North American Non-Graded Stakes Results October 5

|LADY FINGER S., FL, $118,587, 2YO, F, 6F, 10-5.
|1—
|PARTY AT PAGE’S, f, 2, Gemologist–Auntgrace, by Lion Heart. ($10,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Gold Star Racing Stable, Emcee Stable LLC and McKenzie, Brian, B-T/C Stable, LLC (NY), T-Jeremiah C. Englehart, J-Reylu Gutierrez, $71,152.
|4—
|Summer Brew, f, 2, Summer Front–Smitten by Gold, by Medallist. ($42,000 ’19 FTNAUG). O-NY Final Furlong Racing Stable and Maspeth Stable, B-Michele W Peters (NY), $23,717.
|6—
|Blame It On Mary, f, 2, Blame–Uncle Southern, by Uncle Camie. O-J and M Racing Stables, B-J&M Racing Stable LLC (NY), $11,859.
|Also Ran: Crazy Delight, Isle Storm, Park Manager Maize.
|Winning Time: 1:12 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: HD, NK, 14 1/4.
|Odds: 0.80, 2.20, 4.20.
|
Leave a Reply