October 6, 2020

North American Non-Graded Stakes Results October 5

October 5, 2020 Brisnet Staff Data Reports, Maidens & Results 0

LADY FINGER S., FL, $118,587, 2YO, F, 6F, 10-5.
1— PARTY AT PAGE’S, f, 2, Gemologist–Auntgrace, by Lion Heart. ($10,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Gold Star Racing Stable, Emcee Stable LLC and McKenzie, Brian, B-T/C Stable, LLC (NY), T-Jeremiah C. Englehart, J-Reylu Gutierrez, $71,152.
4— Summer Brew, f, 2, Summer Front–Smitten by Gold, by Medallist. ($42,000 ’19 FTNAUG). O-NY Final Furlong Racing Stable and Maspeth Stable, B-Michele W Peters (NY), $23,717.
6— Blame It On Mary, f, 2, Blame–Uncle Southern, by Uncle Camie. O-J and M Racing Stables, B-J&M Racing Stable LLC (NY), $11,859.
Also Ran: Crazy Delight, Isle Storm, Park Manager Maize.
Winning Time: 1:12 2/5 (ft)
Margins: HD, NK, 14 1/4.
Odds: 0.80, 2.20, 4.20.
PRESQUE ISLE DEBUTANTE S., PID, $75,000, 2YO, F, 6 1/2F, 10-5.
6— SWEET SOUPER SWEET, f, 2, First Samurai–Our Candy Striper, by Candy Ride (ARG). O-Live Oak Plantation, B-Live Oak Stud (FL), T-Michael J. Trombetta, J-Scott Spieth, $45,000.
8— Lisa’s Legacy, f, 2, Hard Spun–Lisa’s Booby Trap, by Drewman. O-KatieRich Farms, LLC, B-Katierich Farms (KY), $15,000.
9— Lexinator, f, 2, Fed Biz–Ascot Momma, by Purge. ($50,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Michael Donato, B-T F VanMeter (KY), $7,500.
Also Ran: Dana’s Beauty, Woodbine Way, Anoint, Beautiful Grace, Sennebec Summer.
Winning Time: 1:16 1/5 (ft)
Margins: 2 1/4, NK, 1HF.
Odds: 1.50, 30.10, 5.40.

