich III & John D Fielding (KY), $20,000.
|4—
|Cotopaxi (IRE), c, 2, Sir Prancealot (IRE)–Beth (GB), by Deportivo (GB). (22,000GBP ’19 GUKYRL). O-Red Baron’s Barn LLC and Rancho Temescal LLC, B-Tally-Ho Stud (IRE), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Caisson, Big Fish, Ingest, Dennis Celery.
|Winning Time: 1:36 2/5 (fm)
|Margins: NO, 3/4, NK.
|Odds: 3.40, 3.30, 6.10.
