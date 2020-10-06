North American Non-Graded Stakes Results October 6

|ASPIRANT S., FL, $120,438, 2YO, 6F, 10-6.
|4—
|THIN WHITE DUKE, g, 2, Dominus–Aberdeen Alley, by Distorted Humor. O-Gleaves, Philip A, Crist, Steven, deRegt, Ken and Hilliard, Bryan, B-Phil Gleaves (NY), T-Philip A. Gleaves, J-Kevin Navarro, $72,263.
|3—
|Our Man Mike, c, 2, Street Boss–Delectable Cat, by Tale of the Cat. O-Barry K Schwartz, B-Stonewall Farm (NY), $24,088.
|6—
|It’s Gravy, c, 2, Freud–It’s Macaroni, by City Zip. O-Mr Amore Stable, B-Mr AMORE Stables, LLC (NY), $12,044.
|Also Ran: Bourbon Brown, Silverado Trail, Blurt.
|Winning Time: 1:13 (ft)
|Margins: 3/4, 1 1/4, 15 1/4.
|Odds: 0.60, 7.40, 2.00.
|PRESQUE ISLE DEBUTANTE S., PID, $75,000, 2YO, F, 6 1/2F, 10-5.
|6—
|SWEET SOUPER SWEET, f, 2, First Samurai–Our Candy Striper, by Candy Ride (ARG). O-Live Oak Plantation, B-Live Oak Stud (FL), T-Michael J. Trombetta, J-Scott Spieth, $45,000.
|8—
|Lisa’s Legacy, f, 2, Hard Spun–Lisa’s Booby Trap, by Drewman. O-KatieRich Farms, LLC, B-Katierich Farms (KY), $15,000.
|9—
|Lexinator, f, 2, Fed Biz–Ascot Momma, by Purge. ($50,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Michael Donato, B-T F VanMeter (KY), $7,500.
|Also Ran: Dana’s Beauty, Woodbine Way, Anoint, Beautiful Grace, Sennebec Summer.
|Winning Time: 1:16 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2 1/4, NK, 1HF.
|Odds: 1.50, 30.10, 5.40.
